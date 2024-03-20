ShoppinghomeCleaning

The Best Cleaning And Organization Products To Snag During Amazon's Big Spring Sale

From Bissell carpet cleaners to iPhone charging stations, these items will get you together.
Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner and Swedish dishcloths.
Amazon
Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner and Swedish dishcloths.

Whether you love to clean or dread it every time you do it, having some helpful and handy organizing items around can make it a little easier — especially if these items are on sale. Through March 25, Amazon is running their Big Spring Sale, giving you discounts on everything from clothing to outdoor goods.

If you’ve been eyeing a new carpet vacuum or need to tame the wild web of wires around your desk, know that Amazon has a huge selection of cleaning and organizing items for great prices. Snag a charging station for your phone, smart watch and wireless earbuds, a reusable set of mop heads for your Swiffer, doggy-safe wipes for muddy paws and more, all on sale.

From your makeup station to the kitchen, we found tools and products that will help you feel a little fresher heading into the spring and summer.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Eufy X8 self-emptying robot vacuum (38% off list price)
Pet owners will love this Eufy robot vacuum with a tangle-free roller brush that removes pet hair -- even the kind that's deeply embedded in your carpets. It self-empties into the standing dustbin and can run for 45 days before you need to empty it. The machine creates a map of your space to ensure it's getting every corner and not getting stuck or lodged into corners. Best of all, it comes with an app that you can control from your home setting boundaries and no-go zones at any time.
$399.99 at Amazon (originally $649.99)
2
Amazon
A set of Swedish dishcloths (18% off list price)
Both Shopping Managing Editor Emily Ruane and Shopping Writer Lourdes Avila Uribe swear by this set of absorbent dishcloths, saying they last over a year — even with heavy use — and will save you from buying sponges.
$13.69 at Amazon (regularly $16.75)
3
Amazon
A set of two mini Stasher reusable silicone bags (25% off list price)
These highly-rated reusable Stasher mini silicone bags are a great option for storing everything from dog trears to snacks to Chapstick. They're designed to be leak-free and safe for the dishwasher, microwave and even the oven up to 425 degrees F. Stasher promises to use food-grade, BPA-free silicone, and claims that each bag can replace 260 single-use plastic bags.
$10.49 at Amazon (regularly $13.99)
4
Amazon
A set of 30 non-slip heavy-duty slim hangers (25% off list price)
For coats, blazers, gowns or other heavier items, these hangers can hold up to 10 pounds each. Their slim shape gives you the most space in your closet and the velvety surface prevents slipping.
$12.19 at Amazon (regularly $16.02)
5
Amazon
The Bissell Little Green pet carpet cleaner (21% off list price)
The Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner is another HuffPost reader favorite (and also beloved by "Queer Eye" star Bobby Berk). Lindsay Holmes, a senior editor at HuffPost Life, recommends it for bigger messes or deep cleans, noting that it's been in heavy rotation now that she has a puppy in her home. "Someone got it for us for our wedding and it sat unused for months until we got a dog and now it is my lifesaver," she said.
$98 at Amazon (regularly $123.59)
6
Amazon
A set of bottle cleaning brushes (35% off list price)
Clean your water bottles, tumblers, wine decanters, flasks, vases, straws and water pipes with this versatile set of five nylon-bristle brushes. Each has a rust-resistant stainless steel rod that will easily bend, allowing you to clean almost every type of vessel you have.
$7.31 at Amazon (regularly $11.25)
7
Amazon
Black+Decker cordless handheld vacuum (20% off list price)
This cordless Dustbuster from Black+Decker is light and portable, making it ideal for small spaces. It has an ergonomic design with an extension nose so you don't have to hunch over, and a rotating, slim nozzle that gets every last crumb. It even comes with a crevice tool and flip-up brush to help dust and vacuum upholstery.
$48 at Amazon (regularly $59.99)
8
Amazon
A super versatile plug to keep cords in order (30% off list price)
Grab this three-sided surge protector wall outlet with five outlets, three USB charging ports and one USB-C outlet to streamline your collection of cords. This would be great for the home office or living room where many things need to be plugged in at once.
$9.99 at Amazon (regularly $12.99)
9
Amazon
Roborock Q8 Max+ vacuum and mop (29% off list price)
This baby does it all — it mops, vacuums, self-empties, maps your house and has a 2.5-liter dust bag that can several weeks worth of dirt. Use the app to plan how and where you want different spaces of your home cleaned or use voice commands to make changes on the go.
