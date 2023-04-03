ShoppingBeautyMakeuphair

Beauty Nerds Should Not Skip This Very Good Amazon Sale

Now through April 8, save on products from brands like LaRoche-Posay, Laneige, Oribe and more.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/belif-Moisturizing-Antioxidant-Lightweight-Moisturizer/dp/B0BG97VZTK?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6424fafee4b0b2ba231fefb6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Belif&#x27;s moisturizing bomb cream" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6424fafee4b0b2ba231fefb6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/belif-Moisturizing-Antioxidant-Lightweight-Moisturizer/dp/B0BG97VZTK?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6424fafee4b0b2ba231fefb6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Belif's moisturizing bomb cream</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Vichy-Neovadiol-Serum-Menopause-Aging/dp/B09DNTZ65C?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6424fafee4b0b2ba231fefb6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Vichy&#x27;s Neovadiol serum" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6424fafee4b0b2ba231fefb6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Vichy-Neovadiol-Serum-Menopause-Aging/dp/B09DNTZ65C?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6424fafee4b0b2ba231fefb6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Vichy's Neovadiol serum</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Maybelline-Longwear-No-Budge-Pigmented-Awestruck/dp/B0BCC4WKR6?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6424fafee4b0b2ba231fefb6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Maybelline long wear liquid lipstick" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6424fafee4b0b2ba231fefb6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Maybelline-Longwear-No-Budge-Pigmented-Awestruck/dp/B0BCC4WKR6?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6424fafee4b0b2ba231fefb6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Maybelline long wear liquid lipstick</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Co-Dallas-Thickening-Shampoo-Conditioner/dp/B0BPFGWPF2?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6424fafee4b0b2ba231fefb6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="R+Co volumizing shampoo and conditioner set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6424fafee4b0b2ba231fefb6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Co-Dallas-Thickening-Shampoo-Conditioner/dp/B0BPFGWPF2?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6424fafee4b0b2ba231fefb6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">R+Co volumizing shampoo and conditioner set</a>.
Amazon is known for competitive pricing and sales — most notably, Prime Day. However, if you’re a beauty lover and simply can’t wait for the massive mid-summer sale, know that the online megastore has just launched their Spring Beauty Event, which goes through April 8.

Shop the Amazon Spring Beauty Event

The event includes discounted pricing on some of the most beloved brands in makeup, hair care, skin care and more. All Amazon customers, regardless of Prime membership status, can indulge in beauty essentials that range from luxury to drugstore.

You can shop the entire event above, or, if you’re curious about what we think is definitely worth buying, keep reading to the list below. There you can find dermatologist-recommended serums, cult-favorite lip masks and a brand new styling tool from Revlon that claims to give you salon-worthy tresses.

