Fireside by Dearfoams shearling slipper slide (up to 80% off)

These plush slippers remind us of the pricier wares of another trendy fluffy-slipper imprint — and, in words of Dearfoams, they come in at “an affordable price that’s competitive with other slipper brands.” Noted! We will admit that these shearling shoes do clock in considerably lower than a certain well-known Australian footwear brand, and the price is even better with this post-Prime Day deal. With a rubber sole and a breathable sheepskin lining that promises to adjusts to your body temperature, these soft slides are suited for year-round wear.