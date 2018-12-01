What To Watch On Amazon Prime That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Inside Jokes” for Amazon Prime this week. Amazon added the first season of this Original on Nov. 30.
Premise: Struggling comedians prepare to compete for spots in the Just for Laughs comedy festival. Earning inclusion would be a huge career boost. These comedians have already sacrificed comfortable livelihoods to pursue their dreams. So if that break doesn’t come soon, they might just have to give up.
How excited should you be? I’m pretty much only recommending “Inside Jokes” this week because Amazon didn’t add anything else that’s noteworthy. There are also no real reviews to be found online. That said, I’m sure this will be of value to the niche that cares about the comedy world.
Any reasons to be skeptical? Television critics haven’t focused on this. And again, it has an inherently niche appeal.
Will everyone be talking about this? No.
Check out the trailer for the first season of “Inside Jokes” below.
Read on for more recommendations.
And if you want to stay up to date with what to watch on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.
Here’s the trailer:
What Else Is New This Week
Nothing great. Just go back and watch “Patriot” or “Homecoming” if you haven’t already.
The full Amazon Prime list for the rest of the week:
Nov. 24
- Downsizing (2017)
Nov. 29
- Thursday Night Football: New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Harry Brown (2009)
Nov. 30
- Inside Jokes (Prime Original series), Season 1
- Sleepless (2017)