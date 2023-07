A set of Super Mario figurines

Have the fun of Mario without any screens thanks to this multipack diorama set, which includes Mario, Koopa Troopa and Yoshi as well as a red warp tube and fireball windmill.: “Bought this for my son, he seems to love it. Took it to anyone’s house he could, took a bath with it and it’s kept him occupied. Though the downside is he wants more to go with the set, lol. The fire spin thing I can imagine he will break sooner than any other toy but most kids can lots of parts that can be broken off, not a downside but definitely follow the recommended age on the box to avoid choking. If your child likes Mario they will love this.” — Alban Zogaj