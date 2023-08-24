When it comes to monthly subscriptions, you probably think of your Netflix account or those curated boxes of makeup minis. You might be surprised, then, to hear about some of the most popular items people subscribe to on Amazon . From toothbrushes to dish soaps to multi-packs of snacks, Amazon says these are among the items with the most subscriptions, and they’re amazingly regular items you probably use every day, too.

If you didn’t know, Amazon’s “Subscribe & Save” option allows shoppers to set up a recurring order, ranging from every two weeks to every six months, typically with a discount on original prices that increases with the number of subscriptions a person makes — all the way up to 15% off. (We’ve listed the current price of a single monthly subscription for the items on the list below.) Make your life easier and ensure that you never run out of basic items again by setting up a subscription on some of the internet’s favorite items, or let this serve as a reminder to buy some of your staple items now before you run out.