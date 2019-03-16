The Amazon Prime Highlight: “Catastrophe,” Season 4, which debuted on March 15. This will be the last season of the show.

Premise: A wife (Sharon Horgan) and husband (Rob Delaney) raise their kids in London, trying not to break apart as a family unit after he injures himself in a drunken driving accident. The extensive required community service and the AA meetings he’s ordered to attend, on top of his job, add to the strain. The two of them try to approach their rough situations with humor but also repeatedly reach their wit’s end.