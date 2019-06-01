What To Watch On Amazon Prime This Week (May 26-June 1)

Premise: An angel and demon work together to thwart their respective bosses’ desires to bring about the apocalypse. The duo have been on Earth since the time of Adam and Eve, but still have little clarity on their roles, just like any employee far down a corporate ladder. When the Antichrist enters the world as a baby (emerging from the ground in a wicker basket ) the angel and demon insert themselves into the boy’s childhood to try to influence the Antichrist into being a good person. Due to a mix-up at birth, however, they help raise the wrong child. Meanwhile, a woman has predicted numerous moments in history with complete accuracy, calling into question the balance between free will and fate.

Stars: Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Hamm, Frances McDormand, Nick Offerman, with Michael Sheen and David Tennant playing the lead roles.