What To Watch On Amazon Prime That’s New This Week

Any reasons to be skeptical? So, there’s this classic television trope called “Flanderization” (based off “The Simpsons” character Ned Flanders) where the show exaggerates character traits over time into wackier, louder territory. This seems to happen when a show’s writers realize that audiences respond to a certain trait and then overcorrect in trying to emphasize. Anyway, Season 2 seems to have this problem a tiny bit. I found the first season to be whimsical but still have a grounding in character logic. Throughout Season 2, people react to Mrs. Maisel in strange and unbelievable ways as if they’re truly under a magical spell.

Will everyone be talking about this? Yes. This show has established itself as one of those rare critical and audience hits. Given that it’s also funny and coming out over the holidays with less competition, I imagine quite a few people will be watching this in the coming weeks.