What To Watch On Amazon Prime This Week

How excited should you be? Amazon doesn’t have as many British crime shows as Netflix, so adding this highly stylized detective thriller should be a welcome move for fans of that genre. Malkovich elevates everything he stars in (even with a ridiculous accent this time around) and Grint looks nothing like Grint in this role, so that’s kind of fun. Although this show wallows in grimness, clever moments of humor peek through occasionally.

Any reasons to be skeptical? This show plods along at a glacial pace. During multiple scenes, I wondered if my internet had slowed down and I was watching this at half-speed. The poor direction and dialogue make this hard to get through, so you really have to love detective thrillers to find enjoyment here. Sometimes I watch shows with hourlong episodes that feel too long, but it’s hard to say what should have been cut. That’s not the case here, as the show decides to spend a laughable amount of time focusing on shots of sinks and typewriters and other uninteresting inanimate objects.