ShoppinghomePersonal Care

34 Things From Amazon People Are Loving Right Now

Check out the mini belt bag, fungal nail renewal treatment, wool dryer balls and more popular products.
Griffin Gonzales
A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/SUPRUS-Electric-Rechargeable-Flameless-Windproof/dp/B07F9KMY2T?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=6536a8c5e4b0c85561021b47%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="rechargeable electric lighter" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6536a8c5e4b0c85561021b47" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/SUPRUS-Electric-Rechargeable-Flameless-Windproof/dp/B07F9KMY2T?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=6536a8c5e4b0c85561021b47%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">rechargeable electric lighter</a>, an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/LONDONTOWN-Illuminating-Concealer-Cruelty-Paraben/dp/B09FBD5G9V?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=6536a8c5e4b0c85561021b47%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="illuminating nail concealer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6536a8c5e4b0c85561021b47" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/LONDONTOWN-Illuminating-Concealer-Cruelty-Paraben/dp/B09FBD5G9V?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=6536a8c5e4b0c85561021b47%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">illuminating nail concealer</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/ODODOS-Adjustable-Workout-Running-Travelling/dp/B09ZGZCMCC?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=6536a8c5e4b0c85561021b47%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="green mini belt bag" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6536a8c5e4b0c85561021b47" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/ODODOS-Adjustable-Workout-Running-Travelling/dp/B09ZGZCMCC?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=6536a8c5e4b0c85561021b47%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">green mini belt bag</a> from Amazon.
Amazon
A rechargeable electric lighter, an illuminating nail concealer and a green mini belt bag from Amazon.

Popular items from this list:

  • A set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets so you can master the exact number of minutes it takes to cook your favorite quick meals
  • A wireless endoscope gadget you can use to peek inside all the nooks and crannies of your home, like behind walls or inside drain pipes
  • A set of three oven liners so you don’t have to spend your weekend scrubbing off pesky burnt-on messes

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
amazon.com
A two-tier shower caddy
It's available in four colors and ideal for anyone who has too many shampoos and body washes that are trying to live in one habitat. (Big families and people with roommates, I'm looking at you!)

Promising review: "My previous suction shower organizer kept unsticking from the wall, and all my items would fall and make a mess. … This one has great adhesion and is so sturdy I don’t think I’ll ever have to worry about that. It sticks to the wall using a full strip with three hooks, so it’s much sturdier than just having the suctions on each end. I love it, holds everything I need…comes with two shelves…would recommend. 10/10" — Shelby Thomas
$29.99+ at Amazon
2
amazon.com
A unisex mini belt bag with an adjustable strap
It's available in numerous colors.

Promising reviews: "I love the spaciousness yet compactness of this crossbody/ fanny. I saw it on TikTok and read all the reviews — it really does live up to the hype!!" — Amazon Customer

"I honestly use this product every day and it's so amazing. So many pockets, really great color, easy to throw in the wash, easy to adjust the straps, and I really like how it clips in FRONT of you so you don't have to worry about anyone unclipping it from the back. Really great bag and I love it so much." — laura k.
$16.98 at Amazon
3
amazon.com
A bottle of "sun milk" with SPF 50+ that works as a sunscreen and a primer
In addition to correcting your skin tone and smoothing your base for makeup, it also helps block UV rays.

Promising review: "Satisfied. I like how this facial sunscreen is not greasy; it only leaves a soft finish like the item describes. Lightweight and very lightly scented that is not overpowering. Overall a good purchase that will become my daily essential." — Diane K.
$19.95 at Amazon (originally $23.20)
4
amazon.com
A set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets
You can finally master the exact number of minutes it takes to cook your favorite quick meals, including everything from fresh vegetables to frozen chicken nuggets and more. It's also available in white.

