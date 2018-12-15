What To Watch On Amazon Prime That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” for Amazon Prime this week. Amazon added the second season of this Original on Dec. 5.

(Since Amazon Prime doesn’t add anything notable for the rest of the year, Streamline will just recommend “Mrs. Maisel” through 2018. Catch up over the holidays!).

Premise: Mrs. Maisel may no longer be married, but she keeps the name as a dark joke to brand her burgeoning comedic career. While her “normal” life falls apart, Midge Maisel continues to captivate crowds ― even one that doesn’t speak English ― with her funny stories.

Stars: Alex Borstein, Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub