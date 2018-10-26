What To Watch On Amazon Prime That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Lore” for Amazon Prime this week. Amazon added the second season of this Original on Oct. 19.

This is the same recommendation Streamline made last week since Amazon didn’t add anything good this week. Plus, Halloween remains right around the corner, making “Lore” a good choice for the spooky season.

Premise: An anthology series focusing on different horror stories loosely based on history. The second season fits more directly into the horror genre than the historical. Prepare for scares. The series is an official adaptation of the “Lore” podcast.