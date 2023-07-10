Popular items on this list include:
• A 20-pack of refreshing essential oil towelettes that come individually packaged for travel.
• A handy packing list pad so you never forget your essentials.
• A pair of UV-protective car window shades that block out the sun.
HuffPost may receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A digital luggage scale
Promising review:
"Used this twice for our vacations. Really easy to use and accurate and it's digital. Our friends were so impressed they bought some too. You can change to kgs or lbs." — Maureen Flores
An inflatable travel pillow
Promising review:
"Easy to inflate, easy to deflate and carry. Used it for a five-hour flight and it was best sleep I had in an airplane. It was super comfortable. I also used to stuff my feet it in it when it got too cold on the flight." — rubi
A universal power adapter
Promising review:
"AN ABSOLUTE MUST BUY! If you are traveling overseas or anywhere in the world, this must be with you when you travel. This is one of the best purchases I have made for traveling. The four USB ports are clutch because between two phones, two headphones and two FitBIts, I found it can charge up to four devices simultaneously and fairly quickly. I am impressed with this device. My girlfriend also gives it 5 stars. It is easy to store, very durable and works in every outlet. From London to Amsterdam and currently in Reykjavik, it is doing its job. I cannot wait for our next adventure so we can use it again." — Amazon customer
A carry-on suitcase
Available in 17 colors and also larger sizes and a set of two and three.
Promising review:
"I bought this carry on and received it the next day! I love the rose gold color. It stands out and is so beautiful
. The spinner wheels are great and it moves in all directions
with no issues. The handle comes up high enough where you aren't slouching to pull it or push it. I love that it expands as well. The inside print is nice and also has a small zipper compartment to keep private items. I can't wait to use this as I travel a lot and needed a bigger TSA approved carry on size." — Nurse Melly
A pair of joggers
Available in sizes S–3X and in tons of colors.
Promising review:
"I only write reviews when something really blows me away...and wow. These joggers are SO soft and comfy especially for the price! If you told me these were Lululemon I would believe you.
I’m obsessed with these, I got two pairs! They are extremely stretchy material and the waistband stretches a lot but isn’t too big. For reference I’m 5’7” and 150lbs. I normally wear a medium and sometimes large depending on how I want things to fit. I got a large with these because I wanted them to be a bit baggier versus skin tight. If you want them a little looser size up. 12/10 recommend!!!" — Amazon customer
A compact jewelry travel case
Available in three colors.
Promising review:
"This would be the perfect stocking stuffer!! I love mine and it held everything I needed. The dividers come out and can be a larger section if needed." — Rachel S
A set of three super soft ear plugs
Promising review:
"I have terrible ear pain and pressure problems when I fly. Without these, it will take me days to regain my hearing. Ever since I started using ear planes, I don’t have any problems with pain or pressure. I won’t fly without them!" — Leah Bowman
A 12-pack of hydrating sheet masks
Promising review:
"Great value! Definitely a repurchase buy~. Plus you know when all the essence is FULLY absorbed because the layered sheet mask dries quickly allowing your face to be flooded with the serum which is quite different to the sticky gummy conventional ones eg rubbery ones I have used in the past." — song
A portable steamer
Promising review:
"I bought this travel steamer for my wedding weekend.
Usually I just rely on an iron in a hotel when I travel, but for this trip I was staying in a different country and in a private villa and wasn’t sure if they’d have an iron available. This steamer heats up extremely quickly.
I’d say about a minute and a half if I had to guess! It’s powerful and it doesn’t spill or spit water on your clothes, which was my fear. It’s very high quality. Obviously keep it upright and don’t turn it downwards or you’re gonna spill the water yourself, haha. It gets out wrinkles but it doesn’t give your clothes a perfect wrinkle free look like pressing an iron would. You might have a couple of faded lines that remain but it’s not nearly as bad as the item would have looked without a steam. A significant improvement is made, no doubt!
I love this and I would definitely recommend it." —Talia
A travel wallet with room for your passport and boarding pass
Available in 36 colors.
Promising review:
"This is a great wallet! Fits all cards/passport/money comfortably. You can use this alone, or as a wallet (which I personally do). It’s perfect for travel also." — Lisa Michelle
A pair of slip-on shoes
Available in sizes 5.5–12, wide sizes and in 21 colors.
Promising review:
"I bought these to have cute white shoes for summertime. I was not disappointed. They are comfortable and cute. Easy off and on, great for travel through the airport.
