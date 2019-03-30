The Amazon Prime Highlight: “Hanna,” Season 1. Amazon debuted this new Original adaptation of the 2011 movie with the same name on March 29.
Premise: The show starts by intentionally leaving many questions unanswered, but essentially a man (Joel Kinnaman) and woman (Joanna Kulig) steal a baby (who's presumably their own progeny) from a secretive government facility. When the plan goes awry, the man is forced to hide the successfully stolen child in the deep woods of Europe. The man and his presumed daughter (Esme Creed-Miles) live together off the grid, training in the various arts of combat, until the daughter gets restless and ventures out of the woods.
Sum-up: This adaptation is by far Amazon’s most ambitious project in awhile. The company even paid for a Super Bowl commercial to advertise this earlier in the year. The action sequences rise to the level of quality you could expect from a Blockbuster movie. Creed-Miles and Kinnaman’s performances anchor this well enough.
Heads-up: “Hanna” doesn’t spend enough time on character development. The characters do things to move the plot along, but the emotional stakes of why they do things repeatedly remain too unclear. While the action sequences are top notch, the scenes in between are just kind of... there.
Will everyone be talking about this? Yes, Amazon will likely continue to market this heavily. I haven’t seen a ton of critical buzz about the show, but I also can’t imagine this will go completely unnoticed given how much Amazon spent.
