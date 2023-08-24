Shoppinghomesubscriptions

You Might Be Surprised At What People Are Subscribing To Most On Amazon

People are using Amazon's “Subscribe & Save” option to schedule regularly deliveries of these favorite products.
By 

Staff Writer

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Philips-Sonicare-replacement-toothbrush-HX9023/dp/B078BF27BF?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64e36eb1e4b0e366fc36961c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Philips toothbrush heads" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64e36eb1e4b0e366fc36961c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Philips-Sonicare-replacement-toothbrush-HX9023/dp/B078BF27BF?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64e36eb1e4b0e366fc36961c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Philips toothbrush heads</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Affresh-Washer-Machine-Cleaner-6-Tablets/dp/B00C91Q86I?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64e36eb1e4b0e366fc36961c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Affresh dishwasher cleaner" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64e36eb1e4b0e366fc36961c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Affresh-Washer-Machine-Cleaner-6-Tablets/dp/B00C91Q86I?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64e36eb1e4b0e366fc36961c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Affresh dishwasher cleaner</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/FIJI-Natural-Artesian-Water-Bottles/dp/B004CQWWKY?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64e36eb1e4b0e366fc36961c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Fiji water." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64e36eb1e4b0e366fc36961c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/FIJI-Natural-Artesian-Water-Bottles/dp/B004CQWWKY?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64e36eb1e4b0e366fc36961c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Fiji water.</a>
Amazon
Philips toothbrush heads, Affresh dishwasher cleaner, Fiji water.

When it comes to monthly subscriptions, you probably think of your Netflix account or those curated boxes of makeup minis. You might be surprised, then, to hear about some of the most popular items people subscribe to on Amazon. From toothbrushes to dish soaps to multi-packs of snacks, Amazon says these are among the items with the most subscriptions, and they’re amazingly regular items you probably use every day, too.

If you didn’t know, Amazon’s “Subscribe & Save” option allows shoppers to set up a recurring order, ranging from every two weeks to every six months, typically with a discount on original prices that increases with the number of subscriptions a person makes — all the way up to 15% off. (We’ve listed the current price of a single monthly subscription for the items on the list below.) Make your life easier and ensure that you never run out of basic items again by setting up a subscription on some of the internet’s favorite items, or let this serve as a reminder to buy some of your staple items now before you run out.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Miracle-Gro plant food
A highly-reviewed option for boosting the health of plants, this standby formula in a 3-pound size contains nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium that promises to help your green friends develop strong roots and flower.
$12.34 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Cerave hydrating facial cleanser
This popular dermatologist-developed cleanser contains ceramides and hyaluronic acid to help retain and protect the skin’s moisture barrier, and promises to leave skin clean without stripping it.
$13.84 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Mighty Patch Original hydrocolloid acne pimple patches
Banish blemishes in an instant with these hydrocolloid acne patches. They absorb the fluid in your zits and promise to deliver results in 6-8 hours. They're transparent, too, so you can even wear them when you're out doing errands as well as while you sleep.
$10.77 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A set of six Affresh washing machine cleaner tablets
If your washing machine tends to get that funky smell after a while, you'll love getting scheduled shipments of these washing machine cleaning tablets. They remove odor and grime from your washer, making laundry day ever more bearable.
$10.16 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A set of six Affresh dishwasher cleaner tablets
This same cleanliness can extend to your dishwasher. These tablets get rid of limescale and buildup in your dishwasher to help keep your plates and glasses sparkling clean. It cleans the hoses, internal tub, pump and valve to keep your machine running.
$8.54 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A pack of three Mrs. Meyer's liquid dish soap
What's better than a new container of Mrs. Meyer's heavenly lemon verbena dish soap when you need it? Three of them. Perfect for handwashing plates or wine glasses, these bottles look great on your kitchen sink and leave your whole kitchen smelling good.
$13.62 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Cascade Platinum dishwasher pods
Keep your kitchen clean with this set of Cascade dishwasher pods. They have Dawn grease fighting power and are tough on food residue and leave everything so clean you could eat off it (which is literally the point).
$18.94 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Tide laundry detergent pods
Somehow, even when you do it all, the laundry always keeps piling up. Ensure you're always ready to clean your clothes with this set of 81 Tide pods. They have a "spring meadow" scent and work to get rid of common stains.
$20.19 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A 24-pack of Fiji water bottles
Take your mind on a tropical vacation — even if you're stuck at work — or be sure your emergency supplies are stocked with a 24-pack of Fiji water. The vibrant bottle looks nice on a table or in your fridge and the brand promises its water has more electrolytes than other brands.
$19.28 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Fresh Step clumping cat litter
With multi-cat odor protection and Febreze freshness, this clumping cat litter in a 14-pound box is easy to clean and won't make your house smell like a porta potty. It has 99.9% dust-free scooping, so it makes it easier to clean and enjoyable for your cat (and you will never, ever want to run out, so it's not hard to see why people subscribe).
$9.97 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A package of 50 sweet and savory snack packs
Perfect for school lunches, car snacks or a little crunch on the go, this set of 50 snack packages contains Nutter Butters bites, mini Chips Ahoy, cheese-flavored Ritz, mini Oreos and Wheat Thins. Satisfy your sweet or salty tooth and keep snacks wherever you need them to keep "hanger" at bay.
$17.67 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A set of three Philips Sonicare brush heads
Keep your pearly whites ready with this set of three Sonicare toothbrush heads. They have soft bristles to be gentle on your teeth and gums and works with your favorite Philips toothbrush that lights up to tell you when its time to change heads.
$30.36 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A three-pack of Basis Cleaner Clean face washes
A longtime favorite for facewash, this set of three Basis cleansers is 100% oil- and soap-free. It uses gentle botanicals to remove makeup and dirt from your skin with a cooling mint-citronella scent that leaves you feeling fresh. Keep one in your gym bag, one in the bathroom and one for on-the-go.
$9.38 at Amazon
14
Amazon
Safer Home indoor plug-in fly traps
Trap flies, moths, gnats and fruit flies with this plug-in indoor fly trap. It comes with two sticky glue cards that are kept behind the white trap to match any home decor. Its chic white cover blends in and the inner-facing fly traps conceal the bugs until its time to dump it. You'll save on a subscription when you buy five or more in one shipment.
$17.97 at Amazon

Before You Go

A set of six colorful ceramic coasters

23 Products Under $30 To Make Your Home Look A Bit More Put-Together

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE