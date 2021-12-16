You Can Still Buy These Cool Stocking Stuffers On Amazon

These small tokens of kindness are perfect for last-minute holiday shopping needs.

An <a href="https://www.amazon.com/PUDDING-CABIN-Earrings-Organizer-Christmas/dp/B087365W2Y?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=61b96a19e4b0317f6dcdfee7,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="aloe jewelry dish" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61b96a19e4b0317f6dcdfee7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/PUDDING-CABIN-Earrings-Organizer-Christmas/dp/B087365W2Y?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=61b96a19e4b0317f6dcdfee7,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">aloe jewelry dish</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08BCSJBS6?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=61b96a19e4b0317f6dcdfee7,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Dash mini waffle maker. " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61b96a19e4b0317f6dcdfee7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08BCSJBS6?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=61b96a19e4b0317f6dcdfee7,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Dash mini waffle maker. </a>
An aloe jewelry dish and Dash mini waffle maker.

Stocking stuffers are a fun way of showing your loved ones a little holiday appreciation. Literally. These small goodies are meant to be stuffed in Christmas stockings, hence the name, of course. But if you completely forgot about this part of the holiday festivities, don’t panic. You can still get a ton of cool stocking stuffers on Amazon that don’t scream “I definitely ordered this yesterday.” No one will ever know — unless you tell them.

Our list below includes a range of items from practical finds, like a highly-reviewed hand cream for even the driest of skins, to a tarot card deck with diverse representation to foodie-friendly gifts like a wildly popular mini waffle maker.

We even included products at all price points, with the most expensive still less than $50 and the least expensive being $5, so you can buy multiple gifts as a bundle if you desire. So, pull out your list of stocking stuffer recipients, measure the size of your stockings and use our list to get started on your unapologetic last-minute holiday shopping. Just be sure to pay attention to the estimated delivery dates.

1
A pair of fuzzy socks
Get a 6-pack for $17.99.
2
A fruit infuser water bottle
Get it for $24.97.
3
A mini waffle maker
Get it for $16.99.
4
O'Keeffe's Working Hands hand cream
Get it for $6.98.
5
A portable pet water bottle
Get it starting at $8.99.
6
An aloe ring holder
Get it for $19.99.
7
A pack of satin hair scrunchies
Get it for $7.99.
8
A stainless steel reusable straw set
Get it for $9.40.
9
A variety pack of Burt's Bees lip balm
Get it for $9.57.
10
A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey
Get it for $9.98.
11
Actually Curious card game
Get it for $24.99.
12
Poo-Pourri before-you-go toilet spray
Get it for $4.99.
13
The Modern Witch tarot deck
Get it for $19.81.
14
An extendable back scratcher
Get a 4-pack for $13.59.
15
A mini cosmetics pouch
Get it for $13.99.
16
A pair of texting gloves
Get them for $9.34.
17
Revlon's oil-absorbing volcanic face roller
Get it for $12.35.
18
A Lip Bar matte lipstick
Get it for $12.99.
19
A crystal glass nail file
Get it for $8.49.
20
A rechargeable hand warmer
Get it for $29.99.
21
A JBL Clip 3 speaker
Get it for $47.50.
