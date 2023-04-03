If you’re looking to stock up on some beauty essentials ahead of the change in seasons, you’re in luck: Amazon just quietly launched a few collections of marked-down essentials for beautifying your hair, skin and more. (Keep these links handy, because you won’t see any splashy banners for these markdowns on Amazon’s homepage.) The event is on through April 8.
You can find curated assortments of household-name brands like Proactiv and the Body Shop, fan favorites like Stila and Mario Badescu, and hair care essentials like the Wet Brush, Kristin Ess, and Bed Head by Tigi. There’s an assortment of facial devices from Foreo and PMD Clean in the mix as well. Shop some of our editor-selected favorite options from the sale.
A set of internet-beloved toners
A skin-tightening microcurrent device that our shopping writer swears by
A dual-tipped liquid eyeliner from a cult-favorite makeup brand
A sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner that tones color-treated hair
An antioxidant-infused facial cleanser formulated to fight acne
A waterproof silicone brush for facial massage
An eyebrow pencil-and-spoolie combo with a ton of great reviews
A fanatically reviewed detangling brush
A wrinkle-fighting sunscreen with a luminous finish
A shampoo and conditioner with prickly pear extract for restoring dry hair
A crowd-pleasing body wash in a heavenly scent