From internet-famous vacuums to coveted electronics and popular skin care, these products have a history of selling quickly. Get them before Amazon's sale ends on March 25.
As professional online shoppers who are no strangers to sale events, we’ve gotten a pretty good idea about which desired goods are usually the first to go. And now that Amazon has announced its Spring Sale, a discounted affair lasting through March 25, we were quick to browse the famous retailer’s virtual shelves to find some of history’s best sellers.

If you want to avoid missing out on some of the best deals before they’re gone, take some time to peruse the upcoming selection of past favorites, which include a gold standard water flosser, trusted robot vacuums, the most helpful of kitchen gadgets and tons more.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Second-generation Apple AirPods (23% off list price)
Apple AirPods magically connect to all your favorite devices and can seamlessly switch between your MacBook, phone and tablet when you’re working at home, calling your mom and trying to catch up on “True Detective” all at the same time. They come with a compact carrying case that doubles as a portable charger, letting you continue to listen to your favorite songs and audiobooks as you run errands or commute to work. And they have a built-in microphone and are Siri-enabled so you can take calls and Google the weather without even pulling your phone out of your back pocket. These extremely reliable, reviewer-vetted earbuds have been holding steady at this excellent price for several months now, but this is your reminder that this deal won't be around forever. They also have — ahem — 534,983 5-star ratings.
$99 at Amazon (regularly $129)
2
Amazon
Second-generation Apple AirPods Pro (24% off list price)
These sweat-resistant earbuds are Apple’s second generation of the AirPods Pro. They offer up to two times more active noise canceling than the previous generation to smartly detect and block disruptive outside noise during listening. A special transparency mode allows you to simultaneously listen to music or calls and hear the world around you, while finger touch features allow you to control everything from phone calls, volume and skipping songs. This is the lowest price AirPods have been all year!
$189 at Amazon (regularly $249)
3
Amazon
Coway Airmega air filter (31% off list price)
With endorsements from Wirecutter, Consumer Reports and Gear Patrol (along with thousands upon thousands of Amazon reviews), Coway is one of the most highly rated brands in the crowded space of air purification. The sleek purifier has a complex, three-stage filter that captures and reduces up to 99.97% of irritating particles ― including pollen, pollutants and other allergens ― along with odors and volatile organic compounds (like airborne gases from your gas stove). It’s designed to purify rooms of up to 867 square feet and has a timer feature you can set to run one, four or eight hours before it automatically shuts off. This widely endorsed air purifier is basically back down to its Black Friday price. Woo!
$159 at Amazon (regularly $229.99)
4
Amazon
Coleman inflatable hot tub (17% off list price)
Hallelujah! A long-awaited price drop has blessed this HuffPost reader-adored inflatable hot tub. While it's unfortunately not available for delivery in a handful of states (including California, New Jersey and New York), most folks in the US should run and not walk to what one reviewer called the "best purchase I've made, besides my Camaro." (There's an energy-efficient model available for delivery in the restricted states.) It's equipped with 140 jets and is made with puncture-resistant material so that you can enjoy season after season of outdoor relaxation. There's something the water (sorry, had to) — this popular hot tub sells out almost every time we catch in on sale. Aside from a few very brief price drops during October's Prime Day and around Black Friday, the price hasn't this low in almost seven months. As one reviewer said: "Get this right now!!!!"
$498.22 at Amazon (regularly $599.99)
5
Amazon
Bissell Little Green portable carpet and upholstery cleaner (21% off list price)
Possibly one of the most adored Bissell products on the market, this portable and multi-purpose carpet and upholstery cleaner effectively removes tough stains through a combination of suction and spraying power. While it doesn't handle pet hair removal like some of the other items in this list, it can help you get rid of that sticky grossness sometimes left by hairballs (and it definitely addresses so many other pet messes — you know the ones). The scrubbing stain tool has a self-cleaning function to save you time and effort.
$98 at Amazon (regularly $123.59)
6
Amazon
Waterpik Aquarius water flosser (41% off list price)
Considered by many people to be the gold standard in water flossers, the Waterpik Aquarius is a countertop system that features enhanced pressure with 10 cleaning settings and a 360-degree rotating tip that ensures the pressurized water reaches all surfaces of the teeth. The Waterpik has been at this price for a few weeks, but this is still a great time to buy.
$59.38 at Amazon (regularly $99.99)
7
Amazon
Revlon One Step volumizing heated round brush (52% off list price)
Revlon's line of styling tools are known the internet over and this particular brush combines the drying power of a hair dryer with the heat of a curling iron to create salon-style blow outs and tons of volume. The design is what you could expect from your favorite round brush and is infused with ions to help manage unwanted frizz and add shine. The brand also suggests using this to refresh second day hair that's lost volume and curl.
$30.94 at Amazon (regularly $40)
8
Amazon
Tineco Floor One S3 Breeze vacuum mop (30% off list price)
Pulled right from the pages of TikTok fame, this vacuum cleaner by Tineco has the ability to intelligently sense wet and dry messes and automatically adjust its suction power to deliver an immediate and streak-free clean. It's self-propelled and cordless and offers a 5-in-1 self-cleaning system so the vacuum stays at peak performance and completely odor-free.
$259 at Amazon (regularly $369.99)
9
Amazon
Levoit air purifier (21% off list price)
True to the Levoit name, this large room air purifier, designed to filter spaces up to 1,100 square feet, uses a three-stage filtration system (including a HEPA filter) to effectively trap tiny particles, dander, odor and fumes. Great for pet owners or pollution-prone areas, the Levoit can also be controlled remotely and scheduled to run whenever you want, in whatever setting your home needs.
$109.99 at Amazon (regularly $139.99)
10
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum (37% off list price)
One of iRobot's most "bang-for-your-buck" robot vacuum options, the Roomba 692 features a sleek design and the same three-stage cleaning system as other models from the brand. It uses a dual multi-surface brush that effectively loosens debris for better suctioning and an additional edge sweeping brush reaches corners, along walls and other hard-to-reach areas. Plus, you can schedule customized cleaning routines or control the vacuum using voice commands or other smart home platforms.
$169.99 at Amazon (regularly $269)
11
Amazon
Keurig K-Supreme Plus smart coffee maker (35% off list price)
When it comes to quickly brewed single-serve coffee, no one does it like Keurig and their K-Supreme Plus model uses smart technology to create your ideal and customized brew with little-to-no effort on your part. Choose between multiple brew types, strengths and brew sizes, including an iced coffee setting.
$129.99 at Amazon (regularly $199.99)
12
Amazon
Tushy slim bidet (28% off list price)
Tushy's bidet attachment is easy to install, fingerprint- and smudge-proof and has self-cleaning technology that washes the nozzle before and after each use. It's designed to get you as clean as possible, while also potentially alleviating discomfort from issues like hemorrhoids or UTIs. Frankly put, it sprays your bum with fresh water after you poop, and the new slim design is easier to install and use than ever before.
$49.99 at Amazon (regularly $69)
13
Amazon
Bose Quiet Comfort wireless headphones (29% off list price)
Bose infused their signature high-fidelity sound and powerful noise-canceling technology into these over-the-ear wireless headphones that offer 22 hours of listening per charge. Enjoy customized levels of active noise canceling and a microphone system that allows you to take calls and be heard, even in noisy environments.
$249 at Amazon (regularly $349)
14
Amazon
iWalk portable charger with USB-C connection (13% off list price)
This portable charging bank delivers lightning fast charging power to most iPhone 15 models. Lightweight and ultra-compact, it also features a digital display so you can keep tabs on how much power it has left.
$27.99+ at Amazon (regularly $39.99)
15
Amazon
Urevo under-desk treadmill (33% off list price)
Getting a cardio boost while working from home is easier than ever with this sleek under-desk treadmill that wheels away neatly after you're done. It has a maximum load of 265 pounds and revs up to almost eight miles an hour. It also automatically tracks your distance and calories burned and you can control the speed with the included remote.
$199.99 at Amazon (regularly $299.99)
16
Amazon
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré face cream (20% off list price)
This multi-purpose French pharmacy staple has earned itself quite a reputation here at HuffPost. The Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré was brought to our attention by Los Angeles-based makeup artist Susan Zeytuntsyan, who favors this emollient moisturizer for not just hydrating the skin, but for offering the perfect base for foundation and makeup. As it turns out, the timeless formula, which includes calming aloe vera, protective beeswax, nourishing soy proteins and skin-softening shea butter, has been a longtime secret weapon among makeup artists.
$23.20 at Amazon (typically $29.99)
17
Amazon
Instant Pot 10-quart air fryer (33% off list price)
This air fryer bearing the trusted Instant Pot name, offers a seven-in-one functionality as it can bake, broil, fry foods to golden and crisp perfection. It features six different customizable recipe programs like rotisserie chicken and roast potatoes that can be prepared with a single button.
$99 at Amazon (regularly $149.99)
18
Amazon
Cosrx Snail Mucin 96 Power Repairing essence (35% off list price)
Before you run in fear at the thought of massaging snail slime onto your face, know that snail mucin has been a Korean skin care staple for ages due to benefits including increased hydration, improved skin texture and reparative properties. Cosrx's snail essence contains 96% of mucin filtrate that quickly absorbs into the skin and has a famed reputation for improving the overall look and feel of complexions everywhere.
$13 at Amazon (typically $18)
19
Amazon
HiLife travel steamer (40% off list price)
This lightweight and travel-ready clothing steamer can breathe new life into clothes, whether you're on the go or right at home. It has a nine-foot power cord and a 250-ml water tank, allowing for up to 15 minutes of continuous penetrative de-wrinkling power.
$23.99 at Amazon (regularly $29.99)
20
Amazon
Jackery Explorer 300 portable power station (18% off list price)
With the Jackery 300 portable power station, you can charge important electronic devices like phones and tablets on the go or during a power outage. It uses a completely silent rechargeable lithium battery or it can be charged with Jackery solar panels (sold separately). A lower wattage Jackery power station is also on sale for Amazon's Spring sale for 25% off its original price of $239.99.
$229.20 at Amazon (regularly $279)
21
Amazon
Fullstar vegetable chopper (40% off list price)
This BPA-free 4-in-1 chopping tool makes hovering over a cutting board a thing of the past thanks to its versatile collection of attachments, which includes two dicers, a blade for julienning vegetables and more. Each part of this chopper is dishwasher-safe for easy clean up and the basin also doubles as post-chopped veggie storage.
$24.99 at Amazon (regularly $29.99)
22
Amazon
Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet (32% off list price)
Ready to be uploaded with all of your favorite essential apps and modes of entertainment from Kindle to Hulu, the Fire tablet by Amazon offers a 25% faster performance compared to previous models and a full HD display that brings your content to vibrant life.
$94.99 at Amazon (regularly $139.99)
23
Amazon
JBL Vibe wireless earbuds (40% off list price)
Much like JBL's line of tiny-but-mighty speakers, the Vibe wireless earbuds deliver deep base deep base and clear sound while offering up to 20 hours of combined play time. Use these headphones to listen to music or answer phone calls and rest assure that their fit is comfortable and accurate thanks to the three different silicone ear tip sizes that the buds come with. The Vibes are available in a few different colors.
$29.95 at Amazon (regularly $49.95)
24
Amazon
Amazon smart plug (20% off list price)
Amazon's smart plug system allows you to integrate all your smart home platforms while also monitoring your energy usage. Schedule timers, turn devices on and off and more, all from your phone or with voice commands using the Alexa app — no existing smart home hub required.
$19.99 at Amazon (regularly $24.99)
25
Amazon
Chom Chom reusable lint roller (24% off list price)
The internet-famous Chom Chom, which has even made it into my own arsenal of favorite pet hair busters, uses a roller that features both a microfiber surface and a rubberized blade to attract and capture hair in the convenient receptacle. You just run it across furniture like you would a regular lint roller, then empty the bin once it's full.
$18.99 at Amazon (regularly $27.95)
26
Amazon
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 pressure cooker (29% off list price)
The Instant Pot Pro manages to do the work of 10 cooking appliances all in this eight-quart-capacity multi-cooker, already outfitted with five customizable settings so you can make your own recipes at the touch of a button. Home cooks can do everything from sauté to steam to sous vide and even make yogurt.
$119.95 at Amazon (regularly $169.95)
27
Amazon
LifeStraw personal water filtering straw (14% off list price)
This portable filtering straw has stood up to rigorous lab testing protocols for water filters and is a must-have for frequent hikers and campers, too. The micro-filtration membrane removes 99.99% of all waterborne bacteria, parasites and micro-plastics and will provide 4,000 liters of fresh drinking water in its lifespan.
$17.20 at Amazon (regularly $19.95)
