28 Products So Good They Inspired People Who Never Write Reviews To Leave One

Popular items from this list
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A detangling kids leave-in conditioner
Promising review:
"I NEVER leave reviews, but I had to do it for this product. I have two girls with curly hair that would cry when it was time to brush their hair after a bath. We tried a few products, but this product beats them all. Shoot, I use this spray on my hair, too. I also spray my girls’ hair in the morning with this spray and rub my fingers through it. Beautiful curls for my girls because of this product." — Amazon customer
An immunity-boosting allergy supplement for your dog
Promising review:
"I really never leave reviews, but I feel I must for these. I've been paying for my dog (who has sensitive skin) to get allergy shots (Cytopoint) at the vet every couple of months for YEARS now. Each shot costs close to $100. These treats are shockingly just as effective! I honestly can't believe how quickly these kick in and work. I've now warded off two allergy spells with these treats. As soon as I notice she starts scratching and I see a hot spot forming or that telltale inflamed/dry skin, I'll give her one of these treats, and the scratching stops! In the past, it would just get worse and worse until Cytopoint was the only answer. These treats are amazing. I will always have these on hand." — Sandra
A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for five to 10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file
just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.Promising review:
"I truly didn’t expect a product to work this well. I never leave reviews, but I figured if mine made someone decide to buy this, then I would be helping them in some small way. My mom has horrible cracked heels (that would bleed), calluses, corns...everything! I would seriously spend hours sanding them down to look 'okay'. It would always require a few sessions and weekly maintenance. I got this just to try. Never expecting that it would work. Due to her severity, I left it on the max amount of time. Wearing gloves and using a towel I was able to wipe off the product and WIPE OFF most of her dead skin! With different tools, it all came off like butter! Just rolled off her feet. We were truly amazed!! Will buy over and over. I’m a customer for life!" — allison russo
A bleach-free Wet & Forget shower cleaner
Promising review:
"I’m not someone that leaves reviews, but I would say that I’m never buying any other tub or shower cleaner ever again. When you find something that works, you stick with it. I’m sold. Never again. Literally don’t need to ever scrub." — Ewuraesi Richetts
A Korean exfoliating mitt
Promising review:
"Why was this glove amazing? I used it for the first time yesterday after following the directions, and my tub was so gross! You can LITERALLY see the skin coming off, and I was left sooo smooth. I absolutely never leave reviews, but this one needed it. I recommend it to four people while I was IN the shower." — Jocelyn
A versatile racerback crop top
Promising review:
"This product is amazing! I never leave reviews but had to for this tank — it is the most comfortable, buttery soft, stretchy material and looks so good. I’ve been searching especially for a white crop that isn’t too sheer for a long time and finally have found it! No bra needed (though I will wear petals). I’ve already ordered five colors! I don’t get the 'armpit gap' some people have mentioned at all. This can be dressed up or down or used for working out. Simply amazing!" — Rachel
A beloved tub of TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste
Promising review:
"This stuff is amazing!! Buy it!! I never leave reviews, but holy cow this stuff works! Used it to clean permanent marker off my cabinets, grease off my stove, inside the microwave, and I just opened it 10 minutes ago. Love love love!" — Amazon customer
A pair of affordable wireless Bluetooth earbuds
Promising review:
"I’m a terrible buyer and never leave reviews, but once this happened, I felt I should let people know, so here I am. Basically my wife handed my case to me yesterday soaking wet and said sorry I didn’t know they were in your pocket, and they got washed. I was about to throw them away but had the smallest sliver of hope they weren’t ruined so I plugged them in to charge...the lights came on. So I’m thinking no way they still play, let them charge for 30 minutes and gave it shot. Works just like they did the day I got them, and now they’re just as clean too. I just think that’s awesome for a cheap set of headphones. I know they say water resistant, but these were submerged in water for 30 minutes. Great product." — MatttttB
An easy-to-use collagen-coating hair mask
Read our Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review
to learn more about why one former BuzzFeed Shopping editor calls it "the miracle product I've been searching for."Promising review:
"Um this stuff is AMAZING! I literally never leave reviews, but I had too for this one. Smells great and goes on the hair great. I raked through my whole head then wrapped it up and put on a shower cap for 20 minutes. Amazing results after diffusing and putting in my products. I will be buying this again whenever I run out. If your hair needs protein, this is for you!" — Tesa Zemp
A contoured sleep mask for finicky sleepers
Promising review:
"I'm gonna start by saying that I never leave reviews...this mask tho....boyyyy howdy!! It is comfortable, no light gaps, and doesn't put pressure on the eyes — so REM sleep can be achieved. It stays in place all night and feels super comfortable. I cant speak on the longevity yet, but I know I will never get a different brand of mask again!" — Kat
A patented pet hair remover
ChomChom Roller
is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers. Promising reviews:
"Listen y’all I NEVER feel compelled to leave a review, but I felt the need to come on here and tell everyone to BUY THIS! I have an eight-year-old pit/staffie mix and nothing has ever worked for her hair! Her hair is the worst. It’s those little prickly hairs that stick into every fabric. This thing has had NO problem with it! I couldn’t believe that I had actually found something that worked for her hair after eight years of feeling hopeless! Buy this!!!!" — Jess Tarlini
A tub of rejuvenating eye cream
Promising review:
"I have never written a review for anything before, but I love this product so much that I just had to share my experience!! I know it takes time to see a difference in wrinkle prevention, but I started seeing results in less than a week. The fine line that I had under each eye was noticeably reduced. I also noticed that my under eye bags were significantly lighter! This product is so light and leaves my skin feeling so silky smooth. I keep it in the fridge (since it’s all natural) and love the coolness of it when I use it. Not only do I put this product on my eyes, but also on my forehead fine lines, neck, and hands!! One pump goes a long way. I am definitely a lifetime customer. I can’t recommend this product enough!!!!!!" — Katherine Neri
A plant-based stainless steel cleaner
Therapy Clean
is a family-owned small business creating safe, plant-based cleaning solutions from their very own factory in New Hampshire that just so happen to also smell amazing.
