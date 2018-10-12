What To Watch On Amazon Prime That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “The Romanoffs” for Amazon Prime this week. Amazon adds the first season of this Original on Friday.

(Note: Streamline will now cover shows you can watch right now, rather than shows you can anticipate for the next week. As such, we’re republishing our recommendation from last week.)

Premise: An anthology series that features slices of life around the globe. All of these mini-stories focus on people who believe they are descendants of the infamous Russian royal family: the House of Romanov. The Bolsheviks executed the entire royal family, but people ― in real life and in this show ― still erroneously claim they have an ancestor who escaped.