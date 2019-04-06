Sum-up: With all the earnest megabudget takes on the superhero genre over the last decade, “The Tick” feels like a mildly refreshing break from form. Rather than presenting barely flawed heroes or super-bleak anti-heroes, this show features characters that simply don’t have all the answers. That’s a far more relatable approach than the competition these days.

Heads-up: “The Tick” strives to be different, but superhero stories dominate American culture right now. As such, this still feels like just one more superhero project. Also, the budget obviously comes nowhere close to the on-brand movies, so the fights play up an early “Power Rangers” vibe that’s funny the first time but gets boring once the joke has been established.