Sum-up: This is my favorite show of the year so far. Creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has no creative parallel in television comedy right now. Besides being incredibly funny, her plots consistently surprise, a goal she has made explicit in the past and clearly comes across in this new season. The second season of “Killing Eve” hasn’t been the same without her at the helm, but I’m glad she gave that up to bring these brilliant new episodes of “Fleabag” into the world. Amazon Prime has adopted “Fleabag” as an Amazon Studios Original for the United States release, as the show originally aired with the BBC networks in Europe.

Heads-up: As I think so highly of this show, I’m not sure what negative to point out. I suppose the protagonist’s consistent breaking of the fourth wall can feel excessive at times, but typically that choice adds energy rather than subtracts, so that’s a tiny and only occasional negative.