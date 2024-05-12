Shoppingsummersun protectionhats

Amazon Reviewers Swear By These Sun Hats For Summer UV Protection

Skip the sunburn with these stylish hats.
These days, it’s all about finding the best sunscreens to protect us from harmful UV rays so we can avoid skin cancer and signs of premature aging (in lieu of slathering our bodies in tanning oil before spending a day in the sun).

Sunscreen is only half the battle, though: Those who are truly invested in sun protection understand the importance of investing in protective gear as well — and that includes a really good hat. Below, read up on the sun hats Amazon reviewers swear by for both style and function.

1
Amazon
A classic beach hat with extra sun protection
Will this sun hat look perfectly stylish on the beach or walking around on summer days? Sure. But it will also provide your face with really great sun protection. Made of 90% paper straw and 10% polyester, this hat offers a full, sun-blocking brim. It's also easily foldable, making it perfect for summer travel, and has nearly 18,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
$25.99 on Amazon
2
Amazon
A wide-brim ponytail hat that you can roll up
Wearing your hair down isn't exactly ideal at the beach, which is where a ponytail sun hat comes in handy. Made of high-quality paper straw, this sun hat — which rolls up for easy transportation — offers plenty of protection from the sun's rays.

Amazon reviewers swear by it, too. "I love this hat. It’s super cute and it’s great for traveling. It was easy to fold (simply roll it up) and pack," one buyer wrote. "Folding it didn’t impact the shape at all. It works well with a variety of hairstyles, including those like myself with thick natural hair."
$16.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A fedora with great sun protection
Made of breathable paper straw, this stylish fedora is lightweight and flexible, and tight braiding ensures it keeps its shape. Perfect for outdoor summer activities, the adjustable lanyard is ideal for windy days or when you just want to make sure your hat stays in place.

"This hat was exactly what I was looking for," one reviewer wrote. "The brim is wide enough to block the sun but still looks stylish. It folds for travel well and the chin strap is a much-needed feature. I wore it on a cruise vacation and the strap comes in very handy for windy days on the outside decks."
$26.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A ponytail bucket hat
The bucket hat is officially en vogue, ponytail hole and all. With a floppy wide brim and UPF 50+ sun UV protection, this large brim gives adequate coverage to the face, neck, and ears. It's also incredibly breathable thanks to its 100% polyester material. "It arrived all rolled up and the shape was wonky, but I stuck it in the dryer for a couple minutes and then flattened it out," one reviewer noted. "It has stayed in good shape since, even after being packed."
$23.99 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A fishing hat you can buy in 12 different colors
You can bet this full-coverage hat will get the job done when it comes to protecting your face and neck from the sun. It offers 360-degree protection with a removable face and neck flap. While it's technically for fishing, this hat is great for any activity where you'll be exposed to a lot of sun, and an adjustable chin strap helps maintain comfort and security during windier conditions.
$12.79 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A classic sunhat with a bow
Sometimes you're in a fishing-hat mood, and sometimes you're looking for something slightly more elevated when it comes to sun protection. Offering UPF 50+ sun protection, this stylish hat comes with a detachable chin strap to hold it in place on windy days, plus an inner sweatband to help wick moisture and improve comfort.

Amazon reviewers love it, too. One wrote: “I was very pleased with the hat, even though it was large for my smaller size head. There our tiny hooks inside where you can attach the chinstrap and a sliding piece to hold it in place. I just tuck the string up inside my hat when I’m not wearing the chinstrap because it’s a great feature For wind and rain. The ribbon needed a little touch up with an iron because it was quite crushed when it arrived, but they hat itself recovers well from a good crush in a suitcase.”
$29.99 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A convertible beach visor hat
Perfect for the beach, a hike, or a day of fishing, this sun hat features a zipper that removes the top part of the hat away from the visor section so it can be warn as a sun hat or visor, depending on your mood and needs. Available in 9 different colors (and a few fun patterns), this hat has over 6,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. "Typically, I am not a hat person," one buyer wrote. "I always thought they looked funny on me. Being concerned with sun exposure I decided to try this one. I LOVE it! The fit is great. It's well made. Wearable right out of the package."
$21.99 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A classic panama fedora roll-up hat
Made of 90% paper straw and 10% polyester, this fedora offers UPF 50+ sun protection and is easily foldable and packable. An excellent outdoor travel accessory and beach companion, this hat comes in 21 different colors and has over 26,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. "This hat is amazing. You can smash it again and again to pack and every time it comes back with the perfect shape!" a reviewer wrote. "I have had mine [for over] 3 years and am ordering again because sadly, I lost it. So thankful it is still available. Worth way more than it costs!"
$24.99+ at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
A classic sun-blocking bucket hat
This bucket hat is the perfect stylish beach or general outdoor companion. With an adjustable wire brim, this hat offers protection from harmful UV rays and is breathable thanks to its light linen-blend material. Reviewers love this stylish, travel-ready pick. "I really like this hat," one customer wrote. "It’s snug and has an adjustable strap to accommodate my many hairstyles. I like that I can adjust the wide brim also. Down when in the sun, up when taking photos!"
$39 at Amazon