Promising review: "So glad that I came across these very handy sheets. I love having this information handy and easy to use. The magnetic sheets are strong and stay in place well, even with the fridge door opening and closing a lot. It's handy having them right in view for quick reference. It helps us to use the air fryer more, as it's easy to glance over and time things correctly. I like that it is a dark color so it doesn't get messy as easily, and it has all the things we are most likely to use the air fryer for. The envelope the magnetic sheets come in is cute and would make a nice gift, perhaps in a basket or bag of related items. Happy to have these!" — Small~Town~Girl
$7.95 at Amazon (originally $9.95)
5
amazon.com
A toilet bowl ring remover
Promising review: "When we bought our previously owned condo, all three of the toilets had a permanent dark ring. I must have tried at least six different cleaning products that claimed to eliminate rings. None worked. I was actually considering buying new toilets because the ring was embarrassing to me. A friend recommended the pumice toilet bowl ring remover, and I was prepared to be disappointed again. But it worked perfectly. The ring is gone on all three toilets, and it only took a few minutes per toilet. I don't know when I have ever been so totally satisfied with a product. It just saved me a whole lot of money, and I am no longer embarrassed by the appearance of my toilets." — lynn mcdonald
$11.30 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A wireless endoscope gadget for peeking inside all the nooks and crannies of your home
You can use it to see what's going on for yourself behind your walls or inside drain pipes before you call a costly professional. How does it work? It has a small camera that projects onto your phone — easy.

Promising review: "This camera works so well it’s almost a joke. An overhead light in my boat’s cabin had severed wire. The hole to access the wire is not even 1/2” in diameter, and the gap in the ceiling is only 2” tall. Adjusted the semi rigid cable, located the severed wire, went back in with the hook attached, and voila!" — the family cook
$29.97 at Amazon
7
amazon.com
An international power converter you can use to plug in electronics in 150 countries
It comes with a 5-foot detachable power cable and voltage converters so you don't cause any circuit breakers to trip.

Promising review: "I was traveling to several places in Europe and needed a travel charger that can easily fit in the electrical outlets overseas and safely recharge my US rated appliances without frying. And along came this voltage converter that did the job very effectively, while traveling in Italy, Greece, Turkey, Hungary, and Spain. Although the item is bit bulky from my own carrying convenience point of view, it's quite manageable nonetheless. I've been very happy using this as a voltage converter while traveling the continent. It's a keeper for me for any future travel." — Expatriot
$39.98 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A magnetic stove shelf
You keep all your most-used spices and condiments out on your countertops anyway, so this'll free up space and make your kitchen look less cluttered. It's available in three sizes and three colors.

Promising review: "This is amazing and I have no idea I didn’t buy one of these years ago!!! My new stove wouldn’t get close enough to the wall to allow me to rest anything on top without it falling behind. This was absolutely PERFECT. I am very happy that the magnets provided were able to be moved. This allowed me to place them perfectly for maximum hold because my top was slightly curved." — JStill
$37.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
An ingenious sandwich cutter and sealer
It'll essentially transform your kitchen into a bespoke Uncrustables factory.

Promising review: "A must-have. As a mom of two, ages 2 and 5, who HATE crust this is a life-saver! It saves so much money to buy these instead of Uncrustables." — Baleigh W
$15.96 at Amazon (originally $17.96)
10
Amazon
A set of three oven liners
You won't have to spend your weekend scrubbing off pesky burnt-on messes (or have to listen to the fire alarm go off every time you turn the oven on).

Promising review: "I got tired of cleaning the bottom of my oven out after every drip and spill, or running the 'oven clean' option, which uses up so much energy and makes my house HOT during the process. I used to have foil on the bottom of the oven to help with spills, and that improved things greatly — but then you have to replace the foil after a while. I had to cut them to size, which was easy to do with a simple pair of household scissors. Then I placed them in the oven (they look nice!), and I waited for it to get messy. I cooked something super messy and finally needed to clean the liner. It was SO easy; I put it in the sink and used my sink sprayer and everything immediately slid right off the liner. No problem! I have a double oven, so I was glad this pack came with more than one. I have one in each oven and one on standby in case I need it. I know that having a dirty oven isn't the worst thing in the world, but if it matters to you, try these!" — Hpg
$12.99 at Amazon
11
amazon.com
A drywall repair putty
If the walls in your apartment are covered in holes and scuffs from rearranging your gallery wall, this might help you actually get your security deposit back.

Promising review: "I had a hole in drywall from a wall anchor that had been removed. This product did exactly what I needed it to do with a minimum of muss and fuss, and no special equipment or tools. Follow the directions, use the cap edge to smooth it out, and it's just about perfect. I've since also used it to repair drywall that was damaged when an old vanity was removed, filled up the dent perfectly." — Barbara A. Hanson
$11.89 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
An absorbent hair towel scrunchie
You can use it to dry your hair without damaging it from heated tools, making it especially useful for folks who like to run out the door with a wet head. It's available in four colors and patterns.

