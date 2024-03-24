ShoppinghomeCleaning

The Best Cleaning And Organization Products To Snag During Amazon's Big Spring Sale

From Bissell carpet cleaners to reusable storage bags, these deals on household helpers end tomorrow.
Whether you love to clean or dread it every time you do it, having some helpful and handy organizing items around can make it a little easier — especially if these items are on sale. Through March 25, Amazon is running their Big Spring Sale, giving you discounts on everything from clothing to outdoor goods.

If you’ve been eyeing a new carpet vacuum or need to tame the wild web of wires around your desk, know that Amazon has a huge selection of cleaning and organizing items for great prices. Snag an internet-beloved carpet cleaner, a set of multipurpose reusable bags and more — all on sale.

From your makeup station to the kitchen, we found tools and products that will help you feel a little fresher heading into the spring and summer.

1
Amazon
Levoit air purifier (21% off list price)
True to the Levoit name, this large room air purifier, designed to filter spaces up to 1,100 square feet, uses a three-stage filtration system (including a HEPA filter) to effectively trap tiny particles, dander, odor and fumes. Great for pet owners or pollution-prone areas, the Levoit can also be controlled remotely and scheduled to run whenever you want, in whatever setting your home needs. We've previously seen similar price drops on this model, but it hasn't gone any lower this year.
$109.99 at Amazon (regularly $139.99)
2
Amazon
Tineco Floor One S6 cordless wet-dry vacuum (30% off list price)
One of the newer model of the TikTok-viral cleaning phenomenon, this hybrid mop-vacuum from Tineco is at its lowest price of the year (by a lot) right now. This model boasts and upgraded features that efficiently cleans the brush roller with a scraping motion to cycle out dirty water and debris, and the device self-cleans through centrifugal force. The brush is double sided to ensure that it touches — and scrubs — edges and corners in addition to flat surfaces, and an embedded sensor will automatically adjust water levels and suction intensity depending on the level of mess it detects. The brand is a longtime HuffPost favorite, and if you're got your eye on this newer and pricier model that promises to make thorough cleanup an utter breeze, this feels like a strategic time to buy.
$419 at Amazon (regularly $599)
3
Amazon
A set of reusable Stasher bags (41% off list price)
This variety pack of Stasher bags includes one half gallon, two 28-ounce, and one 12-ounce “snack” size silicone bags. The brand calls these storage essentials “radically functional,” and they’re kind of not exaggerating — the sealable airtight vessels promise to be leakproof and safe for use in the oven, microwave, freezer, sous vide machine, and dishwasher, and can hold anything from food to toiletries. This particular set on sale for the first time this year, and very close to its Black Friday price.
$41.24 at Amazon (regularly $54.99)
4
Amazon
Amazon smart plug (20% off list price)
Amazon's smart plug system allows you to integrate all your smart home platforms while also monitoring your energy usage. Schedule timers, turn devices on and off and more, all from your phone or with voice commands using the Alexa app — no existing smart home hub required. It's so easy and beyond convenient to incorporate smart plugs into your home. Amazon's model has over 460,000 5-star reviews and it's only been at this price twice this year.
$19.99 at Amazon (regularly $24.99)
5
Amazon
Eufy X8 self-emptying robot vacuum (38% off list price)
Pet owners will love this Eufy robot vacuum with a tangle-free roller brush that removes pet hair -- even the kind that's deeply embedded in your carpets. It self-empties into the standing dustbin and can run for 45 days before you need to empty it. The machine creates a map of your space to ensure it's getting every corner and not getting stuck or lodged into corners. Best of all, it comes with an app that you can control from your home setting boundaries and no-go zones at any time.
$399.99 at Amazon (originally $649.99)
6
Amazon
A set of two mini Stasher reusable silicone bags (25% off list price)
These highly-rated reusable Stasher mini silicone bags are a great option for storing everything from dog trears to snacks to Chapstick. They're designed to be leak-free and safe for the dishwasher, microwave and even the oven up to 425 degrees F. Stasher promises to use food-grade, BPA-free silicone, and claims that each bag can replace 260 single-use plastic bags.
$10.49 at Amazon (regularly $13.99)
7
Amazon
A set of 30 non-slip heavy-duty slim hangers (14% off list price)
For coats, blazers, gowns or other heavier items, these hangers can hold up to 10 pounds each. Their slim shape gives you the most space in your closet and the velvety surface prevents slipping.
$12.19 at Amazon (regularly $16.02)
8
Amazon
The Bissell Little Green pet carpet cleaner (21% off list price)
The Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner is another HuffPost reader favorite (and also beloved by "Queer Eye" star Bobby Berk). Lindsay Holmes, a senior editor at HuffPost Life, recommends it for bigger messes or deep cleans, noting that it's been in heavy rotation now that she has a puppy in her home. "Someone got it for us for our wedding and it sat unused for months until we got a dog and now it is my lifesaver," she said.
$98 at Amazon (regularly $123.59)
9
Amazon
Coway Airmega air filter (38% off list price)
With endorsements from Wirecutter, Consumer Reports and Gear Patrol (along with thousands upon thousands of Amazon reviews), Coway is one of the most highly rated brands in the crowded space of air purification. The sleek purifier has a complex, three-stage filter that captures and reduces up to 99.97% of irritating particles ― including pollen, pollutants and other allergens ― along with odors and volatile organic compounds (like airborne gases from your gas stove). It’s designed to purify rooms of up to 867 square feet and has a timer feature you can set to run one, four or eight hours before it automatically shuts off.
$141.47 at Amazon (regularly $229.99)
10
Amazon
Black+Decker cordless handheld vacuum (17% off list price)
This cordless Dustbuster from Black+Decker is light and portable, making it ideal for small spaces. It has an ergonomic design with an extension nose so you don't have to hunch over, and a rotating, slim nozzle that gets every last crumb. It even comes with a crevice tool and flip-up brush to help dust and vacuum upholstery.
$49 at Amazon (regularly $59.99)
11
Amazon
A super versatile plug to keep cords in order (23% off list price)
Grab this three-sided surge protector wall outlet with five outlets, three USB charging ports and one USB-C outlet to streamline your collection of cords. This would be great for the home office or living room where many things need to be plugged in at once.
$9.99 at Amazon (regularly $12.99)
12
Amazon
Roborock Q8 Max+ vacuum and mop (29% off list price)
This baby does it all — it mops, vacuums, self-empties, maps your house and has a 2.5-liter dust bag that can several weeks worth of dirt. Use the app to plan how and where you want different spaces of your home cleaned or use voice commands to make changes on the go.
$579 at Amazon (regularly $819.99)
13
Amazon
A tool-free outdoor storage box (47% off list price)
This portable deck box that's lightweight and easy to assemble has a minimalist silhouette that will fit into to any outdoor, deck or backyard space and is waterproof with strong seams.
$63.99 at Amazon (regularly $119)
14
Amazon
15
Amazon
And this set of clip hangers for pants (24% off)
Don't forget about your bottoms. This set of ten mixed material pant hangers also have a 360 degree swivel head and will keep your slacks, jeans and skirts hanging straight without taking too much space in the closet. They're also great for hanging towels or pillow cases if you have limited linen closet space.
$17 at Amazon (regularly $22.99)
16
Amazon
Pet-safe carpet cleaner and deodorizer (23% off list price)
Compatible with Bissell, Hoover, Rug Doctor and many other brands of carpet cleaners, including rental cleaners from hardware stores, this highly-concentrated cleaning solution is tough on stains but still safe for your kids and pets.
$19.99 at Amazon (regularly $25.99)
17
Amazon
A five-shelf adjustable storage shelf (15% off list price)
Spruce up your basement, garage or even a kitchen pantry with this strong, industrial-style storage shelf. Each shelf can hold up to 200 pounds evenly distributed, meaning it can hold up to 1,000 pounds in total. It measures 60 inches high and 23 inches across and the shelves can be adjusted to the height of your choosing.
$41.79 at Amazon (regularly $52)
18
Amazon
A sleek, spinning utensil caddy (26% off list price)
Streamline your kitchen cookware with this metal, rotating utensil caddy. It has an inner removable divider and a foam base that stays steady on most surfaces.
$20 at Amazon (regularly $27.99)
19
Amazon
A set of Swedish dishcloths (34% off list price)
Both Shopping Managing Editor Emily Ruane and Shopping Writer Lourdes Avila Uribe swear by this set of absorbent dishcloths, saying they last over a year — even with heavy use — and will save you from buying sponges.
$14.99 at Amazon (regularly $22.79)
20
Amazon
A set of bottle cleaning brushes (35% off list price)
Clean your water bottles, tumblers, wine decanters, flasks, vases, straws and water pipes with this versatile set of five nylon-bristle brushes. Each has a rust-resistant stainless steel rod that will easily bend, allowing you to clean almost every type of vessel you have.
$7.31 at Amazon (regularly $11.25)
21
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum (37% off list price)
One of iRobot's most "bang-for-your-buck" robot vacuum options, the Roomba 692 features a sleek design and the same three-stage cleaning system as other models from the brand. It uses a dual multi-surface brush that effectively loosens debris for better suctioning and an additional edge sweeping brush reaches corners, along walls and other hard-to-reach areas. Plus, you can schedule customized cleaning routines or control the vacuum using voice commands or other smart home platforms.

Bottom line: This is an already-affordable Roomba at one of the lowest prices we've seen this year.
$169.99 at Amazon (regularly $269)