It also comes with a microfiber cleaning cloth! Promising review:
"We have used tons of products to keep our stainless looking good, and they are all just ok. This is magic!! Works so good!! Doesn’t leave streaks, has helped remove water spots, and smells good too. We will never buy any other stainless cleaning product again! Also, I never write reviews but this stuff is so great I had to take time to write one." — Amazon customer
A deodorizing shoe and foot spray
Rocket Pure
is a Bellingham, Washington-based small business that was founded in 2012 by sports and outdoor lovers to create natural personal care products for athletes. Promising review:
"My 10-year-old has horrible foot odor. Six weeks has been the limit for most shoes as the smell becomes unbearable. Socks or no socks — didn’t matter. Something had to be done! I didn’t want harsh chemicals so I found this all natural spray. It has made all the difference. I never leave Amazon reviews, but this product needs to be promoted. I can’t believe the difference. Day one of use (and new shoes) and we were odor-free. It has been almost two weeks of daily use and her feet have no smell at the end of the day from all day at school and another two hours at after school. We call it her foot deodorant. She loves it because it works. No more sweaty, stinky feet. She feels comfortable taking her shoes off at friends’ houses now, and we don’t roll the windows down when she takes her shoes off in the car! Highly recommended to parents who are tired of buying new shoes every month due to unbearable smells." — WF
A box of waterproof medicated pads for warts
Promising review:
"I’ve had a wart under my foot for three years. I’ve tried another product before to freeze it, didn’t work. Then I saw someone post about this product and how they were surprised it actually worked for them — so I gave it a try. For the first week or two, I thought it wasn’t doing anything. But after three weeks, my wart actually peeled off! I was shocked that it actually worked! I never leave reviews but felt the need to because this product worked haha." — Amazon customer
A pair of reusable silicone nipple covers
Promising review:
"These covers are AMAZING! I used them for the first time this weekend during my bachelorette because of how much white I would be wearing and they were perfect. I usually use petals but sometimes you can see the shape of the petal and my nipple still shows but these covered my boobs perfectly and couldn’t see them through a see-through white body suit. They lasted through the night when I forgot to take them off before bed and also lasted through tonsssss of sweaty dancing. I never leave reviews but had to spend the word. All my girls on the trip were amazed by them and are all ordering now." — Amazon customer
A bottle of wine drops
Promising review:
"I thought these would be too good to be true when I bought them, but they are one of my best purchases EVER. My boyfriend developed an allergy to wine a few years ago and I’ve missed wine tasting together, sharing a bottle, etc. because even one or two sips can cause a reaction for him. I was nervous at first, but since getting these drops he’s drinking both red and whites with me with absolutely NO issue! He’s very excited to not just watch me drink wine without him anymore and already ordered like five more bottles. We never leave reviews, but this was one thing we both agreed we had to let other people know! Buy this!!" — Stephanie G.
