It can be a guessing game to figure out what to get the kiddos every year. After all, the toys of today aren’t like the original American Girl dolls and coloring books of our youth — they can come with many more bells and whistles. (In some cases, literally.)
Whether you’re shopping for our own kids or looking for other little ones in your life, you’ll be happy to know that you don’t have to search too far to find a gift that they’ll love. Amazon has released its “Toys We Love” list, which includes more than 100 toys that’ll probably be big when the holiday season is here. Once again, brands like Lego and L.O.L. Surprise topped the list.
The list is broken up by age groups and categories like “action toys and vehicles” and “arts and crafts,” which means you can narrow down your hunt and find the perfect present.
“With many families spending more time at home, our list features great ways to learn, play and stay entertained this season,” Anne Carrihill, the category leaders of toys and games at Amazon, said in a blog post announcing the list. “Customers can discover innovative and educational toys, creativity-fostering arts and crafts, everyday classics, out-of-the-ordinary family games and more.”
Now that the list is out, you can shop ahead of the holiday madness (and before the toys sell out). And since the holidays might look a little different this year, you may want to plan your gifting early instead of waiting until the last minute.
LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Razor Crest Building Kit
This Lego kit lets kids build the Razor Crest ship that was featured in "The Mandalorian." It includes miniature versions of characters on the show, including the Mandalorian, Greef Karga, IG-11, a Scout Trooper and Baby Yoda. There are 1,023 pieces in this kit, so it'll take a little time to put together. Find it for $130 at Amazon.
Melissa and Doug Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter
LEGO Creator Expert Gingerbread House Building Kit
Build a gingerbread house — without getting frosting all over the kitchen. This Lego kit lets little ones create a house with frosted roofs and candy cane columns. It comes with a toy train and candy furniture as well. And bonus: It doubles as holiday decor. Find it for $100 at Amazon.
LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course Building Kit
You can bring Mario sort of to life with this Lego course for kids. The Mario figure has a color sensor, speaker that plays sounds from the video game and LCD screens in his eyes. In this play set, Mario collects coins and kids can build (or rebuild) the course whenever they want. Find it for $60 at Amazon. There's an expansion set, too.
Basic Fun Cutetitos Fruititos - Surprise Stuffed Animals
Unroll these blankets and get a scented stuffed animal. These collectible stuffed animals come in scents including watermelon, kiwi, orange and dragonfruit. Plus, kids get a pet collector card with each one. Find it for $10 at Amazon.
PlayMonster Drone Home Game with Real Flying Drone!
In this game, players race to get their aliens down through ramps and into the drone before it takes off into the sky. The first player to get all their aliens into the drone wins. Find it for $20 at Amazon.
Tara Toys Deluxe Princess Necklace Activity Set
Kiddos can make their own jewelry with this activity set, which includes beads, closures and character charms. It has over 500 pieces to make 10 different necklaces. They can have one-of-kind necklaces that they made all by themselves. Find it for $20 at Amazon.
B. toys by Battat B. Symphony Musical Toy Orchestra
This play set includes a house with four different rooms. There's removable furniture, opening doors and a patio, too. Kids can make the Bluey figure jump around from room to room. Find it for $73 at Amazon.
Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad with Eye-Soft Technology
If the little one in your life loves to draw, you could get them this light-up tracing pad from Crayola. It comes with 20 tracing paper sheets and 12 short colored pencils. The tracing pad automatically adjusts when there's too much low light, reducing the glare that you would get. Find it for $35 at Amazon.
Ravensburger Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power Strategy Board Game
in this strategy game meant for older kids, players can play as one of Marvel's famous villains, including Thanos, Hela, Ultron, Taskmaster and Killmonger. Each villain comes with its own powers and goals, and players face off against each other and heroes like Black Panther and Captain America. Find it for $35 at Amazon.
Radio Flyer Little Red Roadster
They can hit the road (aka the sidewalk) with this red roadster featuring a steel body, chrome finishes, working steering wheel and honking horn. The rubber tires are supposed to be quiet, so the toy can be used outdoors and indoors. Find it for $60 at Amazon.
Present Pets, Glitter
This toy has a bit of mystery to it, with an interactive surprise pet that makes 100 sounds and actions. And you don't even have to wrap it — kids just have to pull the gift tag on top of the box. Find it for $50 at Amazon.
Blue's Clues & You! Bath Time Blue Plush
To get through bath time, you might just snag this plush for little ones. The "Blue's Clues" toy can be played with inside or outside of the tub, depending on what your kiddo wants. Find it for $13 at Amazon.
Barbie Signature 2020 Holiday Barbie Doll
Barbie releases a collectible "Holiday Doll" every year. This year, the doll glitters in a gold gown, gold makeup and gold earrings. There's a blonde and brunette version of this Barbie, too. Find it for $39 at Amazon.
This kit has everything your science-loving kid will need for 15 different experiments. They'll be able to erupt a volcano and grow a crystal from their playroom — and there are easy-to-follow guides. Find it for $30 at Amazon.
Monster Jam Official Megalodon Storm All-Terrain Remote Control Monster Truck
This toy has a water-resistant design and tires so kids can drive it through water. It comes with a controller (but no batteries) and is rechargeable with a USB. Find it for $44 at Amazon.
BEYBLADE Burst Rise Hypersphere Vortex Climb Battle Set
This kit has preschool learning tools, with four educational games. Kids can learn their ABCs, get some drawing done and develop problem-solving skills. You'll need an iPad to get started. Find it for $80 at Amazon.
Hot Wheels Sky Crash Tower Track Set
This Hot Wheels track set has a tower that can store 20 cars, and kids can race multiple ones at the same time. The loops are meant for midair stunts. The set comes with one car, so you'll have to stock up on a few for the kids to race away. Find it for $50 at Amazon.
Star Wars - The Mandalorian - The Child - 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
You're going to need some space for this kitchen and market, which comes fully equipped with a self-checkout, working smart scanner and storage shelves. Kids can play with Amazon's Alexa and choose between five different modes. Find it for $300 at Amazon.