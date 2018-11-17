What To Watch On Amazon Prime That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Patriot” for Amazon Prime this week. Amazon added the second season of this Original on Nov. 9.

(I’m re-running this suggestion again because I think “Patriot” has gotten lost amid the “Homecoming” rollout. “Patriot” has quietly earned one of the best critical consensuses of 2018 and yet nobody seems to watch it. Also, Amazon doesn’t really add anything good this week. I debated for a long time whether I should recommend Amazon’s addition of “Gotti” ― a strong candidate for the worst movie of the year ― but ultimately decided against that.)

Premise: An intelligence officer has to keep trying to save the world. Sort of. He has become disillusioned with his job and keeps finding out that when he solves one problem, more problems seem to pop up. And so he stumbles through his missions with a nihilistic attitude.