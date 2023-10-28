34 Things From Amazon People Are Loving Right Now

Popular items from this list:
- A set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets so you can master the exact number of minutes it takes to cook your favorite quick meals
- A wireless endoscope gadget you can use to peek inside all the nooks and crannies of your home, like behind walls or inside drain pipes
- A set of three oven liners so you don’t have to spend your weekend scrubbing off pesky burnt-on messes
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Advertisement
1
A two-tier shower caddy
2
A unisex mini belt bag with an adjustable strap
3
A bottle of "sun milk" with SPF 50+ that works as a sunscreen and a primer
Advertisement
4
A set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets
5
A toilet bowl ring remover
6
A wireless endoscope gadget for peeking inside all the nooks and crannies of your home
Advertisement
7
An international power converter you can use to plug in electronics in 150 countries
8
A magnetic stove shelf
9
An ingenious sandwich cutter and sealer
Advertisement
10
A set of three oven liners
11
A drywall repair putty
12
An absorbent hair towel scrunchie
Advertisement
13
An eyebrow soap kit to give your brows a little extra oomph
14
A rechargeable electric lighter
15
A pack of Mystical Fire pouches
Advertisement
16
The Marc Anthony Grow Long leave-in conditioner spray
17
A nail concealer you can use to subtly hide any yellowing or staining
18
A jug of Wet & Forget shower cleaner
Advertisement
19
A six-pack of Keurig cleaning cups
20
A pair of exfoliating mitts to remove the dead skin from your body
21
A bottle of Bio-Oil
Advertisement
22
A pack of washing machine tablets to help eliminate any mold or mildew
23
A fungal nail renewal formula
24
A dryer vent cleaning kit
Advertisement
25
Differin Acne Treatment Gel
26
A bottle of the TikTok-famous Pink Stuff multipurpose cleaner
27
A moisture meter if you continue to fail as a plant parent
Advertisement
28
A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment
29
A bottle of Poo-Pourri
30
A pack of collagen eye masks designed to help de-puff bags and soften dark circles
Advertisement
31
The "B is for Boo: A Halloween Alphabet" board book
32
A pack of wool dryer balls
33
A stainless steel cleaner
Advertisement
34
The Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream