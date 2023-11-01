36 Travel Products From Amazon Our Readers Are Loving So Far In 2023

Popular items on this list include:
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A transmitter that connects in-flight entertainment to your wireless headphones
It comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide and a manual. Twelve South is a small business that has been creating innovative tech accessories since 2009. Promising review:
"Someone sitting next to me on a flight had this product so I asked them about it and it was highly recommended so I bought it. I love being able to use my Blutooth Bose noise-cancelling headphones with the movies on board. The sound quality is 100 times better than the plug headphones that are required if you don’t have this product. I would definitely buy again!!" — Monica Buterbaugh
An ergonomic neck pillow
Promising review:
"I am a terrible flyer who recently took the red-eye from Dubai to Chicago (15 hours). The Trtl pillow was a mini lifesaver! I was able to comfortably rest my head on the support and felt warm enough to actually doze off...a rare accomplishment for this skittish flyer.
The Velcro works wonderfully with regards to adjustment, and I liked wrapping the fabric around my mouth and nose. Sort of felt cozy...even if I did look like a ninja in a neck brace! Overall, this product has changed the way that I fly, and I am so thankful for this invention and the opportunity to support a small company with big ideas." — S.Viruly
A mini lightweight flat iron
It also comes with a heat-resistant pouch for easy carrying!Promising review:
"I got this nice little and compact hair straightener for my trip to the beach. It is small and lightweight. Perfect for a trip. It heats up really fast, with in seconds it is very hot. It comes with a pouch to tuck it away in. You do need to move slowly through your hair because the heated part is small but it does a good job. I made a little video to show how nice it is. Also I like the comfort of the design to hold it. Fits nicely in my hand. Not heavy like the bigger bulkier ones are. I took my time and shopped around for a travel one. I think this will be good to use every day. It doesn’t take up much space either.
" — Connie Cunningham
A luggage-mounted cup caddy
Promising review:
"This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor!
I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." — Philip
A three-pack of Tide To-Go stain removing pens
Promising review:
"These were a lifesaver. I was walking to the bus and decided it was a great decision to drink coffee while walking. Like a scene from an infomercial, I spilled coffee all over my white shirt.
Yes, the classic coffee on the white shirt. Luckily I had one of these in my bag (I put one in each of my most-used purses in anticipation of my clumsiness). I went into a store bathroom and quickly scrubbed the Tide To-Go on my shirt. All of the coffee blobs went away and once the awkward wet splotches dried up, my shirt was perfectly white again
. You've got yourself a big fan, Tide." — NAD
A "Pack This!" checklist
Promising review:
"I hate making lists trying to figure out what I need, and this is PERFECT for trying to figure that out. It has a lot more on the checklist than I would ever take on a trip, but it does accommodate for every kind a trip, from a simple vacation across state lines, to a business trip, to a wedding halfway around the world. I'm pretty pleased!" — Alyssa Kauffman
A tri-fold travel wallet
The wallet has a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, credit card slots, ID slot, slim card pouch, slim pocket, ticket slot, cellphone pouch, coin zippered pocket, key holder and pen holder. The all-in-one holder could also arguably be considered a cult-favorite travel product
. It's available in 37 colors.Promising review:
"Guys, I'm beyond happy with this. I've been looking for a passport and ticket holder for a while but had never found the right size until I decided to try out this one.
Besides, the material feels high quality and long-lasting, the red color is even better in person and it's wildly pretty." — BazantSol
A waterproof phone pouch
Promising review:
"The perfect product to protect my phone while I’m in my hot tub. I always worry about dropping it, and this pouch will protect it from any moisture or any slips I might have while using my phone. Really nice product and a great price as well." — Jayne
Foot Glide, an anti-chafing balm
Promising review:
"Stuff works so good!! A pair of flats that notoriously give me blisters are now back in the rotation. Love this stuff. Makes a great gift. Already recommended it to several friends and family members. Believe the hype!!" — Debra Lee
A portable door lock
Promising review:
"My apartment door has a deadbolt but no lock on the door handle. The latch is also misplaced so if it’s not dead bolted anyone can just push my door open. Took a few tries to get this right but makes me feel much more secure and it’s easy to use when you get the hang of it!
I also take this with me when traveling as it fits almost all doors. Definitely recommend." — Anna
A mini belt bag with an adjustable strap
It's available in 43 colors.
Promising review:
"This is SUCH a cute bag like I’m in LOVE I bought one for my trip to keep my passport close, and I’ll be buying two more colors because I love it so much. The quality is SO, SO GOOD." —Shasta
Three lightweight eight-compartment pill organizers
Promising review:
"My husband and I travel a lot and take a number of prescription drugs. It was always a hassle accessing our medication when needed, so I purchased this organizer to make things easier. I used a label maker and labeled each little compartment and it has performed wonderfully.
