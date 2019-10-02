HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Amazon deals are time-sensitive, so prices are subject to change.
We have great news if you’ve been losing sleep over whether to shell out for weighted blanket.
The Quility Premium Adult Weighted Blanket is now on sale in select sizes (specifically, queen sizes) and are cheaper than they were on Prime Day earlier this year. These best-sellers were $10 to $20 off during Amazon’s midsummer sales event, but we’ve spotted them for around $40 off right now, depending on the size, weight and color you choose. (It’s a good price, but it’s worth noting it’s not the cheapest we’ve ever seen this blanket: Our writer spotted a deal for it in May, and it was as little as $50.)
Although you can’t put a price on a good night’s sleep, this 5-star, nearly 10,000-person reviewed blanket is perhaps the closest you can come to buying your way to better Zs. Most top-tier weighted blankets will easily cost you more than $200, but the 15- and 20-pound versions of the queen-sized Quility weighted blankets, which would normally set you back around $140, are now on sale for less than $100.
This Quility weighted blanket has a breathable cotton outer layer filled with seven layers of polyester padding and micro glass beads. It also comes with a removable minky duvet cover for added warmth that can be easily unzipped and washed.
If you need a refresher on how weighted blankets work: They typically have 10 to 25 pounds of pellets sewn into the lining that evenly distribute a pressure across your body. This creates a deep pressure stimulation, mimicking the soothing feeling of hugging, holding and massages. Some research suggests sleeping with a weighted blanket that’s about 10% of your body weight can help you get a better night’s sleep by reducing stress and anxiety. One of our writers once said that a weighted blanket had changed her life and that she’d never go back to sleeping without one.
If you’re not sure whether a weighted blanket is the answer to your insomnia, this on-sale style is worth snagging to see what the hype is all about, especially before the cooler fall weather kicks in. We recommend shopping ASAP, as this deal is only for Wednesday, Oct. 2.