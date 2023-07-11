If you have little people in your life, you know that there’s always a reason to stock up on toys. Whether you’re potty training, on the birthday party circuit or just like keeping some rainy-day activities in the closet, it’s good to have some extra games around you — especially ones on sale.
To help you make the most this Prime Day, we rounded up some of the highest-rated toys on Amazon that are on sale right now. Most of them have pretty close to a 5-star rating, with hundreds, if not thousands, of reviews sharing how engaging and durable they are for long-term play.
We’ve got artsy items, Pokemon and Minecraft activities and other toys and games for all ages of kids, from babies and toddlers to tweens and pre-teens. And if the adults in the room have fun playing, well, that’s OK, too.
Kanoodle brain teaser game
Educational and fun, this brain-teasing portable mini puzzle set is easy to pack up to take to school or on vacation. It comes with 200 puzzles, allowing endless play for kids and adults.Promising review:
"To say this was a hit at my house is a Huge Understatement! I bought one for myself and as soon as I opened it my daughter took it over. I ordered three more so all the kids could have one and I could finally get a chance to play!" — Zombie Mama
Magna-Tiles 100-piece tile set
A toy that looks nice strewn out on the floor but is also easy to clean up? Yeah, you’re going to need that. This set of 100 colorful Magna-Tiles will keep little and big hands occupied for hours building castles, forts for stuffed animals and anything else you can imagine.Promising review:
"Well worth the investment and easy to clean up since comprised of magnets. We played with these with our child while supervising her from 1.5 years old and still fun to play with on occasion at age 10. These are fun for adults too and as stated quick to clean up and keep organized because of the magnets." — Danny P
A bubble machine
There’s nothing like a bubble machine to get a party going. With six spinning wands and two speed levels, this baby will fill your home or yard with whimsical bubbles.Promising review:
"This bubble machine just kept chugging along. We used it with batteries for a birthday party. It was very easy to use and the batteries last a long time. We had it going for 2 hours straight and the batteries were still fine. Good value." — Rosalind Franklin
Amazon Basics wooden corner play kitchen
Bring “The Bear” to your own home with this adorable interactive play kitchen. It comes in a neutral brown and white option that will blend in your home and be inviting to kiddos of all genders. It has open and close doors and comes with metal toys like a spatula, ladle, pot with lid and skillet.Promising review
: “We LOVE this kitchen. It has so many fun features. There are lights and sounds and wooden ice cubes that drop from the ice maker. It's perfect for my 3 year old. Easier to build than a Melissa and Doug I put together. Directions were user friendly. We were missing a piece and customer service fixed the problem in time for Christmas. Very happy with this purchase still 2 months later.” — Kuzmenko5
Playskool Sit ‘n Spin spinning toy
A timeless toy that’s like a playground ride at home, the Playskool Sit ‘n Spin will fill your home with giggles. Keep your little one entertained indoors during rainy days when they can’t play outside.Promising review
: "My granddaughter has had so much fun learning this. It’s really nostalgic for all of us to watch her with it as we all have had one as children. My brother and I fought over ours as kids lol She’s catching on quickly and it’s great for motor skills!" — Deanna L.C.
A Polly Pocket with a Corgi case
Polly Pocket and puppies — what’s better than that? This micro doll set packs up into a little Corgi and opens into an interactive play pet hotel.Promising review
: "This is absolutely adorable! I bought this for a gift for my god daughter and she seemed to love it. I love that there are creative, interesting sets to encourage a variety of hobbies. I love how compact it is and the fact that it has a hook on it so you can attach it to a bag." — Myranda
A set of Super Mario figurines
Have the fun of Mario without any screens thanks to this multipack diorama set, which includes Mario, Koopa Troopa and Yoshi as well as a red warp tube and fireball windmill.Promising review
: “Bought this for my son, he seems to love it. Took it to anyone’s house he could, took a bath with it and it’s kept him occupied. Though the downside is he wants more to go with the set, lol. The fire spin thing I can imagine he will break sooner than any other toy but most kids can lots of parts that can be broken off, not a downside but definitely follow the recommended age on the box to avoid choking. If your child likes Mario they will love this.” — Alban Zogaj
KidKraft outdoor wooden playhouse with swing
This ain’t your grandmother’s playhouse. With a play kitchen and webbed swing, your little ones will love to play house and restaurant as they swing in the sun.Promising review