Kitsch is an LA-based, woman-owned small business that specializes in hair accessories.

Promising review: "I ordered this because I was sick of keeping a towel on my head for so long while my hair dried, and if I didn't have a towel, my shirt was soaking wet from my hair after a shower. For reference, I had very long, thick hair and it takes a while to air-dry — and I'm so happy I found this scrunchie! It's a lot bigger in person than it looks in the image, which is great because it covers more of your hair to help dry it. No more heavy towels on my head or tight towel wraps." — Meghan
$11.99+ at Amazon
13
amazon.com
An eyebrow soap kit to give your brows a little extra oomph
It’s made without fragrance, color or foaming agents and has been formulated specifically for brows, which means it'll work great with your pencils!

Promising review: "I absolutely love this and am amazed at how fuller my brows look! Application is also super easy and quick! I took three pictures. Top picture is before I applied it. Middle picture is after application. Third picture is after I've drawn a line under my brow to clean up the look and filled in some sparse areas." — P.A.
$4.99+ at Amazon
14
amazon.com
A rechargeable electric lighter
This way, you can stop burning yourself trying to light candles whose wicks are on their last legs. It's available in 12 colors.

Promising review: "I love this ingenious little lighter. It stays charged for a while and I love using it to light my candles. I use to hate lighting candles because when they would get low I'd burn my fingertips but with this, I have no issues." — David Dudley
$9.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A pack of Mystical Fire pouches
You can toss them into a fire to illuminate the flames with a beautiful rainbow hue.

Promising review: "For a really fun experience, get some of these for your next camping trip. As if a campfire needs improvement...but this stuff is really neat. I'd say the adults love it even more than the kids. We only used one packet, and the colors were so good — seems like they lasted at least 20 minutes. There was even color left in the ashes the next day. We will never go camping again without several packs of Mystical Fire on hand." — TeNe
$6.89 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
The Marc Anthony Grow Long leave-in conditioner spray
It's formulated with biotin, caffeine and ginseng to help your hair grow and shine.

Promising reviews: "So I used this for the first time last night, my hair still feels soft today which is not normal for me. I'm African American 4C hair which I normally would have to moisturize twice a day, but just once with this Marc Anthony seems to be enough. I used it on dry hair by the way. I'll use when I wash my hair to see the difference....Ok, so two weeks later, I'm definitely seeing less breakage. Hard to tell growth when you have kinky hair but my hair smells so amazing, and it's not fragile as before." — Ankia

"I have been using this set for about two weeks now, and I have noticed thickening of my hair and growth around my ears. My hair normally takes forever to grow. So seeing any kind of growth at all in two weeks to me is a miracle. It also smells wonderful and makes my hair feel amazingly soft!!" — Robin Counts
$7.67 at Amazon (originally $8.99)
17
amazon.com
A nail concealer you can use to subtly hide any yellowing or staining
It's available in four shades.

Promising reviews: "Highly impressed and satisfied with purchase. I've been a nail biter my entire life. I recently stopped biting a little over three months ago, and while I've been pleased overall with the growth, I've found that my natural nails have many imperfections. For instance, I have splinter hemorrhages, as well as white horizontal lines (aka Beau's lines) on every single nail on all 10 fingers, and the tips are transparent. But this polish literally disguises all of that. I'm so so grateful to have found it." — Kourtnee amos
$20 at Amazon
18
amazon.com
A jug of Wet & Forget shower cleaner
It'll work to remove all the mysterious buildup on the floor and walls of your shower with no scrubbing required. You can literally spray it, forget about it and the grime will begin to erode and disappear down your drain. It's available in two sizes and two colors.

Promising review: "Photos don’t lie! This stuff works! We have used just about every product available — we steamed, scrubbed, scraped, and power-washed our shower walls. None worked. Bought this cleaner on a whim, and after the first night of spraying just one wall, I bought two more bottles. The buildup just peels off the walls. At first I was embarrassed to post pictures, but I had to share how well this cleaner works." — Mary Elizabeth
$20.98+ at Amazon
19
amazon.com
A six-pack of Keurig cleaning cups
Because despite all the deliciousness that comes out of that glorious machine, there's likely a whole lot of grime and gunk hiding on the inside that has no business being in your morning coffee.

