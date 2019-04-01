As we were stocking up on woven shoes and flatforms to go with our spring and summer wardrobes, we came across some stunning sandals that are an unexpected budget find.

These slip-on ruffled mule sandals have two micro-suede straps with feminine frills and a 2 3/4-inch wooden block heel. This shoe designed by Brinley Co. is available in sizes 5.5 to 12 and comes in five fun colors ― black, blue, chartreuse, gray and magenta — for just $35 on Amazon.

Amazon

We’re especially loving these sandals in the red color and noticed that they look just like these Free People Ruffle Mules, which retail for $128. Mules are having a serious moment right now, so whether you splurge on the Free People pair or opt for the budget-friendly Amazon find, you’ll be sure to make a statement this season.

HuffPost

Pair these shoes with a spring dress for a romantic look or slide them on with jeans and a basic white tee for an unexpected pop of color.