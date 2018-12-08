What To Watch On Amazon Prime That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” for Amazon Prime this week. Amazon added the second season of this Original on Dec. 5.
Premise: Mrs. Maisel may no longer be married, but she keeps the name as a dark joke to brand her burgeoning comedic career. While her “normal” life falls apart, Maisel continues to captivate crowds ― even one that doesn’t speak English ― with her funny stories.
Stars: Alex Borstein, Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub
How excited should you be? Very. This might be Amazon Prime’s best show of 2018. The first season won a ton of Emmys earlier this year, and Season 2 lives up to its start. Besides stellar television craftsmanship all around, this show’s fast-paced dialogue writing stands above anything out there right now.
Any reasons to be skeptical? So, there’s this classic television trope called “Flanderization” (based off “The Simpsons” character Ned Flanders) where the show exaggerates character traits over time into wackier, louder territory. This seems to happen when a show’s writers realize that audiences respond to a certain trait and then overcorrect in trying to emphasize. Anyway, Season 2 seems to have this problem a tiny bit. I found the first season to be whimsical but still have a grounding in character logic. Throughout Season 2, people react to Mrs. Maisel in strange and unbelievable ways as if they’re truly under a magical spell.
Will everyone be talking about this? Yes. This show has established itself as one of those rare critical and audience hits. Given that it’s also funny and coming out over the holidays with less competition, I imagine quite a few people will be watching this in the coming weeks.
Check out the trailer for the second season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” below.
What Else Is New This Week
Amazon added tons of movies on Dec. 1. You can read the full list below, but here are a few standouts: “A Clockwork Orange,” “All the President’s Men,” “Boogie Nights” and “The Game.”
The full Amazon Prime list for the rest of the week:
Dec. 1
- A Clockwork Orange (1971)
- A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
- A Fistful Of Dollars (Per Un Pugno Di Dollari) (1964)
- All The President’s Men (1976)
- Bad Girls From Mars (1990)
- Because I Said So (2007)
- Bestseller (2015)
- Beverly Hills Vamp (1989)
- Blue Hill Avenue (2001)
- Boogie Nights (1997)
- Bright Lights, Big City (1988)
- Event Horizon (1997)
- Gargoyle (2004)
- Groundhog Day (1993)
- Happily N’Ever After (2006)
- Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009)
- Hitman’s Run (1999)
- King Of The Mountain (1981)
- Line Of Duty (2013)
- Livin’ By The Gun (2011)
- Margin Call (2011)
- Mars Attacks! (1996)
- Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)
- Ordinary People (1980)
- Promised Land (2012)
- Silent Tongue (1993)
- Sleepover (2004)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
- The Black Stallion (1979)
- The Dark Crystal (1982)
- The Firm (1993)
- The Game (1997)
- The Godson (1998)
- The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell Of Fear (1991)
- The Naked Gun: From The Files Of Police Squad! (1988)
- Trucks (1997)
- Ulee’s Gold (1997)
- Valkyrie (2008)
- War (2007)
- Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins (2008)
- Wild Wild West (1999)
- Windtalkers (2002)
Dec. 5
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Original Series), Season 2
Dec. 7
- Killers (2010)
- Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010)