A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil
I started using this stuff recently and my nails look presentable for basically the first time ever. It's no one-time-use miracle — you have to be consistent about application. But if you are consistent, you'll be able to maintain happy, hydrated nails and cuticles with pretty minimal effort. Fun bonus: It smells absolutely delicious. Promising review:
"I NEVER leave reviews... But this product is just TOO incredible. I was wondering one day why my nails were so long and white, which they had NEVER been ever, and when looking back, I had this oil on my desk and had put it on sparingly every once in a while the previous month... So now I've been putting it on ever since. My nails are bright white, strong, healthy, and beautiful!!! Just from this dang oil!! GET IT...YESTERDAY!" — Yaz
A wood polish that conditions and protects wood
Promising review:
"I usually never leave reviews…but this deserves one. I usually touch up furniture with a stain that I get from a local boutique. When it wasn’t quite handling the job of fixing my grandmother’s bedroom set I inherited, I ordered this. HOLY. COW. Fixed deep gouges, scrapes and nicks that I thought didn’t stand a chance. I even went back over other items I previously fixed. Highly recommend! Wish I had taken before and after pics." — rynotank
A Trtl neck pillow
Promising review:
"I don't usually leave reviews, but after returning an inflatable travel pillow and never using my normal beanbag filled neck pillow, I thought I'd try something different out. The trtl pillow actually works! I'm usually cold on planes so the fact that it is scarf-like and warm is great for me! It keeps my mouth from falling open and the best part is I can pull up the fabric over my nose if the person next to me has bad breathe or horrible BO! Then I get to look like a comfy sleeping ninja! I love this thing!" — Sarah Smoak
A famous Little Green upholstery cleaner
Promising review:
"I literally never ever leave reviews, but this product literally saved me about $500 in a professional couch and rug cleaning. We have a small puppy and to say our expensive West Elm couch has taken a beating is a massive understatement. After just one cleaning, the couch and rug looks brand new. Just buy the darn thing — but, as previous reviewers have pointed out, make sure to follow the instructions and use 4oz of the biss fluid. I bought the Pro Spot and Stain
separately and went through an entire bottle cleaning my couch and rug, but it’s needed to really maximize the deep clean. Pre-treating (as outlined in the instruction manual) also helped tremendously." — Victoria M. Hawley
A pack of Skin1004's zombie masks
The kit includes eight Zombie Pack sets (powder and activator), plus one applicator brush! Promising review:
"I never leave reviews, but I was so impressed by this mask that I wanted to give credit where it was due. Yes, it does have a bit of a nasty smell (like putting chicken pot pie on your face ha ha), but the results are worth it. My skin looked brighter and my pores looked smaller immediately. I’ll be keeping my bathroom stocked with this!" — saidseven
A Dash rapid egg cooker
This cooker includes the base, clear lid, measuring cup, poaching tray, omelet bowl, boiling tray, and a handy little recipe book!Promising review:
"I use this egg machine almost every day, and I’m in lovveeeee!!! It’s so easy to set up, simple to use, and there’s no guesswork. And the eggs come out PERFECT and peel like a dream EVERY TIME! This is HUGE! Do you know how many boiled eggs I’ve over and under cooked in this lifetime??? I’ll never go back to boiling eggs the old way againnnn!!! PS: Dash did not pay me to say any of this. I am genuinely this excited, and I rarely leave reviews! Get one!!!" — TE
A reusable pumice stone
Promising review:
"I was worried this would scratch the toilet but we had such bad hard water lines in our toilets. I never leave reviews on here but this was so worth it, literally saved me from replacing the toilet cause nothing could get those nasty lines out. They look new and no scratching!" — Sam
A ridiculously charming exfoliating stick
Promising review:
"I love love love this product! It works great on my skin. I have a more oily skin so I get build-up quickly even after washing my face twice a day. I mainly get blackheads on my nose, I've used it 3x and definitely could see a difference after the first use! I'd say it's safe for sensitive skin, it's not too rough on skin. The only down side to it, is that it's small so I use it up quick, I've had it for two weeks now, and it's already halfway down. So for the price it's a bit pricey for how long it lasts, I wish it was bigger. But the actual product really does work, my face looks cleaner, less clogged and even brighter! I never really leave reviews, but I think this is worth leaving a review for. I hope this helps!" — Amazon customer
A pair of tapered athletic joggers
Promising review:
"I never leave reviews, but I had to for these. These might be one of my most favorite pair of joggers/pants in general ever. So sleek, comfortable, and breathable. I’m usually between a small and medium. I got a small, and they are a little more clingy but fit great, medium would probably also fit but just be a little looser. I’m 5’ tall and these hit slightly beneath my ankle. Buying so many more pairs!!" — Katie
A scrub-free mold and mildew stain remover
Promising review:
"The caulking between our shower tile and tub was poorly installed and has always been a pain to clean. This product brought my grueling 45 min process down to about 25 seconds. I NEVER leave reviews but I will happily put my name behind this product!!" — Kelsi
Stephanie Hope / BuzzFeed
A jewelry cleaning pen
Promising review:
"I never leave reviews, but this I had to share!!! This is so fast, easy, and it works wonders! Within seconds my not-so-clean wedding ring set started to sparkle like the first day I had it!" — Elizabeth R