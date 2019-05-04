Sum-up: A polarizing movie upon its 2018 release, “Suspiria” stumbles in trying to balance an ambitious style with the necessities of narrative. Director Luca Guadagnino (“Call Me by Your Name”) appears to have prioritized the camera work above all else, as the movie is at all times hauntingly beautiful. A music score by Radiohead’s Thom Yorke aids this aesthetic. But this style over substance undercurrent almost makes “Suspiria” just a cool movie to throw on the background to occasionally glance and marvel at, as opposed to actually watch. The movie does present a mystery box of symbolism to closely look out for and mull over, but that’s not enough to warrant interest minute-to-minute.

Heads-up: The narrative plods along, which doesn’t work for a 2 hour, 32 minute movie. Great, cinematic moments abound, but the movie just has no propulsion as it lingers on seemingly every aesthetic choice to make sure the viewer really saw and got it.