Anyone else feeling the Prime Day hangover? Whether you’re patting yourself on the back that you avoided opening your wallet for the past two days or you’ve just re-set your countdown clock in anticipation of 2023’s slew of savings, you may be feeling a little bit bleary-eyed from the blitz of markdowns that have marched across your screen this week.
In keeping with the theme of being partied out from Prime Day, we’re suggesting a little hair of the dog in the form of Amazon’s lead-out deals. While the savings have certainly slowed down, the online retailer hasn’t stopped the parade — and the discounts we’re seeing today are distinct, with up to 57% off toys from Melissa & Doug, 49% off top-rated air purifiers from Coway, and small-but-mighty savings on Breville’s beloved espresso makers.
So whether you’re feeling FOMO or simply aren’t ready for Prime Day to be over, shop our favorite lead-out deals ahead.