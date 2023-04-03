ShoppingBeautyskin care hair

This Amazon Beauty Sale Will Kick-Start Your Spring Routine

Save on customer-favorite brands like Stila, Mario Badescu, PMD Beauty and more.

A PMD Clean <a href="https://www.amazon.com/PMD-Clean-Anti-Aging-Waterproof-Technology/dp/B07NF53516?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=642af855e4b02a8d518fe42f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="facial massager" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="642af855e4b02a8d518fe42f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/PMD-Clean-Anti-Aging-Waterproof-Technology/dp/B07NF53516?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=642af855e4b02a8d518fe42f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">facial massager</a>, Proactiv face <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Proactiv-Foaming-Cleanser-Cleanser-Antioxidant/dp/B0B7ZX31CJ?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=642af855e4b02a8d518fe42f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="wash" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="642af855e4b02a8d518fe42f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Proactiv-Foaming-Cleanser-Cleanser-Antioxidant/dp/B0B7ZX31CJ?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=642af855e4b02a8d518fe42f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">wash</a>, Stila double-tipped eyeliner <a href="https://www.amazon.com/stila-Dual-Ended-MATTE-Liquid-Liner/dp/B0BBJ7RLFS?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=642af855e4b02a8d518fe42f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="pencil" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="642af855e4b02a8d518fe42f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/stila-Dual-Ended-MATTE-Liquid-Liner/dp/B0BBJ7RLFS?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=642af855e4b02a8d518fe42f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">pencil</a> and travel-sized <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Wet-Brush-Squirt-Detangler-Brushes/dp/B0B75GYJZP?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=642af855e4b02a8d518fe42f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Wet Brush" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="642af855e4b02a8d518fe42f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Wet-Brush-Squirt-Detangler-Brushes/dp/B0B75GYJZP?tag=emilyruane-20&ascsubtag=642af855e4b02a8d518fe42f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Wet Brush</a>.
Amazon
A PMD Clean facial massager, Proactiv face wash, Stila double-tipped eyeliner pencil and travel-sized Wet Brush.

If you’re looking to stock up on some beauty essentials ahead of the change in seasons, you’re in luck: Amazon just quietly launched a few collections of marked-down essentials for beautifying your hair, skin and more. (Keep these links handy, because you won’t see any splashy banners for these markdowns on Amazon’s homepage.) The event is on through April 8.

You can find curated assortments of household-name brands like Proactiv and the Body Shop, fan favorites like Stila and Mario Badescu, and hair care essentials like the Wet Brush, Kristin Ess, and Bed Head by Tigi. There’s an assortment of facial devices from Foreo and PMD Clean in the mix as well. Shop some of our editor-selected favorite options from the sale.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Amazon
A set of internet-beloved toners
Take advantage of Amazon’s sale to stock up on a set of these aloe-infused toners from Mario Badescu. The set comes with four scents: rosewater, cucumber and green tea, chamomile and lavender, and sage and orange blossom.
$16 at Amazon (originally $20)
2
Amazon
A skin-tightening microcurrent device that our shopping writer swears by
Shopping writer Tessa Flores has previously sung the praises of Foreo’s Bear microcurrent facial tool and its skin-toning power. The Bear’s travel-sized iteration is currently on sale for a limited time (!), and comes with one fluid ounce of Foreo’s “Serum Serum Serum,” which is infused with hyaluronic acid and squalane to nourish skin while using the device.
$167.30 at Amazon (originally $239)
3
Amazon
A dual-tipped liquid eyeliner from a cult-favorite makeup brand
Currently at its lowest price of the year on Amazon, Stila’s beloved eyeliner is enjoying a hefty discount during this limited-time sale. The versatile, double-tipped pen boasts the brand’s traditional brush eyeliner tip paired with an extra-fine tip for applying product with microscopic precision.
$17.50 at Amazon (originally $24.90)
4
Amazon
A sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner that tones color-treated hair
This ultra-violet-rich shampoo promises to reduce brassy tones in color-treated blonde and brunette hair. The formula is also free of sulfates, parabens, phthalates and silicones.
$20.50 at Amazon (originally $32)
5
Amazon
An antioxidant-infused facial cleanser formulated to fight acne
Proactiv’s acne-fighting products have a logged a lot of visible results since the brand’s ’90s-infomercial heyday, and longtime devotees will be happy to know that several products are marked down during Amazon’s sale, including the original benzoyl peroxide-infused three-step system. We’re also especially fond of the antioxidant-rich foaming cleanser that’s infused with kakadu plum and green tea and designed for all skin types, from oily to sensitive.
$29 at Amazon (originally $36)
6
Amazon
A waterproof silicone brush for facial massage
Working at 7,000 vibrations per minute, this handheld silicone brush and facial massager promises to not only effectively cleanse skin but also add a boost of topical tightening. (Reviewers with sensitive skin were particularly pleased with the device’s results.)
$69.99 at Amazon (originally $99)
7
Amazon
An eyebrow pencil-and-spoolie combo with a ton of great reviews
This rarely-on-sale eyebrow pencil racked up accolades from reviewers who love the “staying power” of the long-wearing, smudge-free formula. The precision-tipped pencil is also equipped with a spoolie for gentle shaping.
$18.20 at Amazon (originally $26)
8
Amazon
A fanatically reviewed detangling brush
Keep this travel-sized brush on hand this summer to quickly and painlessly detangle hair without damage. The flexible bristles promise to be kind to all hair types, from straight and fine to curly and textured. Thousands of reviewers swear by the convenience of this tool for adults and kids alike.
$5.99 at Amazon (originally $7.50)
9
Amazon
A wrinkle-fighting sunscreen with a luminous finish
With extracts of licorice, marshmallow root and French rice bran, this sunscreen offers an SPF of 30 along with a subtle illumination effect.
$31.20 at Amazon (originally $39)
10
Amazon
A shampoo and conditioner with prickly pear extract for restoring dry hair
Thanks to a combination of glycerin and silicone, this shampoo and conditioner set promises to give dried-out hair a boost of softness and shine. It also contains prickly pear extract, a natural ingredient believed to have a host of beneficial and restorative properties.
$18.29 at Amazon (originally $23.99)
11
Amazon
A crowd-pleasing body wash in a heavenly scent
“I don’t even know what moringa is, but this body wash is the best ever,” wrote Amazon reviewer Jamie of this highly-rated all-purpose cleanser. “I'm convinced the scent was crafted by a deity.” The Body Shop sources this antioxidant-rich ingredient from fair-trade sources and adds frangipangi flowers to further enhance the sweet scent.
$12.75 at Amazon (originally $22)
