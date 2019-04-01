HuffPost Finds

This $35 Amazon Sandal Looks Like A $128 Shoe From Free People

It also comes in five fun colors.

As we were stocking up on woven shoes and flatforms to go with our spring and summer wardrobes, we came across some stunning sandals that are an unexpected budget find.

These slip-on ruffled mule sandals have two micro-suede straps with feminine frills and a 2 3/4-inch wooden block heel. This shoe designed by Brinley Co. is available in sizes 5.5 to 12 and comes in five fun colors ― black, blue, chartreuse, gray and magenta — for just $35 on Amazon.

We’re especially loving these sandals in the red color and noticed that they look just like these Free People Ruffle Mules, which retail for $128. Mules are having a serious moment right now, so whether you splurge on the Free People pair or opt for the budget-friendly Amazon find, you’ll be sure to make a statement this season.

Pair these shoes with a spring dress for a romantic look or slide them on with jeans and a basic white tee for an unexpected pop of color.

