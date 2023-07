A mini first aid travel pouch

"The most handy little thing! I’m reorganizing my purse and I wanted to have a first aid kit that was cute and portable. When I looked at the reviews for this I was having a hard time seeing if it was going to be small enough to practically carry around in a purse... IT IS!minus the extra large gauze pad. I even for the cold press pack and tongue depressors! I love the double zipper to help get it closed when it’s bulged up. The inside zipper mesh pocket is super handy for quick access items like cough drops or medicine. I placed the bag inside the “on the go” kit so you could see the size reference. This was after I filled it with everything. Totally in love, super cute! And it has the little symbol on the front in case anyone might need to grab a first aid item from your bag! Totally recommend!!" — Courtney H.