Promising review: "I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues, and I especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use. I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results...VERY HAPPY!!" — Corey West
$9.95 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A pair of exfoliating mitts to remove the dead skin from your body
The mitts will help unclog pores, remove spray tans and prevent ingrown hairs.

Promising review: "I use a loofah every day, so I just bought this to use once a week, not thinking it would do much if anything. Man, was I wrong!!! I read reviews, viewed pictures, and watched the videos. I assumed they all used tanning products or spray tans, because the skin in the tub was brown/black. OMG, mine was too!!! I haven't tanned in 15 or so years. It was gross. On the bright side, my skin really does feel great. Just get it, seriously." — Kim McMahon
$9.99 at Amazon
21
instagram.com
A bottle of Bio-Oil
It's formulated with vitamins A and E to hydrate your skin while reducing the appearance of scars and stretch marks.

Promising review: "This stuff is amazing. Helps to even skin tone and moisturize. Doesn’t make me break out. Helps with my KP on my legs as well. I’d keep it out of sunlight as it got discolored sitting on my sunny bathroom counter after a few months." — CH
$9.99+ at Amazon
22
amazon.com
A pack of washing machine tablets to help eliminate any mold or mildew
Promising review: "Our washer will really start to stink after a few weeks. Before I found this cleaner, I would just run an empty cycle with detergent. This would alleviate the stench, but it was never fresh smelling. Since I found and used Affresh, it has made a very welcome difference. Not only does it remove the odor, but it also leaves the washer smelling fresh and clean. I have ordered this a few times now and will continue to use it. Highly recommend for stinking washing machines." — Rob
$11.95 at Amazon
23
amazon.com
A fungal nail renewal formula
It'll help improve the look and feel of thick, brittle or discolored nails.

Promising review: “I had a nail fungus from the nail shop! It was intense and my toenails looked terrible and I had pretty nice toenails. Finally found this remedy and the improvement is phenomenal. It’s been 2 months of using and my nails are going back to normal. It worked immediately and I saw the improvement within a few days to a week!! I also soak my feet in tea tree oil and water too." — Layla
$14.35 at Amazon
24
amazon.com
A dryer vent cleaning kit
It attaches right to your vacuum so you can suck up all the lint and debris hiding in your dryer. The set comes with a plastic hose, an adapter, a flexible lint brush and a vacuum hose for use with most any vacuum. It's available in three colors.

Promising review: "Wow. I’m going to say this and I hope I don’t sound ridiculous, but I truly didn’t even know these things needed to be vacuumed out. I was just removing the lint collector and emptying it but, lo and behold, I learned something new from Amazon, again. Got all the lint out in a matter of minutes and my dryer looks brand-new. A win in my book and didn’t even know I needed it." — Erin Alexis
$9.45+ at Amazon
25
amazon.com
Differin Acne Treatment Gel
It's specifically formulated to unclog pores, soothe inflammation and prevent new acne from forming. It contains the active ingredient 0.1% adapalene, created to be more tolerable on the skin than other retinoid products.

Promising review: "I love this gel! I struggle with horrible cystic hormonal acne and it helps so much to keep it under control. You have to use it all over your face, as opposed to just spot treat areas. I've noticed that when I run out or stop using it for a period of time, my acne is much worse, so this definitely works! It's a gel so the texture is very smooth and lightweight; no scent. It absorbs very easily and dries within minutes. I haven't used it under makeup, so not sure how it holds up, I instead apply it at night before bed." — Izzy
$14+ at Amazon
26
amazon.com
A bottle of the TikTok-famous Pink Stuff multipurpose cleaner
You can use it on hard surfaces throughout your home to remove deep stains, lift grease and help keep things fresh.

Promising review: "First saw this product on TikTok and needed to try. I'm extremely grateful I did. I cleaned my kitchen with it and it was amazing. It cleans tough stains and shines appliances. It's a magical cleaner. If you are on the fence about trying it, just do it. You won't regret it. I will say it's a bit pricey for a cleaner but it's 100% worth it." — lanetta
$4.89+ at Amazon
27
amazon.com
A moisture meter if you continue to fail as a plant parent
All you have to do is stick this in the soil and it'll read the moisture level, letting you know how much or how little to hydrate your plants. It's available in three colors.

