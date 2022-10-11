Shopping
Amazon Prime Day October 2022: This Waterpik Is 55% Off Right Now

Today only, save over $50 on the highly rated Waterpik Aquarius flosser that's loved by dentists and reviewers.

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Waterpik-Flosser-Electric-Countertop-Irrigator/dp/B00HFQQ0VU?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63457fa2e4b0b7f89f504d6c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63457fa2e4b0b7f89f504d6c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Waterpik-Flosser-Electric-Countertop-Irrigator/dp/B00HFQQ0VU?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63457fa2e4b0b7f89f504d6c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"><strong> </strong></a><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Waterpik-Flosser-Electric-Countertop-Irrigator/dp/B00HFQQ0VU?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63457fa2e4b0b7f89f504d6c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" The Waterpik Aquarius flosser" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63457fa2e4b0b7f89f504d6c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Waterpik-Flosser-Electric-Countertop-Irrigator/dp/B00HFQQ0VU?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63457fa2e4b0b7f89f504d6c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1"> The Waterpik Aquarius flosser</a> uses enhanced pressure and 10 settings to massage gums and clean between teeth.
If you consider traditional flossing to be the bane of your existence, or you have braces or a kiddo that won’t touch string floss, it might be worth your while to try a water flossing device.

Waterpik’s ADA-approved Aquarius flosser is over half off for Amazon’s mid-October Prime sales event, and also happens to be one of the highest rated models out there with close to 86,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

$44.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)

It uses pressurized water, 360-degree tip rotation and pulse modulation to clean hard-to-reach areas like between the teeth and along the gum line –– places that you might easily miss with your regular floss. In fact, according to the brand, the flosser’s enhanced pressure technology can remove up to 99.9% of plaque and is 50% more effective than string floss.

The Aquarius is probably most loved, however, for its custom cleaning abilities thanks to the 10 customizable settings, including a massage mode for gum stimulation.

The slim reservoir holds 22 ounces of water, which is enough to complete an entire cycle of flossing without the need to refill, and can easily be thrown in the top rack of the dishwasher for cleaning.

Like most hot-in-demand items this Prime Day, this sale won’t last, so scroll back up to purchase the Waterpik Aquarius for just $49.99, or, if you need more convincing, read below to see what reviewers had to say.

Promising Amazon reviews:

“A couple years ago, I started having problems with sore/bleeding gums and―no matter how often I brushed―my mouth always felt like the bottom of a birdcage. Then, I remembered my childhood WaterPik. Just in time for one of Amazon’s sales! I ordered the Aquarius model, and have used it twice-daily for a week. Guess what? No more bleeding gums! And after every use, my mouth feels like it was cleaned by a dental hygienist. Love, love, love this thing, and it’s super easy to use!” — Nancy A. Keller

″I am in my late 60′s and my gums are starting to recede. A few years back, I began to develop slight to moderate periodontal disease. I felt that my previous Waterpik, even at its lowest setting was sometimes more harmful than beneficial to my gums. Sometimes my gums need something with a more gentle feel to it. I also wanted something that was recommended by the American Dental Association. My dental hygienist recommended this specific Waterpik water flosser because of it’s overall performance and it’s versatility of settings and attachments. I liked this Waterpik immediately because it comes with 10 different pressure settings, giving me the option to dial in a setting to match how my gums feel on any particular day. The lowest setting is quite soothing and the highest setting is like using a pressure washer so you definitely have a variety of options. Also, according to my hygienist, as a flosser, this is more effective than string floss. It also comes with 7 tips for individual needs such as braces, bridges, implants and more. One tip that is particularly useful to me is a tip for periodontal pockets, which is important in fighting receding gum lines. Waterpik, as a company, has been around a long time and has a great customer service team and offers a 3 year warranty with this product. If you have any issues going on within your mouth, you might want to first discuss with your dentist the things to look for in a Waterpik that is specific to your needs.” — Mr. James

“I had never used a Waterpik before and then on my last Dentist visit, I was told that one of my teeth had a 7mm pocket and bone loss which made the tooth a little loose. I scheduled a gingivectomy to have some of my gum removed to make the pocket smaller and provide better access to clean under the gum. All this in the hope of saving the tooth. I went home and did some research and found that a Waterpik, when used correctly, could clean under the gums and help prevent any further damage to my teeth. I read the reviews, pulled the trigger and ordered the Aquarius in blue. I received it a little over a week ago and my wife and I started using it. From reading the bad reviews, I expected it to leak all over the counter and be loud enough to wake the dead. I was pleasantly surprised to find out that this wasn’t the case at all. No leaks and the unit wasn’t very loud at all. It’s louder than my electric toothbrush, but the volume is very acceptable. The first time I used it, my gums bled quite a bit meaning that it was doing the job of getting rid of bacteria and infection. The next time I used it there was only a little blood and now I don’t get any at all. Also, the puffiness in my gum around the deep pocket tooth is now gone. We’ll see what my Dentist says at my next visit, but I’m betting that there will be marked improvement. Highly recommended!” — NH

