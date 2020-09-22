HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost These are the top toys your kids will want on their wish list this year, including a holiday edition of Barbie and Baby Yoda plush.

It can be a guessing game to figure out what to get the kiddos every year. After all, the toys of today aren’t like the original American Girl dolls and coloring books of our youth — they can come with many more bells and whistles. (In some cases, literally.)

Whether you’re shopping for our own kids or looking for other little ones in your life, you’ll be happy to know that you don’t have to search too far to find a gift that they’ll love. Amazon has released its “Toys We Love” list, which includes more than 100 toys that’ll probably be big when the holiday season is here. Once again, brands like Lego and L.O.L. Surprise topped the list.

The list is broken up by age groups and categories like “action toys and vehicles” and “arts and crafts,” which means you can narrow down your hunt and find the perfect present.

“With many families spending more time at home, our list features great ways to learn, play and stay entertained this season,” Anne Carrihill, the category leaders of toys and games at Amazon, said in a blog post announcing the list. “Customers can discover innovative and educational toys, creativity-fostering arts and crafts, everyday classics, out-of-the-ordinary family games and more.”

Now that the list is out, you can shop ahead of the holiday madness (and before the toys sell out). And since the holidays might look a little different this year, you may want to plan your gifting early instead of waiting until the last minute.

In the list of top toys, you’ll find a bit of everything, including 2020′s Holiday Barbie Doll, which is a collectible, a Play-Doh kitchen kit to make fake sweets and a Hot Wheels tower track set. Read on to find this year’s top 25 toys, according to Amazon.