I highly recommend this organizer to anyone who travels and needs medications throughout the day." — Jacqueline
A 50-count set of laundry soap sheets
These work best with hand-washing!Promising review:
"This came SO in handy during my vacation to Europe! I was making lots of different stops to places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets I was able to wash my clothes in the sink — letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went." — Katie Fujarski
A carry-on friendly travel Gillette razor
It comes with one handle and five blade refills!Promising review
: "I got this for a vacation and it was great! The little carrying container is awesome, and keeps you from having a weird, loose razor floating around in your suitcase. Plus the heads are the same as a regular-sized razor
, so you can keep using it when that one is worn out!" —Tegan H
A hands-free rotating phone mount
Promising review
: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra long haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table
. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers. However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer
. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time.
Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" — Earendil
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
Four pocket-sized refillable travel perfume atomizers
That's me pumping my signature perfume into one of these travel atomizers that I've been using for about a year. As the reviewer below mentions, it's great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and therefore takes up very little room. Plus, it's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances. Promising review:
"I bought these due to traveling a lot for work and needing to cut down on the size of things in my carry-on bag for flying. I can bring four different perfumes now instead of one big one. They’re super easy to fill, haven’t leaked so far but I keep them in a sandwich baggie while traveling just in case. I would 100% buy them again." — Emily Rintamaki
A mini steamer
This steamer's incredibly useful; it heats up in about 90 seconds, steams about five garments before needing to be refilled, and is all around perfect for anyone who doesn't want to wait too long or work too hard to get the wrinkles out.Promising review:
"This steamer is very compact, easy to use, and well-made. I am a flight attendant so this has helped my life tremendously. I never even pick up an iron anymore. It works extremely well on my uniform and also just to get wrinkles out of my clothes while on layovers.
The best part is that it doesn't take up too much space in my bag. I hate ironing with a passion, so I am so glad that I found this product!" — Amazon customer
A digital luggage scale
Promising review:
"We use this in every trip to avoid paying for extra weight as we travel internationally quite often. I have tested in several ways and also always note the weigh number in the airport. After several trips, I can say that the accuracy of it is right within 2 lbs. I have it for almost two years and I am still using the same batteries." — Cass Young
A bendy travel pillow
Promising review:
"I’m a flight attendant and I travel with this pillow all the time! In hotel rooms I use it to support my neck, on the plane I use it to support my lumbar area. When I drive it helps my lower back. I love that it has a liner that can be removed to wash. I bought my boyfriend one too and it goes everywhere we do!" — Debbie
A 96-pack of Colgate disposable toothbrushes
Promising review:
"Late sleeper? Sometimes barely conscious as you rush to get ready for work and run to the car so you won't be late? Maaaybe forgot to brush your teeth even though you're supposed to be an adult? Yeah, me too. These things freshen and clean and a bag of them are always in my purse. Wish they sold them in giant bulk." — Lindsay E Murdock
A set of eight vacuum-free space-saving compression bags
Promising review:
"These were the things I never knew I needed for traveling. They work just as advertised and are really useful when going on a trip.
I always hate at the end of a trip having to mix dirty and clean clothes — a 'laundry bag' or plastic shopping bag never really felt like a good enough separation. These bags seal up and conceal the most stinky, wet clothes from your clean unused clothes. They are going to be one of my new necessities for my big family when traveling.
" — Sarbello
A nifty gadget bag with tons of mesh pockets and elastic sleeves
Promising review:
"I cannot rate this storage organizer highly enough. Traveling with a family of four, you need so many cords for all the tablets, phones, headphones, etc. I had way too much fun organizing all of our cords, pens, pencils, passports, chargers, spare headphones in the case. This picture was of me just getting started on packing. I previously had an old Belkin with me, but needed more room. This is absolutely perfect, and you can fit four passports in the zippered pocket shown above." — CRG SBS, CO
A rechargeable slim lighted mirror
Promising review:
"Perfect for traveling! And for staying in hotel! I hate having to stand in the bathroom or in the hall mirror with barely any lighting to do my makeup! This is perfect and easy to travel with and super easy to take on a plane!
Very convenient!" — Krystyna Montesino
Travel-sized packs of Wet Ones antibacterial wipes
This includes 10 packs that contain 20 wipes each.
Promising review:
“Convenient and gentle wipes for on-the-go use! Being a mother of one, I often purchase large blocks of Wet Wipes for use at home. However, carrying them while on the go became increasingly heavy and inconvenient, so I decided to get these pocket wipes.Since these wipes are not specifically marketed for babies, I was initially concerned about potential irritation to my son's delicate skin. To my relief, these wipes proved to be extremely gentle and caused no adverse reactions whatsoever.One of the standout features of these wipes is the excellent seal that effectively locks in moisture. This ensures that the wipes stay fresh and moist even after being opened multiple times, making them perfect for travel or when you're out and about.
