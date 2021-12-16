Stocking stuffers are a fun way of showing your loved ones a little holiday appreciation. Literally. These small goodies are meant to be stuffed in Christmas stockings, hence the name, of course. But if you completely forgot about this part of the holiday festivities, don’t panic. You can still get a ton of cool stocking stuffers on Amazon that don’t scream “I definitely ordered this yesterday.” No one will ever know — unless you tell them.

Our list below includes a range of items from practical finds, like a highly-reviewed hand cream for even the driest of skins, to a tarot card deck with diverse representation to foodie-friendly gifts like a wildly popular mini waffle maker.

We even included products at all price points, with the most expensive still less than $50 and the least expensive being $5, so you can buy multiple gifts as a bundle if you desire. So, pull out your list of stocking stuffer recipients, measure the size of your stockings and use our list to get started on your unapologetic last-minute holiday shopping. Just be sure to pay attention to the estimated delivery dates.