The Amazon Prime Highlight: “The Widow,” which debuted on March 1.
Premise: A woman (Kate Beckinsale) has a happy marriage until her husband disappears in a plane crash within the Congolese jungle. Presuming he’s dead, the woman tries to kill herself but survives to then wallow in a haze of depression. While watching the news, she spots someone who looks like her husband, setting up a mystery-filled journey for answers and closure.
Sum up: The central mystery over what happened to the woman’s husband is the main attraction here. The show does a stellar job of teasing clues and then having the protagonist piece details together in a satisfying manner. The choice of backdrop is also admirable. Plights of child soldiers and poverty-stricken people in the Congo get a considerable amount of attention. These horrors don’t just exist as scenery for the white protagonist either, the writers inject humanity in those local characters.
Heads up: Although I could see a wide audience falling in love with this show, it didn’t do enough for me. The plot has a bad habit of stringing together “improbable possibilities” ― having the narrative move along by coincidences of timing that seem unlikely. This ultimately jarred me out of the experience. In trying to create drama, the show also has a lot of obstacles and fights that don’t seem realistic. These narrative decisions might help the story zip along, but I couldn’t stop noticing the clumsiness.
Will everyone be talking about this? Yes. The trailer has already earned nearly 5 million views on YouTube alone. Amazon seems to be putting some marketing strength behind this project. Kate Beckinsale’s star power will probably also help.
Check out the trailer for “The Widow” below.
Read on for more recommendations.
And if you want to stay up to date with what to watch on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.
Here’s the trailer:
What’s New This Week on Amazon Prime
Feb. 25
- “Every Day”
Feb. 28
- “The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet”
March 1
- “A Man Called Blade (Mannaja)”
- “A Sky Full of Stars for a Roof (E per tetto un cielo di stelle)”
- “A Woman Possessed”
- “Abduction”
- “Amelia’s 25th”
- “American Beauty”
- “Baba Yaga”
- “Basic Instinct 2”
- “Big Night”
- “Black Cat (Gatto nero)”
- “Black Sheep”
- “Boomerang”
- “Boston Legal” (Seasons 1 to 5)
- “Carpool”
- “City of the Living Dead (Paura nella città dei morti viventi)”
- “Chinese Hercules (Ma tou da jue dou)”
- “Death at a Funeral”
- “Deep Red (Profondo rosso)”
- “Double Jeopardy”
- “Dude, Where’s My Dog?!”
- “Enter the Invincible Hero (Heugpyobigaeg)”
- “From Beneath”
- “Jig”
- “Karl Rove, I Love You”
- “La clave”
- “Let Sleeping Corpses Lie (No profanar el sueño de los muertos)”
- “Little House on the Prairie” (Seasons 1 to 9)
- “Lone and Angry Man (Una bara per lo sceriffo)”
- “Major Payne”
- “Mary Loss of Soul”
- “Murimgori”
- “Nacho Libre”
- “Overkill”
- “P.O.E.: Project of Evil”
- “Prison Girls”
- “Rambo III”
- “Ride Out for Revenge”
- “Setup”
- “So Young So Bad”
- “Still Waiting…”
- “Tapeheads”
- “The American”
- “The Apple”
- “The Bank Job”
- “The Chumscrubber”
- “The Crazies”
- “The Dead and the Damned”
- “The Four of the Apocalypse (I quattro dell’apocalisse)”
- “The Invincible Armour (Ying zhao tie bu shan)”
- “The Mighty Quinn”
- “The New York Ripper (Lo squartatore di New York)”
- “The Practice” (Seasons 1 to 9)
- “The Unit” (Seasons 1 to 4)
- “The Widow” (Season 1) Prime Original series
- “UFO”
- “Us and the Game Industry”
- “Valerie”
- “Vice Squad”
- “Waiting…”
- “Woman Avenger (Shi mei chu ma)”
- “Xue lian huan”
- “Yin yang xie di zi”
- “You Did This to Me”