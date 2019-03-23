Sum up: As mentioned above, “Cold War” earned three nominations at the most recent Academy Awards, with honors for Best Director, Foreign Language Film and Best Cinematography. Despite the pretentious choice to shoot in black-and-white (also looking at you, “Roma”), the romantic story at the heart of this keeps the narrative zipping along at a contemporary pace. And the camera captures beautiful and unique shots for almost every scene, so this easily rises to an absolute pleasure to watch.

Heads up: “Cold War” is a foreign language film in multiple non-English languages, so you’ll likely have to read subtitles the whole time. But with a far-from-boring plot and a runtime that only lasts 1 hour, 28 minutes, you shouldn’t stay away in fear this will be one of those movies that only critics like.