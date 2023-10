34 Things From Amazon People Are Loving Right Now

A set of three oven liners

You won't have to spend your weekend scrubbing off pesky burnt-on messes (or have to listen to the fire alarm go off every time you turn the oven on)."I got tired of cleaning the bottom of my oven out after every drip and spill, or running the 'oven clean' option, which uses up so much energy and makes my house HOT during the process. I used to have foil on the bottom of the oven to help with spills, and that improved things greatly — but then you have to replace the foil after a while. I had to cut them to size, which was easy to do with a simple pair of household scissors. Then I placed them in the oven (), and I waited for it to get messy. I cooked something super messy and finally needed to clean the liner.; I put it in the sink and used my sink sprayer andNo problem! I have a double oven, so I was glad this pack came with more than one. I have one in each oven and one on standby in case I need it." — Hpg