Amazon Amazon's new skin care line, Belei.

You’d better Belei-ve Amazon just launched its first skin care line.

Belei is Amazon’s latest dive into the private-label marketplace. The in-house skin care line consists of moisturizers, serums and acids ― everything from makeup wipes to ever-trendy vitamin C serums ― that promise to battle problems like fine lines, wrinkles, blemishes, dark spots and thirsty skin.

Better still, everything in Belei’s line is under $40 and is eligible for free two-day shipping with Amazon Prime.

“We took a simple, no-nonsense approach when creating Belei,” said Kara Trousdale, head of beauty for private brands on Amazon. “Developing products with ingredients that are both proven to deliver results and also offer customers great value for the quality.”

The collection is made with popular ingredients such as retinol, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. Everything is tested by dermatologists (but not on animals) and is formulated without parabens, phthalates, sulfates or fragrances.

The products, which are packaged in minimalist tubes and jars in soothing shades of blue and teal, appear to have been designed with your #shelfie in mind. They were also made with the planet in mind because packaging is made from recycled materials and is 100 percent recyclable after use.

Not sure which Belei product to add to your Amazon cart? Here are the products we’re most excited to try from the new collection:

Ferulic Acid + Vitamins C and E Serum

Amazon Belei Ferulic Acid + Vitamins C and E Serum

This serum helps purify and refine the skin by stacking powerful ingredients and antioxidants like ferulic acid and vitamins C and E to even skin tone and hydrate. It has a very similar formula to the vitamin C serum dermatologist swear by, SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic, but for one-third of the cost.

Oil-Free Face Moisturizer SPF 50

Amazon Belei Oil-Free Face Moisturizer SPF 50

This creamy, oil-free moisturizer with broad-spectrum SPF 50 quickly absorbs to nourish the skin with botanical extracts like licorice, rosemary, willow bark and spinach. Active ingredients homosalate, octisalate, avobenzone and octocrylene offer UVA/UVB sunscreen protection.

Charcoal Balancing Mask

Charcoal Balancing Mask Belei