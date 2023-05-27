Amazon Prime Video Mocks Netflix Over Its New Password-Sharing Policy

Amazon Prime Video ripped Netflix over its new password-sharing policy in a tweet that went viral on Thursday.

The streaming service took aim at the company over a 2017 where it declared that “love is sharing a password,” an exchange Netflix has since discouraged U.S. account holders from doing as it began to limit accounts to “use by one household” this week.

Prime Video’s UK Twitter account, in a tweet aimed at Netflix, shared a graphic of a page with streaming profiles that read “Who’s watching? Everyone Who Has Our Password ❤️.”

Prime Video’s tweet has amassed over 43 million views, 78,000 retweets and 576,000 likes, as of Saturday morning.

The tweet arrived just days after Netflix, in a blog post on Tuesday, reminded account holders that “everyone living” in a household could use its streaming service on the go or at home.

The streaming service added that people can transfer their profiles to “a new membership that they pay for” or “buy an extra member” for an additional $7.99 a month if someone lives outside their household.

Netflix, which outlined its plans for the crackdown in February, is set to limit additions of extra members to accounts using its “Standard” ($15.49 a month) and “Premium” ($19.99 a month) plans, Mashable noted.

Blockbuster, which is down to one remaining retail store since filing for bankruptcy in 2010, also mocked the streaming service it once had a chance to purchase in 2000.

“A friendly reminder that when you used to rent videos from us. We didn’t care who you shared it with… As long as you returned it on time. @netflix,” Blockbuster wrote.

