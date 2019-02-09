The Amazon Prime Highlight: “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot,” which was added to the service on Feb. 8. Amazon Studios also distributed the movie in a small theatrical run last summer.

Premise: An alcoholic gets in a car crash that takes away his ability to use his legs. Confronting his new life in a wheelchair, the protagonist finds a sponsor through Alcoholics Anonymous and refocuses his life on drawing cartoons. As the beginning of the movie establishes (so this isn’t a spoiler), he becomes successful for his cartoons and attracts large audiences as a motivational speaker.

Stars: Joaquin Phoenix. Jonah Hill and Rooney Mara have supporting roles. A ton of cool people like Carrie Brownstein and Kim Gordon pop up to act in a couple of scenes.