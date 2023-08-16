“We were really hesitant on installing this thermostat ourselves. We own an airbnb and renters will leave with the thermostat at 65 causing our AC Bill to sky rocket. We followed the direction through the Alexa App, connected the extra “C” Wire as depicted, turned the power back on and boom...we were up and running. Now, we have complete control of the thermostat though we live an hour away. Great Product, just follow the directions. Keep in mind, if you don’t think you can do the install yourself...HIRE a licensed professional to install it. We highly recommend this unit!” — J.McCarty

“I purchased the Amazon thermostat to replace a Honeywell one that seemed to have connection issues. The installation was a breeze and there has been zero issue with connection. I now enjoy being able to control my house temperatures within the Alexa app that also works perfectly. Enjoy the ease of setting up different temperatures at different times of the days and the versatility to even customize each day of the week also. Allows for control of the house temperature if your away for vacation and forget to turn up the thermostat and can easily do so at the touch of your phone screen and also lowering the temperature back down before you return home. This device pays for itself as it allows for precise temperature control at any time. Definitely recommend this product to anyone looking to take control of their homes AC unit.” — Brian

“I bought this and had my AC guy install it. He and I took it for a spin after installation and he was amazed at how I can control it through my Alexa AND my phone. I lower the temp on my phone as I leave work so it’s comfy when I arrive home. And I tell my echo show to lower the temp in the middle of the night when I suffer a hot flash. No need to get up and change the temp.” — Kathy Gronau

“I always wanted to upgrade to a smart thermostat so i can control the climate in my house while saving energy but the price was outrageous, while shopping on Amazon I came across this thermostat the price and the quantity of this product blew me away, now all I have to do is enter a few settings and this thermostat will warm the house or cool the house without me having to adjust it, I highly recommend this thermostat.” — courtney young

“I really do love this. You can set up controls so if you don’t want anyone going over set temperature you can lock it out. The wiring was quick and easy with simple step by step walkthrough.” — Ruben Perez