What To Watch On Amazon Prime That’s New This Week

Any reasons to be skeptical? Critics have generally given only tepid praise to the show so far. The episodes go on for far too long, and the writing rarely amounts to enough to warrant the time investment. Since this has an anthology format, you might as well think of “The Romanoffs” as eight good-but-not-great hourlong movies. Also worth mentioning ― the show has a huge cloud hanging over it since a former “Mad Men” writer has accused Weiner of sexual harassment. His response has oscillated between denial and a lack of memory.

Will everyone be talking about this? Given the “Mad Men” connection, most critics will talk about this and you’ll probably see pop culture publications cover the show. Again, it’s a huge-budget, ambitious project for Amazon, so that means the service will likely push this onto the homepages of its Amazon Prime subscribers. But even “Mad Men” never obtained huge viewership numbers, so I can’t imagine this shakily reviewed, esoteric anthology series will become a smash hit.