I liked them so much I bought the black ones, too." — DR
A molded sleep mask
Promising review:
"This eye mask is perfect if you like to have total darkness
when you sleep. It is so comfortable
around my face and the mask even comes with adjustable straps so you don’t wake up with sleep lines. Included are cute ear plugs enclosed in their own case and a silk draw string bag to carry your things in. To add, I was also impressed with how aesthetically pleasing the packaging was. I totally recommend." — Bill Curtis
A mini first aid travel pouch
Promising review:
"The most handy little thing! I’m reorganizing my purse and I wanted to have a first aid kit that was cute and portable. When I looked at the reviews for this I was having a hard time seeing if it was going to be small enough to practically carry around in a purse... IT IS! I was able to fit almost an entire first aid kit in here
minus the extra large gauze pad. I even for the cold press pack and tongue depressors! I love the double zipper to help get it closed when it’s bulged up. The inside zipper mesh pocket is super handy for quick access items like cough drops or medicine. I placed the bag inside the “on the go” kit so you could see the size reference. This was after I filled it with everything. Totally in love, super cute! And it has the little symbol on the front in case anyone might need to grab a first aid item from your bag! Totally recommend!!" — Courtney H.
A handy packing list
Promising review:
"I've been using packing lists for travel, camping, etc. for 40 years. That saves me from remembering to take my phone on a trip, but forgetting the charger or taking my camera and forgetting batteries. I compared this list to my own and found its got all my essentials on it, plus a few more things to think about. A great convenience when I can finally travel again." — Alaskaguy
A six-piece packing cube set
Promising review:
"Used these cubes about three times now. Currently packed for upcoming trip in a week. Saves on space and ladies you can pack more clothes!!! Last trip to the Caribbean, I was able to get 13 outfits plus three bathing suits in one carry-on suitcase and still had room!!! I have always been skeptical about these until I tried it and it's the only way to pack. So far everything is still in one piece, have not had any issues with rips or broken zippers. Love them!!" — Aubrey M
A roll-up blanket with a handle
Available in eight sizes and colors.
Promising review:
"We wanted a durable, attractive, and functional picnic blanket at a great price, and that's exactly what we got! It may be a large blanket but it conveniently folds into a package so small
that you can easily just walk to a nearby park a few minutes from the home and relax with a lunchbox full of goodies. Nothing beats a relaxing excursion to the park to relax, and this has proven to be an essential ingredient of that awesome experience." — Justin B.
A 20-pack of essential oil towelettes
Promising review:
"These are perfect hand wipes for traveling
. I put them in my backpack and use them after using public transportation. I originally bought them for yoga to clean my Feet before yoga and my sweaty hands after yoga. They work perfect for a quick clean. The scents are all really good. They have a natural, fresh, clean scent that is not overpowering, but it is strong (in a good way).
I feel clean after using these. I’ve bought three packs already and will continue to buy them when I run out." — Happy
A travel duffel bag
Available in 39 colors.
Promising review:
"This bag is perfect for vacation or anything else. I was looking for a bag that was durable and the perfect size for my birthday trip. It has lots of pockets for storage and one of the pockets are waterproof. So if you have important things to store like your passport this bag has you covered.
I have a lot of stuff in it but I didn’t stuff it too much but I didn’t want the strap digging in my shoulder… I did add a few accessories to it that I also found on Amazon. Don’t hesitate buying this bag it is definitely worth the money" — by.lakisha
A portable charger
Promising review:
"I love how compact this charger is. I can now still carry a portable charger with every my smallest purses.
For so long I have been lugging around larger chargers that are so bulky and don’t forget the pesky cord that I had to carry around as well. This charger is so convenient
and I like that the metal piece is protected by a cap so it doesn’t get messed up when tossed in my bag. I plan on getting extras for my kids to keep in their school bags." — Leigh86
A pair of car window shades
Promising review:
"These are the best window shades I've had to dim the sun's rays from my 16-month old. I've had the rectangular vinyl shade that bubbles; the pull down that hangs from the top of the window with the suction cup to hold it down in place at the bottom only for the suction cup to lose its effectiveness over time; and the rectangular shade that has 2 suction cups to hold it onto the window only for it to often fall on the floor. This shade clings to the window so easily and you can use more than one to overlap for extra coverage. They do not obstruct my view when driving (she's on the driver's side since my oldest child is on the passenger side). I use mine in a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder. No more sun in my sweetie's eyes!" — Amazon customer