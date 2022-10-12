Shopping
Top 10 Toys And Kids Products That Parents Are Buying On Prime Day

From a Graco Extend2Fit car seat to a Lego advent calendar, parents are making the most of deals during Amazon Prime's sales event.

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N5WBJNX/ref=twister_B09R9XDL44?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6346cd30e4b051268c45210f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Contigo spill-proof 14-ounce kids tumbler" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6346cd30e4b051268c45210f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N5WBJNX/ref=twister_B09R9XDL44?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6346cd30e4b051268c45210f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Contigo spill-proof 14-ounce kids tumbler</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Graco-Extend2Fit-Convertible-Seat-Gotham/dp/B019EGMGR0?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6346cd30e4b051268c45210f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Graco Extend2Fit convertible car seat and" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6346cd30e4b051268c45210f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Graco-Extend2Fit-Convertible-Seat-Gotham/dp/B019EGMGR0?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6346cd30e4b051268c45210f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Graco Extend2Fit convertible car seat and</a><a href="https://www.amazon.com/LeapFrog-Violet-Bilingual-Amazon-Exclusive/dp/B07BPZNM9G?ref_=ast_sto_dp&th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6346cd30e4b051268c45210f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="LeapFrog Scout and Violet 100 words book" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6346cd30e4b051268c45210f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/LeapFrog-Violet-Bilingual-Amazon-Exclusive/dp/B07BPZNM9G?ref_=ast_sto_dp&th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6346cd30e4b051268c45210f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">LeapFrog Scout and Violet 100 words book</a>.
No bones about it, parenting is hard. For every toothy smile and bedtime kiss, there’s a bathroom disaster, sinus infection and drawing on the living room wall situation. While these 10 products can’t guarantee a life free of child-related problems, they’ve been the top-selling items so far on Prime Day (today’s the last day!). And they each come with glowing reviews about making kid life just a little bit easier.

From spill-free tumblers and leak-proof lunch boxes to educational toys and miracle cleaning items, these 10 items run the gamut of fun and practical, but all are beloved by parents and guardians around the world.

1
Amazon
Contigo spill-proof 14-ounce kids tumbler (30% off)
Rating: 4.7 stars and 9,210 reviews

Spill-proof, leak-proof and easy to drink, this 14-ounce kid's cup will be your new favorite. Take it in the car or stroller, and be assured your little once won't cover themselves in liquid. With a silicone seal around the top and spill proof valve in the straw, it will get the drink into the kid, and not all over the seat and floor.

Promising review: "My little one is transitioning from bottles and I have been searching for the perfect cup for him and this one really fits the bill! He was not into any of the sippy or 360 cups and much preferred a straw but everything I had tried before this was leaky and not daycare or travel friendly. This cup is 100% leakproof and extremely heavy duty. I can fill it up and throw it in the diaper bag without issue and feel comfortable letting my son have this around the house. Would love some solid colors, but other than that, it’s perfect!" — Kristen
$8.04 at Amazon (originally $11.49)
2
Amazon
Stasher silicone reusable storage bag (20% off)
Rating: 4.7 stars and 29,941 reviews

No more forgetting to buy sandwich bags or worrying about your little one trying to eat plastic. This reusable, freezer-friendly and microwave and dishwasher-safe silicone bag will be your new best friend. It's easy enough for little hands to open but will stay closed and contained when thrown in a diaper bag.

Promising review: "I use these for my kids almost every day, usually for apple slices or other snacks on the go. They are very sturdy and wash well in the dishwasher." — thenoteshed
$10.39 at Amazon (originally $12.99)
3
Amazon
Stardrops The Pink Stuff, two pack (16% off)
Rating: 4.5 stars and 17,714 reviews

We could list all the things The Pink Stuff can clean, but we'd be here a while. You can use it on the walls, floor, bathroom, cooking gear, patio furniture, and more to get rid of dirt and grime (or marker/crayons/general kid gunk). Get the two pack, you'll need it.

Promising review: "I have 4 kids all boys and they love to color on everything except paper ! I was recommended the pink stuff after trying other products and it actually cleaned crayon , markers and pencil marks from my walls ! Now I buy the bundle with the all purpose cleaner and bathroom cleaner, my house has been pinked ! Haha." — ASHLEY MUNOZ
$14.32 at Amazon (originally $16.99)
4
Amazon
PicassoTiles 100 piece set (30% off)
Rating: 4.9 stars and 29,670 ratings

Clean, quiet and creative? PicassoTiles may be the best toy of all time. These magnetic, stackable shapes will keep little hands busy for hours.

Promising review: "In my day job, I work with Special Needs and Autistic kiddos. These magnets hold up to some incredible play with my clients, and even survive tantrum behavior like being thrown into walls and across the room. They are sturdy, bright, colorful, and the magnets last a long time.

I was so impressed by them at work, I bought a set for my 5 year old son for his birthday and would buy another so he has more pieces. 100 seems like a lot, but creative minds need more diversity...and I'm really glad my son likes playing with them just as much as legos." — Cody
$33.59 at Amazon (originally $47.99)
5
Amazon
Hum by Colgate smart manual kids toothbrush (52% off)
Rating: 4.5 stars and 3,047 reviews

Connected to an app that plays games and tracks your kiddo's oral health, this nifty electric toothbrush will make your bedtime routine a whole lot easier. Your little one will unlock new levels of the game, learn new words and be instructed on how to properly brush.

