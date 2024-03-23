Amazon

Bissell Little Green portable carpet and upholstery cleaner (21% off list price)

Possibly one of the most adored Bissell products on the market, this portable and multi-purpose carpet and upholstery cleaner effectively removes tough stains through a combination of suction and spraying power. While it doesn't handle pet hair removal like some of the other items in this list, it can help you get rid of that sticky grossness sometimes left by hairballs (and it definitely addresses so many other pet messes — you know the ones). The scrubbing stain tool has a self-cleaning function to save you time and effort.