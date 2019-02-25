Spring cleaning kicked off early this year when Netflix released “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” in early January. And because no KonMari’d space is complete without a finishing sweep or vacuum, Amazon’s Deal Of The Day for Monday is sparking serious joy for us.

This robot vacuum from Eufy is on sale for $180. That’s 33 percent off from its full price of $270. The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30, which vacuums for up to 100 minutes, has quiet technology that makes it no louder than a microwave when in use ― so you don’t have to worry about it waking up napping kiddos or drowning out the TV.

The vacuum comes with boundary strips that can be used to keep it exactly where you want it, and it has a drop-sensing technology so it won’t fall down stairs or off ledges. It works on tile, carpet and hardwood.

Plus, it has a 4.5-star rating and nearly 600 Amazon reviews.