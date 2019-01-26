What To Watch On Amazon Prime This Week

How excited should you be? This became a critical favorite in 2018, earning a 99 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and a 90 on Metacritic. Even former President Barack Obama listed the movie as one of his favorites from last year. Comedian Bo Burnham wrote and directed this with great skill. By focusing on middle school, Burnham created a nuanced portrait of a subject matter that doesn’t often get told in a non-Disney way.

Any reasons to be skeptical? I enjoyed this movie quite a bit, but as a longtime fan of Burnham’s, I had hoped for a little bit more from this. Every element of this movie is “good,” but I didn’t think the movie did enough to create stakes out of the mundane middle school experience. This leads to an ending that ultimately feels tacked on and not rewarding enough. This might have been 2018’s best glimpse into the lives of contemporary teens, but whether such a glimpse into that subject matter makes for a spellbinding and memorable story remains debatable.