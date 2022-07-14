Shopping

Post-Prime Day Deals To Shop If You Missed Out On Amazon’s Big Event

Browse the best lead-out deals from brands like Breville, Coway, Melissa & Doug, JBL and Ouai.

Anyone else feeling the Prime Day hangover? Whether you’re patting yourself on the back that you avoided opening your wallet for the past two days or you’ve just re-set your countdown clock in anticipation of 2023’s slew of savings, you may be feeling a little bit bleary-eyed from the blitz of markdowns that have marched across your screen this week.

In keeping with the theme of being partied out from Prime Day, we’re suggesting a little hair of the dog in the form of Amazon’s lead-out deals. While the savings have certainly slowed down, the online retailer hasn’t stopped the parade — and the discounts we’re seeing today are distinct, with up to 57% off toys from Melissa & Doug, 49% off top-rated air purifiers from Coway, and small-but-mighty savings on Breville’s beloved espresso makers.

So whether you’re feeling FOMO or simply aren’t ready for Prime Day to be over, shop our favorite lead-out deals ahead.

Breville Barista Express espresso machine (13% off)
While the buzzy deals on coffee machines from Calphalon and Keurig may have ended, there’s a sneakily-excellent sale hiding on plain sight in Amazon's assortment of post Prime-Day deals: Breville’s fanatically-reviewed Barista Express espresso machine. It boasts a conical burr grinder that deposits freshly ground coffee right into the portafilter, and a digital temperature control ensures that water is heated to the precise temperate for perfect extraction. This discount isn't the steepest, but we'll take any savings on this top-rated machine.
$649.95 at Amazon (originally $749.95)
Waterpik water flosser (40% off)
This water-flosser sale is still going strong, and the post-Prime Day discount is actually better than yesterday’s. The dentist-recommended Waterpik is great for teeth, gums and braces and is the perfect mix of powerful and gentle. It comes with 10 different settings and seven tips so that anyone in your household can use it.
$59.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
Bissell SpinWave cordless hard floor mop (22% off)
The spinning pads on this cordless mop will whirl debris and stains right off your hardwood, tile or linoleum floors. The rechargeable battery provides up to 20 minutes of cord-free cleaning, and the mop comes with three trial-size Bissell floor-care cleaning solutions and a variety of round removable pads to target a variety of messes.
$135.09 at Amazon (originally $175.09)
Ouai leave-in conditioner (20% off)
If you’re not an avid watcher of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” you might not know who Jen Atkin is — but I suggest getting acquainted with the famous family’s longtime hairstylist and her fuss-free haircare brand Ouai, known for cruelty-free, multitasking products for lovers of low-key beauty. A pile of reviewer-beloved products are currently 20% off, including this 4.7-star leave-in conditioner, a texturizing spray that one reviewer called “the best wave spray out there,” and a hair oil that I own (and use on my and my toddler’s tangled tresses) almost every day.
$22.40 at Amazon (originally $28)
Coway Airmega air purifier (36% off)
With endorsements from Wirecutter, Consumer Reports and Gear Patrol (along with thousands upon thousands of Amazon reviews), Coway is one of the most highly rated brands in the crowded air purification space. A number of models are on sale for up to 49% off in this post-Prime Day deal, but we’ve got our eye on the Airmega AP-1512HH model. Its complex filter captures and reduces up to 99.97% of irritating particles, including pollen, pollutants and other allergens, along with volatile organic compounds and odors.
$146.20 at Amazon (originally $229)
JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker (23% off)
These top-rated Bluetooth speakers were a hot commodity during Prime Day, and luckily you haven’t completely missed out on the deal. Audiophiles prize the high-quality sound (which one reviewer called “stupid loud … and crisp” of the Flip 5 model, which boasts a 4.8-star rating and over 55,000 reviews. It has a 12-hour battery life and is waterproof in up to three feet of water for 30 minutes.
$99.95 at Amazon (originally $129.95)
Melissa & Doug water-painting activity books (58% off)
