Sum up: A gun- and blood-heavy thriller with a beautiful, snowy backdrop. The story aspires to have commentary on capitalism and corporate ills, with Christina Hendricks playing a representative for a morally vacuous oil company taking over the town. The direction and music choices stand out, with both featuring strange but compelling decisions that elevate this from a dumb shoot em’ up.

Heads up: The casual and plentiful violence may be a turnoff. Perhaps more problematic is that this show can be super-boring and plod along. Characters have a bad habit of acting like idiots for the sake of moving the plot forward. With the show already stretching to fill roughly hourlong episodes, it can be painful to watch these characters do something nonsensical to drag the story out further.