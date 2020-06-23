HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Brooke Schaal Photography via Getty Images Amazon’s Big Style Sale includes plenty of loungewear, like leggings and yoga pants.

After a few months lounging, lunging and practically living in leggings, you may be in need of a new pair.

It’s the first time Amazon has promoted a weeklong sale just on clothing. The Style Sale appears to be Amazon’s immediate answer to Prime Day, which normally takes place annually in July but was pushed back to September this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

If you’re put off by the price tag on leggings from top-rated brands like Zelle, Athleta or Girlfriend Collective, Amazon is home to plenty of well-reviewed high-waisted leggings that are inexpensive. Many of them are marked down even further during the Stye Sale.

You’ll find deals on lounge and activewear brands like Adidas, New Balance and Amazon’s own activewear brand, Core 10.

We’ve spotted a pair of Core 10’s best-selling leggings — the Core 10 “All Day Comfort” high-waist 7/8 crop yoga leggings, which have a 4.4-star rating and nearly 500 reviews ― in the sale. These leggings are normally about $45, but they’re currently marked down to $29.

These size-inclusive leggings are available in sizes XS to 3X and come in 15 colors and prints, ranging from classic black to cute camo.

They are designed with a 5-inch, high-rise waistband, which means these leggings will flatter your figure without falling during downward dog. The capri cropped inseam makes them comfortable all year. They also include a hidden pocket for your phone or keys — a precious design feature in leggings.

There are also plenty of other style and fashion accessories on sale from Amazon-owned fashion brands like Amazon Essentials, Goodthreads and Lark & Ro, as well as well-known brands like Levi’s, Calvin Klein and Kate Spade. You’ll even find markdowns on designer brands from Shopbop (which is also owned and operated by Amazon), including labels like GANNI, Onia and Club Monaco.

Want more? Below, browse the best of the best of Amazon’s Big Style Sale: