Sum-up: Directed and written by Jonah Hill, “Mid90s” captures a unique but authentic-seeming story from a recognizable moment in American youth culture. The journey of the 13-year-old somehow achieves mature stakes and tragedy, while still maintaining believability. Hill also captures a few shots that rival the cinematic moments of the best directors.

Heads-up: I’ll avoid spoilers, but the narrative veers into problematic territory without addressing these uncomfortable choices. Occasionally, awful things happen for seemingly the sole reason of being interesting story-wise, rather than keeping a faithfulness to the characters.