Promising review: "I was having such a hard time getting my 4 year old to brush her teeth. A friend mentioned trying this. You have to download an app to go along with the brush. She loves brushing her teeth now and there have been times (I hate to admit) she reminds me she needs to brush! It makes brushing fun for children!" — David
$8.99 at Amazon (originally $18.76)
6
Amazon
Bentgo kids leak-proof, 5-compartment lunch box (28% off)
Rating: 4.7 stars and 47,083 reviews

Ensure your little one is getting all their food (and making packing lunch a little more satisfying) with this Bento box-style kid's lunch box. It's dishwasher and microwave safe, with a removable tray for snack time at home or packing other shaped food. Many reviews suggest getting a couple of boxes for your little one to lunch prep for the week all at once.

Promising review: "These really are leakproof! I was always skeptical of this bento-style lunch, thinking there was no way it would hold enough for my kids, but I have been proven wrong! I often do pack some extra snacks, but these have been a hit for my 4 and 7 year old kids. One of them has some food sensitivities, so while he’s not picky, I have to be selective about what I put in his lunch. I wish the compartments were slightly bigger so I could fit a whole sandwich in the biggest section and a cheese stick or a granola bar in the long, skinny part, but we make do. You can see in my pics that I often have to cut a wee bit off of a side of the sandwich in order to fit. One of my kids often gets school lunch, so I just pack him snacks for the day, and you can see how meals or just snacks might work. Overall, I’m really excited not to have to find and deal with so many little containers all the time." —Poe Dizzle
$28.98 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
7
Amazon
Lego City 2022 Advent Calendar (20% off)
Rating: 4.5 stars and 31 reviews

If you’ve never experienced the joy of opening an advent calendar for the 24 days leading up to Christmas, now’s the time to start. And in the case of this Lego advent calendar, it’s the perfect early December gift for kids and adults. With this 287-piece set, every day you open a new surprise, slowly building the scene of a wintery Lego town. It includes a playmat ― when you fold down the back of the calendar, it allows you to set a scene in 3D. It’s honestly one of the few toys that’ll make your home’s decor look better. Note, the 20% off will appear in your cart when you go to check out.

Promising review: "This is the 2022 version of the Lego Friends advent calendar. We buy a Lego advent calendar annually, and our kids continue to enjoy opening a new window each day, even though most of them are teenagers. We've bought other versions of the Lego calendar in the past, and they are all equally enjoyable. The toy for each day is stored, unassembled, in a tray that sits beneath the numbered calendar. You can slide the tray out of the box without damaging the calendar, which allows us to insert small pieces of candy or other items in each compartment to add to the fun." — Eclectic Mom
$28 at Amazon (originally $34.99)
8
Amazon
Graco Extend2Fit convertible car seat (31% off)
Rating: 4.9 stars and 66,852 reviews

A grow-with-me car seat, this bad boy turns from a rear-facing harness to a forward-facing harness, holding kiddos from 4 to 65 pounds. It has a 4-position adjustable extension panel, removable head and body inserts and a no-rethread headrest and harness that adjust together.

Promising review: "Love it. Zero complaints. I have an SUV, so due to the size of my car, this car seat works great. I love the recline options, leg rest extension, and anchor latches as an added security in addition the using the seat belt. My husband has a small Dodge Dart and the car seat does fit in the rear facing position, but anyone who sits in the passenger seat will be riding pretty scrunched up. Overall… excellent purchase. You can’t really go wrong with Graco :) I also bought this during Amazon Prime week, so I got it for cheaper." — Ashley Ray
$163.17 at Amazon (originally $234.99)
9
Amazon
Squishmallows 14-Inch brown tiger with crown plush (30% off)
Rating: 4.9 stars and 819 reviews

Snuggly and cuddly, this Squishmallows brown tiger will be your little one's new favorite pillow/toy combo. It's a super soft plushie that looks cute on a bed or couch.

Promising reviews: "I purchased this squishmallow for my youngest son because he fell in love with them after seeing them in person. They are so incredibly soft and comfy. He absolutely loves it!" — Shannon
$13.99 at Amazon (originally $19.99)
10
Amazon
LeapFrog Scout and Violet 100 words book (53% off)
Rating: 4.8 stars and 113,619 reviews

Learn 100 words in English and Spanish, along with songs and instructions with this LeapFrog smart book. The words include animals, food, colors, activities, opposites and more.

Promising review: "Can it take a fall? Yes. Throw it across the room? Check. Cover in yogurt, soup, and pasta? Sure, just wipe it off. But can a toddler rip the pages out? Not so easy.

It’s a cute book with lots of easy to push sounds and pictures, but there are thousands of books like that on here. This thing is really well built which makes it a great companion for parks, meal time, and kids who love to rip and tear the pages. I would buy this again but no need to - we’ve had this a couple months now and it’s a little battle scarred from drops on pavement but feels like it could last for years." — J R
$9.49 at Amazon (originally $19.99)