” — Nodoka Sugiyama
A four-pack of LeakLocks Toiletry Skins
Rinseroo
is a small business specializing in problem-solving cleaning, pet and travel products. Promising review
: "These covered various sizes of products — hair care, body wash, etc. Nothing leaked out of these whatsoever, even after a lid popped open during a flight.
These prevented it from leaking out on the other contents of my luggage. Easy to use. Not flimsy. Very flexible. LOVE THESE!" — TAG
A dual tripod and selfie stick with a wireless remote
Promising review:
"Great build and can even hold an iPad Pro with the right mount. It’s very light and when compacted all the way down. I mainly use it when I on a video call or taking photos. Even fully extended it seems pretty sturdy when you are on flat and even ground. Remote control works with I’m iPhone 14 pro." — Christian Rozal
An airplane seat back organizer
Promising review:
"Very useful especially when traveling with kids
. Provided easy access and storage to things like water bottle, hand sanitizer, snacks, wipes, headphones. I didn't have to access my carry-on." — JJ
A weekender bag with a USB charging port and a shoe compartment
It's available in two sizes and 34 colors.
Promising review:
"I took this bag on a 12-day trip with me, and I absolutely loved it! It can hold SO MUCH stuff. The zippers are high quality, the material appears durable so far. I stuffed it pretty full and never had any issues. The bottom compartment does take some adjusting to get used to, but once I figured out how I wanted to use it, I loved it. I put a couple of packing cubes with an extra change of clothes to help it hold its shape. This bag has SO many pockets, and so many possibilities
. I loved the pouch that came with it as well. I am looking forward to many trips in the future with this bag!" — Sarah
A slick portable fan
Promising review:
"This fan has saved my sweaty butt multiple times now. I originally bought it for travel to the PNW — the room I was staying in had no air conditioning — but this baby lasted the whole night on my bedside table keeping me nice and cool." — Jessica Bunch
A packable fedora
It's available in 22 colors.
Promising review:
"Really cute and stylish hat. Just the right coverage on the face. Cute to wear at the beach or out out. Was looking for a stylish hat that I could dress up or down.
This one fit the bill. Love the adjustable tab on the inside. I have a pretty large head and thick hair and it was loose enough to be comfortable but probably would have to tighten it up if it’s windy. Came packaged with a hard plastic insert to keep its shape. I ordered the one with a khaki ribbon. Love the neutral." — Allen family
An add-a-bag luggage strap
Promising review:
"I thought this was a bit gimmicky but I fell for it and gave it a try. I was pleasantly surprised! One wears layers when traveling and I usually run hot. However I still need to carry a jacket for the cold planes or destination etc. I usually tie it around my waist (ugly I know) as a last resort or tuck it madly into my bag. I clipped this to my backpack and it held my jacket perfectly!
Easily accessible and the jacket never drug or fell. It also worked well to clip my backpack to my luggage while in between flights." — roxysea
A set of two expandable suitcases
They're available in four sizes and 10 colors.
Promising review:
"The item is made of sturdy materials, with overall weight that is light. Thanks Amazon!" — Rjfrp
A three-pack of reusable protective bags for alcohol bottles
Promising review:
"Last few trips, I have found bourbon or wine but was not comfortable putting it in my travel luggage and TSA will not allow it in a carry-on. This product eliminated that concern and worked perfectly. I am definitely keeping one of these in a pocket of each piece of luggage I carry from now on." — B. Creager
A portable charger
Promising review:
"LOVE. THIS. CHARGER. I mean...wow. it charges itself up so fast, and it charges my iPhone up so fast! this is the best stand-alone charger I’ve purchased." — denise
A pack of 20 individually wrapped Neutrogena makeup remover wipes
Promising review:
"I keep some in my purse and some in my travel bag. They are the best for sleepovers or weekends away. It’s hard to find wipes that don’t burn my eyes cuz I wear heavy eye makeup but these don’t give me any irritation. Each pack is a single wipe and I took one to my best friend's birthday the other night all I needed was one to get all my makeup off." — Gabrielle Homberg
A voltage converter
Promising review:
"I love the unit because it has numerous outlets and can be plugged into any outlet on the planet by simply switching out the plugs! As a professional pilot who travels the globe, this is so helpful because the other dinky smaller converters still need an adapter and they are flimsy as they sort of hang or droop from the wall, while still needing a book or something to support them when plugged into an outlet. The Sokoo unit doesn’t need any of that at all! It rests firmly and allows you to plug numerous items into it all in one compact unit!" — Harold Katinszky