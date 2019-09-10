HuffPost Finds

The Top Toys Of The 2019 Holiday Season, According To Amazon

The best gifts to give kids this year.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

A guide to Amazon's top 100 toys for the 2019 holiday season.
A guide to Amazon's top 100 toys for the 2019 holiday season.

The holidays will be here before you know it, and you’ll be scrambling to find the perfect gift for the kid in your life. So you can cut through the clutter of action figures and LOL Surprise Dolls, retailers including including Walmart, Target and Amazon are compiling lists with their predictions for the hottest toys of the year.

Amazon just released its list of the “Top 100 Toys” that will be on every kid’s wishlist this holiday. We expected elaborate Lego sets and Crayola kits to make the cut, but there were also a few unexpected toys on the list, including a ton of Osmos interactive learning games and cooking-themed gifts. There were a few picks that were also on Walmart’s “Top-Rated by Kids” toy-shopping guide, like the Go Glam Nail Stamp Kit and Fortnight Battle Bus.

Whether you want to get a jump on holiday shopping or just want to skim what’ll be hot this holiday season, we’ve rounded up a handful of the top toys according to the experts at Amazon. You can browse Amazon’s full toy-shopping guide here.

If you like what you see, be sure to sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter, where we’ll bring you more editor-sourced products and reviews. For the best deal before you buy, be sure to check out HuffPost Coupons for Walmart promo codes, too.

Below, we pulled 20 of our favorites from Amazon’s list of 100 top toys for the holidays:

1
LEGO Friends Heartlake City Amusement Pier
Amazon
Build the amusement park's pirate ghost ship, swing carousel, ticket kiosk, snack stall and more. Find it for $130 on Amazon.
2
Avengers Marvel Legends Series Endgame Power Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist
Amazon
When activated, the power gauntlet’s six infinity stones pulsate with glowing light and sound effects inspired by the Avengers. Find it for $88 on Amazon.
3
Cool Maker Go Glam Nail Stamper Nail Studio
Amazon
Create up to 125 custom manicures in minutes with this nail kit — you pop a pattern into the machine, paint your nails with the base coat and press to stamp. Find it for $25 on Amazon.
4
Osmo Detective Agency: A Search & Find Mystery Game
Amazon
Osmo makes award-winning interactive learning games. In Detective Agency, kids use a game piece magnifying glass to search for landmarks around the world while also learning trivia about geography, culture and history. Find it for $34 on Amazon.
5
Melissa & Doug Turtle Ball Pit
Amazon
This zippered green turtle is a sit-in and climb-on activity toy filled with 60 plastic balls. Find it for $59 on Amazon.
6
Crayola Super Art Coloring Kit 100+ Piece Set
Amazon
This arts and crafts kit includes 16 crayons, 16 glitter crayons, 16 construction paper crayons, eight pipsqueaks Skinnies markers, 12 short colored pencils, 30 coloring pages, 30 sheets of mini construction paper, one washable glue stick, 12 pieces of colored chalk, eight classic Ultra-Clean broad line markers and one reusable storage tub. Find it for $22 on Amazon.
7
Candylocks, 7-Inch Lacey Lemonade
Amazon
This doll smells like lemonade and has 12 inches of soft cotton candy hair. Find it for $20 on Amazon.
8
Radio Flyer Classic Red Dual Deck Tricycle
Amazon
This sturdy trike features steel construction, spoked wheels, a 12-inch front wheel and real rubber tires for durability. The controlled turning radius prevents tipping for safe and confident riding. Find it for $59 on Amazon.
9
Mattel Games Pictionary Air
Amazon
Get up and get moving with Pictionary Air, a hilarious twist on the classic drawing game. Download the free Pictionary Air app and point the in-app camera at the illustrator — they'll appear, along with their sketch, on the screen of your smart device. Find it for $20 on Amazon.
10
Melissa & Doug Top and Bake Wooden Pizza Counter Play Food Set
Amazon
This 34-piece wooden play set with a fake counter and pizza oven allows kids to create pretend pizza. Find it for $41 on Amazon.
11
Thames & Kosmos Rainbow Gummy Candy Lab
Amazon
Make your own delicious and fun unicorn-, cloud- and rainbow-shaped gummies. Find it for $17 on Amazon.
12
GUND Baby Animated Flappy The Elephant Stuffed Animal Plush
Amazon
Flappy Elephant plays peek-a-boo, flaps ears and sings "Do Your Ears Hang Low?" Find it for $27 on Amazon.
13
LEGO City Space Deep Space Rocket and Launch Control
Amazon
Build a large multistage rocket and opening launch control tower, plus a monorail system to transport astronauts from the tower to the training grounds and rocket. Find it for $100 on Amazon.
14
Hairdorables Short Cuts Doll
Amazon
They're short, sweet and have “big hair don't care” attitudes — just like their big sisters, the #Hairdorables. Find it for $10 on Amazon.
15
Play-Doh Modeling Compound 36-Pack Case of Colors
Amazon
This set has over 6 pounds of Play-Doh modeling compound in 36 different colors. Find it for $25 on Amazon.
16
Ravensburger Gravitrax Marble Run & STEM Toy
Amazon
The Gravitrax interactive track system allows you to design and build your own race tracks and experiment with gravity, magnetism and kinetics to propel your ball to the finish.Find it for $60 on Amazon.
17
Furreal Plum, The Curious Panda Bear Cub Interactive Plush Toy
Amazon
This interactive bear cub loves to play during the day. In nighttime mode, he makes sleepy sounds and plays soft music. Find it for $99 on Amazon.
18
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Spider-Man Bike Rescue
Amazon
Build the Spider-Man bike, featuring a tech spider shooter and web gun, and stop Carnage from blowing up the power generator. Find it for $19 on Amazon.
19
Osmo Creative Kit
Amazon
Travel on an adventure and solve story problems with personal drawings that are brought to life instantly on the iPad. This toy helps develop problem-solving, early physics and creative drawing skills.Find it for $70 on Amazon.
20
Baby Alive Happy Hungry Baby Blond Curly Hair Doll
Amazon
Enjoy the fun and messiness of feeding time with this interactive baby doll. Feed her from her special spoon, and she'll respond with more than 50 sounds and phrases. Find it for $48 on Amazon.
Gender-Neutral Toys For Kids
shoppablefinds homefinds amazonfinds parents finds kids