: "Could not be happier with this playhouse!! It’s so adorable, very sturdy and a lot bigger than I expected. I have a 4 year old and a 2 year old that are always on the move, they have spent hours playing with it and absolutely love it!! Instruction are very helpful and the extra screws they send just incase you lose some was much appreciated! definitely takes two people to assemble but we got it done pretty quick!" — Lenora Lyles
Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game
Finally, a quick-moving, super silly card game that little and big kids will enjoy together. It only takes about a minute to explain the rules and each game lasts a few seconds, meaning the energy will be high and players will be super engaged.Promising review
: "We had a blast playing this game!! We have themed game nights and love playing games. None of us had played this game before and the reviews were great so we tried it. So very glad we did!!! We played with six people and everyone had a fantastic time! Non stop laughs, fast paced, wildly entertaining. My new favorite game!" — NMartin
100 8-inch glowsticks
Who said glow sticks can’t be a game? Use them to spruce up pool parties or bath times, to do nighttime scavenger hunts or just to keep something around when you need a little neon.Promising review
: "Went camping with the grandchildren ( mostly toddlers) made necklaces, bracelets,and foot rings.Could see them at night wherever they went. Even put a glow stick collar on the dog" — DK
Bravokids LCD drawing tablet
If your little one loves to doodle, you’ll love this no-mess LCD writing board with an attached pen and an easy-erase button. Help your little one learn numbers or letters or let them explore their creativity without worrying about spills or paints.Promising review:
"We have this drawing pad for our 1.5 year old, and brought it to a family function. I think all the kids (age 7 all the way up to college age) that were there ended up drawing or messing around on it at some point throughout the day! They all thought it was so cool- my nephew loved it so much I ordered one for him the next day!" — Hannah
Sereed toddler balance bike
Beep, beep! We got a baby coming through. This mini unisex tricycle is made for little ones between 12 and 24 months. It has rounded corners and handles for minimal boo-boos and silent, compact wheels that are safe for indoor and outdoor play.Promising review
: "This is perfect for what I was looking for! I have an almost two year old who was suddenly super interested in bikes and she LOVES this!! It’s very sturdy and easy to assemble. The colors are super cute too. It’s a super fun thing for my toddler." — Chelsea
Melissa & Doug magnetic anatomy doll
Get your little one into anatomy with this 24-piece magnetic set depicting nerves, muscles and bones.Promising review
: "This got my 6 year old really interested in human anatomy and science in general. The tasteful and age appropriate genitalia representation is another aspect of this scientific toy that I appreciate. My daughter has been able to see the layers of the body and understand how some bodies have certain parts and all bodies have certain parts. 10/10 recommend for any family that wants to discuss human anatomy. If you’d prefer not to see/show/ discuss a penis or vagina, or breasts, this may not be for your family. (That’s ok too! Just know it’s there.)" — Courtney
A set of three water-painting books
A no-mess paint set you can use again and again? Sign me up. Simply fill the water brush with water to unlock the fun colors on the page, let them dry and then use them again.Promising review
: "My 2 year old loves these! We pack them for car rides and to keep her occupied during her siblings sports games! Love that there is a little compartment to hold the pen as well! — Dana D.
A set of Blastoise and Charmander Pokemon figurines
Make your little one’s Pokemon cards come to life with this mini set of Blastoise and Charmander. They come in action stances so they’re ready to battle.Promising review: "
Love the figures. Both are well made and this was the first bundle I have seen that sells them together." — Lisa B.
Lego Minecraft The Rabbit Ranch set
Bring Minecraft totally offline with this interactive colorful Lego set. It contains 340 pieces to make your dream Minecraft home with a ranch full of veggies and flowers.Promising review
: "This is easy to assemble. It looks great. It was fun to do. My son loved it." — J. Christopher Shumans
Melissa & Doug play baking set
Or get your kiddo to embrace their inner baker with this charming Melissa & Doug cake set. It comes with a wooden stand mixer as well as play butter, eggs and cake mix.Promising review
: "My 3 an a half year old twin nephews loved it so much! They were baking for me all day. What I loved most about this mixer - was it came with so many accessories for the same price of a plastic mixer alone. The mixer is sturdy and durable, so it will handle any drops or tug a wars lol" — Jen
A 24-pack of Play-Doh
Did you even know they made 24 colors of Play-Doh? You do now! This set comes with easy to open 3-ounce cans and will keep your little one engaged again and again.Promising review:
"Play Doh is a classic staple. This pack was a great deal and has all of the colors shown. I honestly thought they'd be repeated colors but I was pleasantly surprised that they are not duplicates. This pack would make an excellent gift or purchase for arts & crafts. I will purchase again." — B