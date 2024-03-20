Amazon

Eufy X8 self-emptying robot vacuum (38% off list price)

Pet owners will love this Eufy robot vacuum with a tangle-free roller brush that removes pet hair -- even the kind that's deeply embedded in your carpets. It self-empties into the standing dustbin and can run for 45 days before you need to empty it. The machine creates a map of your space to ensure it's getting every corner and not getting stuck or lodged into corners. Best of all, it comes with an app that you can control from your home setting boundaries and no-go zones at any time.