Amazon is known for competitive pricing and sales — most notably, Prime Day. However, if you’re a beauty lover and simply can’t wait for the massive mid-summer sale, know that the online megastore has just launched their Spring Beauty Event, which goes through April 8.

Advertisement

The event includes discounted pricing on some of the most beloved brands in makeup, hair care, skin care and more. All Amazon customers, regardless of Prime membership status, can indulge in beauty essentials that range from luxury to drugstore.

You can shop the entire event above, or, if you’re curious about what we think is definitely worth buying, keep reading to the list below. There you can find dermatologist-recommended serums, cult-favorite lip masks and a brand new styling tool from Revlon that claims to give you salon-worthy tresses.