Sum-up: “Sneaky Pete” follows clear formulas but showcases enough talent to make it interesting. Bryan Cranston co-created this with David Shore, a longtime television writer and a leading mind behind shows such as “House” and “The Good Doctor.” The show has that format where high-stakes action happens a few times an episode, but somehow the overarching plot ― con man convinces family that he belongs ― never changes much.

Heads-up: You won’t get much out of this intellectually. But if you’re just looking for a well-constructed, adult-focused thriller, you should absolutely give this a shot.