I thought that playing “Zootopia” on repeat was the only thing that would make my toddler sit still for more than 10 minutes — until I discovered these mess-free water-painting books. Each pad comes with a brush that you can fill with water so your child can “paint” on the black-and-white pages, revealing colorful scenes that are activated by H20. If you’ve got a long car ride coming up or need a good potty-training activity, do yourself a favor and grab a bundle of these during this post-Prime Day sale. (Psst: there’s a host of excellent Melissa & Doug toys for up to 57% off right now, including a six-piece play cleaning set and the brand’s magnetic ice cream kit.)
$8.29 at Amazon (originally $19.69)
Dewalt cordless drill and driver kit with 21-piece drill bit set (36% off)
With a 4.8-star rating and over 5,000 positive reviews, this drill kit comes highly rated and will help jump-start that home improvement project you’ve been procrastinating. The best-selling tool’s powerful motor is equipped with 300 unit watts out (UWO) of power, along with an ergonomic handle for easy wielding. The 21 accompanying bits have tips designed to reduce jumping and come housed in a compact carrying case.
$123.97 at Amazon (originally $195.47)
Fireside by Dearfoams shearling slipper slide (up to 80% off)
These plush slippers remind us of the pricier wares of another trendy fluffy-slipper imprint — and, in words of Dearfoams, they come in at “an affordable price that’s competitive with other slipper brands.” Noted! We will admit that these shearling shoes do clock in considerably lower than a certain well-known Australian footwear brand, and the price is even better with this post-Prime Day deal. With a rubber sole and a breathable sheepskin lining that promises to adjusts to your body temperature, these soft slides are suited for year-round wear.
$26+ at Amazon (originally up to $128)
Organic bamboo women's tank (30% off with coupon)
This fitted tank top is made from a breathable bamboo viscose that promises to wick away moisture and keep the wearer cool. (It boasts a figure-hugging silhouette that tends to run small, so the brand advises sizing up.) “This tank is super soft, and the fit is snug but not tight,” wrote Asuvas in their Amazon review.
$15.96 at Amazon (originally up to $21.95)
Christopher Knight Home teardrop wicker chair (43% off)
If you really and truly didn’t buy anything on Prime Day, we welcome you to splurge on this stylish all-weather wicker outdoor tear-drop chair that comes with water-resistant cushions.
$354.68 at Amazon (originally $619.89)
OtterBox Aneu series case for Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (51% off)
Otterbox is known for its ultra-protective technology cases (this unapologetic klutz has their iPhone encased in one right now), and this simple textured black case offers raised edges protect your device’s camera and screen.
$24.68 at Amazon (originally $49.95)
King-size Bluestone down and duck feather gusset topper (22% off)
If you’re looking to upgrade your evenings with a comfortable mattress pad, reviewers love Bluestone’s 4” duck-feather and down mattress topper. Featuring a baffle-box quilting that will help the filling retain maximum fluffiness, the pad is meant to sit on top of your mattress and under your fitted sheet for an added layer of cloud-like softness.
$127 at Amazon (originally $162.40)
JanSport Fifth Avenue waistpack (15% off)
This sleek oval fanny pack comes courtesy of Jansport, maker of the classic collegiate backpack that was a grade-school staple. The oblong sling has a 2.5-liter capacity, a sturdy 600-denier (a unit of measure for thickness and weight) polyester construction and an adjustable webbed waist belt that makes it the perfect throw-on-and-go travel companion.
$14.45 at Amazon (originally $17)
Drop ALT high-profile mechanical gaming keyboard (16% off)
Whether you’re a gamer or someone who simply types for a living (raises hand), this heavy-duty aluminum keyboard will hold up to your incessant tapping. These keys boast a pleasing click-y quality and customizable backlighting for a full sensory typing experience. “This keyboard is a joy to type on,” explained Amazon reviewer Michelle Johnson. “If you've been on the fence about [whether] or not to buy a solid mechanical keyboard: DO IT! It is well worth the money and you will certainly feel the difference and thank yourself later.”
$209 at Amazon (originally $270)
