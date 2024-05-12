Amazon Reviewers Swear By These Sun Hats For Summer UV Protection

These days, it’s all about finding the best sunscreens to protect us from harmful UV rays so we can avoid skin cancer and signs of premature aging (in lieu of slathering our bodies in tanning oil before spending a day in the sun).
Sunscreen is only half the battle, though: Those who are truly invested in sun protection understand the importance of investing in protective gear as well — and that includes a really good hat. Below, read up on the sun hats Amazon reviewers swear by for both style and function.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.