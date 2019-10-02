HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Amazon deals are time-sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

We have great news if you’ve been losing sleep over whether to shell out for weighted blanket.

Although you can’t put a price on a good night’s sleep, this 5-star, nearly 10,000-person reviewed blanket is perhaps the closest you can come to buying your way to better Zs. Most top-tier weighted blankets will easily cost you more than $200, but the 15- and 20-pound versions of the queen-sized Quility weighted blankets, which would normally set you back around $140, are now on sale for less than $100.

HuffPost x Amazon This top-reviewed weighted blanket on Amazon is on sale today — and it's less than it was on Prime Day.

This Quility weighted blanket has a breathable cotton outer layer filled with seven layers of polyester padding and micro glass beads. It also comes with a removable minky duvet cover for added warmth that can be easily unzipped and washed.

If you need a refresher on how weighted blankets work: They typically have 10 to 25 pounds of pellets sewn into the lining that evenly distribute a pressure across your body. This creates a deep pressure stimulation, mimicking the soothing feeling of hugging, holding and massages. Some research suggests sleeping with a weighted blanket that’s about 10% of your body weight can help you get a better night’s sleep by reducing stress and anxiety. One of our writers once said that a weighted blanket had changed her life and that she’d never go back to sleeping without one.