The Season 8 premiere of “Game Of Thrones” is only 52 days away, which means many of us will be spending the spring binge-watching ― and are looking to upgrade our viewing experience. If you’re still streaming shows from your laptop or you’re just ready for a better TV, we’ve found a deal too good to pass up.

This Toshiba 32-inch HD Smart LED TV - Fire TV Edition is on sale Thursday for just $99. That’s a 44 percent discount from the original $180. This smart TV is an Amazon best-seller with over 3,000 reviews and a four-star rating. It’s also available in other sizes, including a 55-inch model for $350, and the other models are also discounted about $100 off.

Since this TV has Fire TV built in, you can stream Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, Showtime and more with the click of a button. The Voice Remote with Alexa allows you to control the TV, as well as any other smart home devices you may have, using the sound of your voice.

Basically, it’s a steal for $99. The sale ends Thursday night, so it’s not a deal you’ll want to sit on. Otherwise, you’ll be stuck watching Daenerys Targaryen take over the seven kingdoms from your tablet.