28 Products So Good They Inspired People Who Never Write Reviews To Leave One

A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel

Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for five to 10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind."I truly didn’t expect a product to work this well. I never leave reviews, but I figured if mine made someone decide to buy this, then I would be helping them in some small way. My mom has horrible cracked heels (that would bleed), calluses, corns...everything! I would seriously spend hours sanding them down to look 'okay'. It would always require a few sessions and weekly maintenance. I got this just to try. Never expecting that it would work. Due to her severity, I left it on the max amount of time. Wearing gloves and using a towel I was able to wipe off the product and WIPE OFF most of her dead skin! With different tools, it all came off like butter! Just rolled off her feet. We were truly amazed!! Will buy over and over. I’m a customer for life!" — allison russo