What To Watch On Amazon Prime That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Lore” for Amazon Prime this week. Amazon adds the second season of this Original on Oct. 19.
Premise: An anthology series focusing on different horror stories loosely based on history. The second season fits more directly into the horror genre than the historical. Prepare for scares. The series is an official adaptation of the “Lore” podcast.
How excited should you be? The first season earned mixed reviews, but the second season has already gotten more positive buzz. I can’t handle horror shows or movies myself, but what I’ve seen about the show has been encouraging. If you want to be frightened and not be able to fall asleep at night, “Lore” seems like a solid choice.
Any reasons to be skeptical? As mentioned, the first season didn’t score the best reviews. For this second season, though, the show got a new showrunner with network TV veteran Sean Crouch.
Will everyone be talking about this? The first season of “Lore” didn’t seem like a huge hit, but I’m sure horror aficionados will check this out. It might become a Halloween go-to.
Check out the trailer for the second season of “Lore” below.
Read on for more recommendations.
What Else Is New This Week
“Donnie Darko” has become somewhat of a dorm-room classic ― or at least it was when I was in school. Regardless, it has Jake Gyllenhaal and a creepy rabbit, so what’s not to love?
“Slice,” a horror movie about pizza, stars ... Chance the Rapper and Zazie Beetz! It debuted just weeks ago. Reviews have made it clear that this is not a “good” movie, but given its stars and subject matter, you probably have to check it out.
The full Amazon Prime list for the rest of the week:
Oct. 13
- “The Yellow Birds” (2017)
Oct. 14
- “Bleeding Steel” (2017)
Oct. 16
- “Devil” (2010)
- “Manieggs: Revenge of the Hard Egg” (2014)
Oct. 17
- “Donnie Darko” (2001)
- “The Daniel Tiger Movie: Won’t You Be Our Neighbor?” (2012)
Oct. 18
- “Slice” (2018)
Oct. 19
- “Lore” (Prime Original series), Season 2
- “Tumble Leaf Halloween Special” (Prime Original series), Special