Amazon Reviewers Swear By These Sun Hats For Summer UV Protection

A classic sunhat with a bow

Sometimes you're in a fishing-hat mood, and sometimes you're looking for something slightly more elevated when it comes to sun protection. Offering UPF 50+ sun protection, this stylish hat comes with a detachable chin strap to hold it in place on windy days, plus an inner sweatband to help wick moisture and improve comfort.Amazon reviewers love it, too. One wrote : “I was very pleased with the hat, even though it was large for my smaller size head. There our tiny hooks inside where you can attach the chinstrap and a sliding piece to hold it in place. I just tuck the string up inside my hat when I’m not wearing the chinstrap because it’s a great feature For wind and rain. The ribbon needed a little touch up with an iron because it was quite crushed when it arrived, but they hat itself recovers well from a good crush in a suitcase.”