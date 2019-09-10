HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
The holidays will be here before you know it, and you’ll be scrambling to find the perfect gift for the kid in your life. So you can cut through the clutter of action figures and LOL Surprise Dolls, retailers including including Walmart, Target and Amazon are compiling lists with their predictions for the hottest toys of the year.
Amazon just released its list of the “Top 100 Toys” that will be on every kid’s wishlist this holiday. We expected elaborate Lego sets and Crayola kits to make the cut, but there were also a few unexpected toys on the list, including a ton of Osmos interactive learning games and cooking-themed gifts. There were a few picks that were also on Walmart’s “Top-Rated by Kids” toy-shopping guide, like the Go Glam Nail Stamp Kit and Fortnight Battle Bus.
Whether you want to get a jump on holiday shopping or just want to skim what’ll be hot this holiday season, we’ve rounded up a handful of the top toys according to the experts at Amazon. You can browse Amazon’s full toy-shopping guide here.
If you like what you see, be sure to sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter, where we’ll bring you more editor-sourced products and reviews. For the best deal before you buy, be sure to check out HuffPost Coupons for Walmart promo codes, too.
Below, we pulled 20 of our favorites from Amazon’s list of 100 top toys for the holidays: