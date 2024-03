Tineco Floor One S6 cordless wet-dry vacuum (30% off list price)

One of the newer model of the TikTok-viral cleaning phenomenon, this hybrid mop-vacuum from Tineco is at its lowest price of the year (by a lot) right now. This model boasts and upgraded features that efficiently cleans the brush roller with a scraping motion to cycle out dirty water and debris, and the device self-cleans through centrifugal force. The brush is double sided to ensure that it touches — and scrubs — edges and corners in addition to flat surfaces, and an embedded sensor will automatically adjust water levels and suction intensity depending on the level of mess it detects. The brand is a longtime HuffPost favorite , and if you're got your eye on this newer and pricier model that promises to make thorough cleanup an utter breeze, this feels like a strategic time to buy.