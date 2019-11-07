Here's How To Get The Amazon Prime Military Discount This Veterans Day

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

With Veterans Day 2019 quickly approaching on Monday, Nov. 11, it’s time to honor everyone who is still serving in the military or has proudly served in the past. And each year, sites offer exclusive discounts and deals for the military right before Nov. 11.

This year Amazon is among those ranks. The massive e-commerce site is offering a discount on Amazon Prime membership for military members and veterans for a year.

Usually a Prime membership comes to $119 a year, but Amazon is giving U.S. veterans, Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard members a discount on Amazon Prime membership for to just $79 a year. All you have to do is sign up and verify your status, which you can do here.

This Veterans Day Amazon Prime promotion running from Nov. 6 until Nov. 11.

The discount isn’t just limited to new Prime members, it extends to existing Prime members, too. You’ll still have to confirm your eligibility.

Still, with the holidays around the corner, it’s a great time for military members to get a markdown on a service that’s sure to make holiday shopping a lot easier.

It’s worth noting that if you already get an additional discount on your Prime membership, like Prime Student, this promotion can’t be applied.