Promising review: "This is so easy to use, and works so well. Was having issues overwatering some plants and under-watering others, but now it's so easy to tell which plants need water. I don't know how I ever did without it." — MaryLou
$8.97 at Amazon
28
Bek O'Connell / BuzzFeed
A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment
It uses ceramides and collagen to help bring damaged hair back to life. Simply let it sit on your hair after shampooing for five to 20 minutes and rinse. It's designed to work for all hair types.

Promising review: "I have naturally blonde, medium length, more coarse hair that gets damaged from heat styling and is just naturally dry. I was looking for a hair mask to help heal my dry ends and just general damage. I followed the directions on the box, and left it in my hair for 15 minutes, and rinsed my hair, and styled as normal, and my hair has never been so sleek, and NOT weighed down, and the hair cuticles are together, and not frizzy. AND it's sooooo humid outside today and my hair stayed looking fresh. BONUS! I've tried so many masks and treatments that have weighed down my hair or left a weird residue, and this is the best one I've ever tried. For my hair length/thickness, I could get about five treatments from this size of a bottle." — Annie J.
$9.80 at Amazon
29
Amazon
A bottle of Poo-Pourri
This helps tackle bad odors and will keep your bathroom smelling fresh. It's available in 11 scents.

Promising review: "One bathroom in an apartment just isn't enough for two adults with healthy colons. Enter Poo-Pourri. It has an amazing scent. It's very fresh and not overpowering, and it isn't synthetic smelling. With most room sprays, you end up just smelling flowery poo. This masks the smell completely. I can walk in the bathroom 30 seconds after my boyfriend and only smell lemon." — Allison H
$9.09+ at Amazon
30
amazon.com
A pack of collagen eye masks designed to help de-puff bags and soften dark circles
Promising review: "Unbelievable results. When I received the product, I was bummed it looked like a wet, very thin makeup remover pad. I thought what the heck, I'll give it a try — WOW, I couldn't believe the results. I have bags under my eyes which just came about in about a year. I'm 54-years-old and saw nice results with this product. Well, I'm so very glad I took a chance and bought them. In a few days, my bags are all but gone. I use it three times a week. However, after just the first try, I was amazed how it made my eyes look young again. I am now a life member of this product. 😘" — C.A. Barotti
$3.94 at Amazon (originally $4.99)
31
Amazon
The "B is for Boo: A Halloween Alphabet" board book
Even your youngest wants to participate in the spooky festivities, but you see everything as a learning opportunity for them, so this is your meeting point.

Promising review: "The illustration style immediately grabbed my attention. I bought it for my toddler but could have just as well bought it for myself. My son loves the book even though I got it after Halloween. He seems to like Halloween imagery and we've read it frequently this December. His favorite letter is B for boo as he likes to scare us all the time." — BlueCactus31
$8.99 at Amazon
32
amazon.com
A pack of wool dryer balls
They'll help reduce your overall drying time while also helping make your clothes soft and wrinkle-free. They've available in three pack sizes.

Promising review: "I should have bought these a hundred years ago! My clothes dry faster and are nice and super soft, and it beats the wrinkles out of everything so if you grab your clothes the second the dryer stops everything look like you ironed it. You will save on power with these so they easily pay for themselves." — William A.
$9.99+ at Amazon
33
amazon.com
A stainless steel cleaner
It'll help wipe away those mysterious streaks and smudges that somehow always appear on your fridge, oven and sink. It also comes with a microfiber cleaning cloth.

Promising review: "I switched to this product because the stainless steel cleaner I had been using was no longer available and this one had great reviews. It deserves every one of them. Easy to use and leaves no streaks. If a touch-up is needed at some point, that spot will blend in with the rest of the appliance; no need to do the whole dang thing again. Highly recommended; in fact, even if the last product I used became available again, I would stick with this one." — Bethesda
$19.95 at Amazon
34
Amazon
The Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Promising review: “I never buy expensive beauty products for myself. This is the one exception. I got a little sample tub of it as a freebie, and I fell in love with it. It smells absolutely incredible, and the scent lasts for hours. Not only is it extremely moisturizing, but it's fast absorbing, which is perfect for someone like me who works with her hands all day. Plus, you don't have to use a ton of it at a time, so the tubs last a long time! This stuff is ABSOLUTELY worth the price, and I couldn't recommend it more!" — Starr
$22+ at Amazon

Before You Go

A garbage guard if you've ever opened your trash can and were welcomed by a host of pests

29 Overachieving Products Reviewers Say They’ll Use 'Forever'

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE