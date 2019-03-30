The Amazon Prime Highlight: “Hanna,” Season 1. Amazon debuted this new Original adaptation of the 2011 movie with the same name on March 29.

Premise: The show starts by intentionally leaving many questions unanswered, but essentially a man (Joel Kinnaman) and woman (Joanna Kulig) steal a baby (who's presumably their own progeny) from a secretive government facility. When the plan goes awry, the man is forced to hide the successfully stolen child in the deep woods of Europe. The man and his presumed daughter (Esme Creed-Miles) live together off the grid, training in the various arts of combat, until the daughter gets restless and ventures out of the woods.