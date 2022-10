Bentgo kids leak-proof, 5-compartment lunch box (28% off)

4.7 stars and 47,083 reviewsEnsure your little one is getting all their food (and making packing lunch a little more satisfying) with this Bento box-style kid's lunch box. It's dishwasher and microwave safe, with a removable tray for snack time at home or packing other shaped food. Many reviews suggest getting a couple of boxes for your little one to lunch prep for the week all at once."These really are leakproof! I was always skeptical of this bento-style lunch, thinking there was no way it would hold enough for my kids, but I have been proven wrong! I often do pack some extra snacks, but these have been a hit for my 4 and 7 year old kids. One of them has some food sensitivities, so while he’s not picky, I have to be selective about what I put in his lunch. I wish the compartments were slightly bigger so I could fit a whole sandwich in the biggest section and a cheese stick or a granola bar in the long, skinny part, but we make do. You can see in my pics that I often have to cut a wee bit off of a side of the sandwich in order to fit. One of my kids often gets school lunch, so I just pack him snacks for the day, and you can see how meals or just snacks might work. Overall, I’m really excited not to have to find and deal with so many little containers all the time." — Poe Dizzle