1
Image Skincare cleansing balm
We are big fans of double cleansing, a dermatologist-approved method of face-washing that ensures every trace of sunscreen, makeup and debris is removed at the end of the night. Image Skincare's cleansing balm is a good first-step option you can use in your double cleansing routine. It contains nourishing plant-derived squalane to support a healthy moisture barrier, packed into a creamy and comforting formula that melts away even waterproof mascara.
2
Colgate Optic White express teeth whitening pen
Colgate's Optic White teeth whitening pen is pre-loaded with a hydrogen peroxide-based gel that's enamel-safe and won't cause sensitivity. The precision tip allows you pinpoint specific teeth or stained areas, and the formula claims to lighten teeth more than two shades in as little as three days when used as directed.
3
Real Techniques makeup brush and sponge set
Real Techniques has earned quite a following for offering high-end quality makeup tools at drugstore pricing. This 8-piece set contains some of the brand's bestsellers, including their famed beauty sponge that many claim is a more affordable alternative to the Beauty Blender.
4
Coola refreshing and hydrating sunscreen stick
Perfect for sunscreen application on the go, this refreshing stick fuses hydrating hyaluronic acid, coconut water, aloe and the protection of broad spectrum SPF 50. It also contains a proprietary blend of antioxidants and plant-derived actives that can help mitigate skin damage caused by the blue light emitted by your digital devices.
5
Urban Decay Naked 3 eye shadow palette
Urban Decay's Naked eyeshadow palettes have a reputation for offering some of the best neutral shades around. This third edition contains 12 versatile shadows that promise to be velvety smooth and easy to blend. Find rosy-neutral colors in matte, shimmery and opaque finishes.
6
OPI nail lacquer
Shop OPI's latest collection of shimmering spring colors, each one boasting the brand's reliable and fast-drying formula that guarantees up to seven days of chip-free wear.
7
St. Tropez self tanning serum
Get a healthy sun-kissed glow just in time for warm weather with St. Tropez's serum, a formula that infuses skin care with self-tanner. The easy-to-use serum contains collagen-enhancing ingredients, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to help leave skin feeling plump, hydrated and smooth.
8
La Roche-Posay niacinimide serum
Many dermatologists and skin care aficionados consider niacinamide to be a routine staple for its ability to do everything from brighten dull skin to help smooth irregular texture. La Roche-Posay's version contains a 10% concentration inside a fast-absorbing serum that leaves behind a comfortable and velvety finish.
9
Revlon One-Step blow-out curler
You may be familiar with the near-famous Revlon One-Step volumizing brush that quickly creates salon-style blow-outs. This newest tool in the One-Step line simultaneously curls and dries hair. It features a vented ceramic-coated barrel for even heat distribution that can be a little less damaging to hair.
10
RoC retinol smoothing eye cream
This retinol eye cream aims to tackle some of the major common under-eye concerns, like puffiness, dark circles and fine lines. Plus, ingredients like glycerin and antioxidants help to hydrate and protect delicate under-eye skin from environmental stressors.
11
Laneige lip sleeping mask set
Laneige's cult-favorite and intensely moisturizing lip sleeping mask is adored for its cushiony formula and ability to smooth parched, flaky lips. It uses a berry mix complex to boost moisture and deliver antioxidant benefits while you sleep, while a blend of shea and seed butters nourishes lips. This two-piece set comes with a full-size lip sleeping mask in berry and a travel size of the limited edition chocolate version.
12
Philosophy's Amazing Grace perfume
Fans of feminine and fruity, floral fragrances will love this long-wearing and intensely concentrated perfume by Philosophy that has notes of rose, juicy berries and musk.
13
Oribe hair strengthening mask
Oribe's deeply conditioning hair treatment utilizes ingredients including castor seed oil, shea butter and plant-based proteins to form a protective shield around strands, reinforce cuticle structure and prevent breakage.
14
Crépe Erase smoothing neck treatment
The Crépe Erase formula is specifically designed to promote elasticity and smooth and firm skin on the neck using encapsulated retinol and peptides packed inside an ultra-rich cream.
15
Thayers hydrating milky toner
Thayers is a classic name in facial toners, and the brand says this newest formula is ideal for dry, sensitive skin. This cushiony, milky blend is alcohol-free, pH-balanced and contains potent hydrators like hyaluronic acid, snow mushroom and elderflower water.
16
Maybelline Superstay liquid lipstick
Available in over 20 shades, Maybelline's Superstay liquid lipsticks claim to deliver up to 16 hours of budge-proof wear and leave behind a comfortable, shiny finish.
17
Vichy Neovadiol anti-aging serum
This vitamin-rich serum was previously recommended to HuffPost by dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick, who said it "combines a blend of proxylane, cassia extract, vitamins b3-C-E, omega fatty acids and Vichy volcanic water." She believes that this multi-tasking combination has the potential to improve the appearance of dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles, while also firming the skin and boosting hydration.
18
Innisfree Retinol Cica serum
This recovery serum by Innisfree, an adored Korean beauty brand, can deliver the skin-smoothing benefits of retinol without the telltale signs of post-retinoid irritation thanks to the addition of hydrating hyaluronic acid, skin barrier-restoring ceramides and cica, a soothing ingredient popular in Korean skin care.
19
R+Co thickening shampoo and conditioner set
Ideal for turning fine, flat hair into bouncier, fuller tresses, this thickening shampoo and conditioner duo by R+Co. uses biotin and pro-vitamin B5 to help thicken, strengthen and improve the keratin infrastructure of hair. An additional blend of coconut oil makes hair shiny and soft.
20
Belif True Cream moisturizing bomb
I consider myself to be fairly well versed in facial moisturizers, and this cream by Belif has always been a favorite, especially when my skin is in need of soothing hydration. Ingredient highlights include moisturizing comfrey leaf, calming oat extract and panthenol, which can help draw moisture into the skin.
