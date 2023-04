27 Products On Amazon That Inspired Over 1,000 People To Leave A 5-Star Review

A microwavable popcorn popper

"Best popcorn at home! So glad I decided to try it! I’ve tried several different popcorn poppers over the years like many other people. The popcorn is always good but clean up is usually not quick and easy or it has too many pieces or you have to plug in. With this popper, it’s easy and fast to clean, easy to use, fast and efficient, if correct amount of kernels are used ( filled to the line on inside of popper ) you don’t have any spillage or mess to clean up!! The lid contains the popped kernels. I am very satisfied with my purchase! I will buy more poppers now that I know this works so well. I highly recommend this product, it is just what I’ve been wanting. I know you’ll love it too!!" — Allysen