Amazon

If you have little people in your life, you know that there’s always a reason to stock up on toys. Whether you’re potty training, on the birthday party circuit or just like keeping some rainy-day activities in the closet, it’s good to have some extra games around you — especially ones on sale.

To help you make the most this Prime Day, we rounded up some of the highest-rated toys on Amazon that are on sale right now. Most of them have pretty close to a 5-star rating, with hundreds, if not thousands, of reviews sharing how engaging and durable they are for long-term play.

Advertisement

We’ve got artsy items, Pokemon and Minecraft activities and other toys and games for all ages of kids, from babies and toddlers to tweens and pre-teens. And if the adults in the room have fun playing, well, that’s OK, too.

Don’t forget to sign up for Amazon Prime to take the most advantage of these deals. As a member, you’ll get benefits and deals on fast shipping, streaming TV and movies, grocery rewards, and so much more.