$579 at Amazon (regularly $819.99)
10
Amazon
The beloved ChomChom roller to get pet hair off your couches (20% off list price)
The ChomChom multi-surface pet hair remover tool is consistently a top-selling item here at HuffPost and for good reason. It’s a fast, reusable tool that picks up all sorts of hair and fur off furniture, rugs, clothes and more.
$19.99 at Amazon (regularly $27.99)
11
Amazon
A handy charging station for Apple products (20% off list price)
Clean up your nightstand and remember to charge your daily devices with this sleek power station. The phone section works to quickly charge any wireless charging phone, with sections for your smartwatch and wireless earbuds.
$33.99 at Amazon (regularly $40.99)
12
Amazon
A set of six collapsible fabric storage cubes (24% off list price)
Reduce clutter, streamline your home organizing and give a space to every last item that needs one with this set of six collapsible fabric storage cubes. They're made from a sturdy, breathable fabric that wipes clean with a soft cloth and can be used as open-top bins or as drawers in a storage-cube organizer.
$23.79 at Amazon (regularly $35.14)
13
Amazon
A tool-free outdoor storage box (27% off list price)
Or this sport tarpaulin portable deck box that's lightweight and easy to assemble. It has a minimalist silhouette that will fit into to any outdoor, deck or backyard space and is waterproof with strong seams.
$42.99 at Amazon (regularly $58.99)
14
Amazon
A strong mattress protector (17% off list price)
Keep your mattress fresh and ward off dust mites or liquid stains with this 100% waterproof mattress protector. It's fitted with stretchable pockets that encase your whole mattress and is great for guest rooms, rental properties or just extra protection.
$28.89 at Amazon (regularly $34.99)
15
Amazon
A set of reusable mop pads (39% off list price)
Never fret about buying new disposable mop pads with this set of four reusable microfiber heads. They work with Swiffer Wetjet mops as well as other 10-inch to 12-inch flathead mops. Use them wet or dry and throw them in your wash when you're done.
$16.48 at Amazon (regularly $26.99)
16
Amazon
A set of pet wipes (20% off list price)
Wash paws, ears and behind the tail with this set of plant-based pet wipes. They're easy to pack on the go but work great in your home as well to keep mud or dirt from getting tracked everywhere. They're mild and gentle on your furry friend while still getting them clean.
$11.99 at Amazon (regularly $14.99)
17
Amazon
Pet-safe carpet cleaner and deodorizer (19% off list price)
Compatible with Bissell, Hoover, Rug Doctor and many other brands of carpet cleaners, including rental cleaners from hardware stores, this highly-concentrated cleaning solution is tough on stains but still safe for your kids and pets.
$17.84 at Amazon (regularly $20.99)
18
Amazon
A handy case to keep your wires organized (20% off list price)
Tired of seeing a giant knot of wires? This handy tech travel case will give you a space for all of your chargers and accessories. It's great for taking on the go but also can be used in your home office to streamline everything on your desk.
$15.99 at Amazon (regularly $19.99)
19
Amazon
A five-shelf adjustable storage shelf (25% off list price)
Spruce up your basement, garage or even a kitchen pantry with this strong, industrial-style storage shelf. Each shelf can hold up to 200 pounds evenly distributed, meaning it can hold up to 1,000 pounds in total. It measures 60 inches high and 23 inches across and the shelves can be adjusted to the height of your choosing.
$41.79 at Amazon (regularly $52)
20
Amazon
A highly-rated cleaner for your makeup brushes (20% off list price)
A good spring cleaning means cleaning your makeup brushes and sponges, too. This cleaner is gentle enough to be used on all brush fibers and will help you keep your brushes in good condition for longer.
$7.99 at Amazon (regularly $9.99)
21
Amazon
Or this set of quilted storage containers for wine glasses and mugs (25% off list price)
If you're moving, storing things for winter or just like to keep your extra wine glasses and mugs protected, you'll be glad to have this set of quilted storage containers. They have removable dividers to keep your treasured glasses safe and can easily fit in your cabinet or in a storage space.
$23.24 at Amazon (regularly $30.99)
22
Amazon
A bottle of foaming carpet cleaner you'll love to use (15% off list price)
For heavy-duty spot cleaning on rugs or upholstery, this Angry Orange foaming has your back. Use it to get rid of tough stains like from ketchup to wine to throwup and pet accidents. Use code 15SPRINGCC for 15% off.


$16.99 at Amazon (regularly $19.99)
23
Amazon
A sleek, spinning utensil caddy (25% off list price)
Streamline your kitchen cookware with this metal, rotating utensil caddy. It has an inner removable divider and a foam base that stays steady on most surfaces.
$18.19 at Amazon (regularly $24.25)
